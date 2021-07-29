Mike Johnson: Aaron Rodgers simply wants things his way, nothing more

Picture them offering Jordy Nelson a bigger deal than anyone else did following the 2017 season, which was his last with the Packers. Then when Jordy graciously accepts the deal the Packers offered, they’d say, “Oh, sorry, just kidding. We didn’t actually want to sign you for that, we just offered it out of respect.”

How would that go over? No, it’s far more professional to offer a low-ball contract and let the player walk to another team for more money if that’s what he wants.

And even if the Packers could’ve gotten those players back for less money than other teams, they’re still not free. In the NFL, every dollar you direct toward one player is a dollar you can’t give to another. It’s paramount to be extremely careful with every dollar you spend.

The bottom line is, every NFL team, every offseason, has to make difficult choices to let go of popular veteran players. And the guys left in the locker room don’t like it, because understandably it’s so personal to them.

But that’s the business. The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are no different than anyone else.