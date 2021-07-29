Mike Johnson: Aaron Rodgers simply wants things his way, nothing more

Aaron Rodgers’ press conference Wednesday made for terrific theater.
Here was a first-ballot Hall of Famer taking the podium and airing out every bit of resentment he has toward the current front office of the only NFL team he’s ever played for. He was brutally honest and painstakingly detailed about why the rift between he and the Packers has opened so wide and caused such angst in Titletown.
You don’t see such press conferences from pro athletes often, if ever. They’re normally filled with cliches, half-truths and deflections away from truth and honesty. So what Rodgers said was compelling and in many ways refreshing.
But as for the actual substance of what he said? Sorry, I’m not buying it. Because when you break it all down, he’s just upset he doesn’t always get his way. That’s really what this is all about.
Look, I’m not a Packers beat reporter, so I realize my thoughts and inferences are just speculation, same as fans. But I’ve followed the Packers closely my whole life, watched every second of Rodgers’ brilliant career, listened to countless interviews with him and read reams of paper about him, so it’s not like I’m uneducated about who he is.
Besides, all anyone can go off of is what he said in his brutal honesty Wednesday.
And, to me, how that was anything more than a long list of grievances and resentments toward the front office because he’s not getting his way, I have no idea.
Rodgers is a smart man, brilliant even, so it’s easy to think that everything he says is remarkable. When you start to break down the points he made, though, the arguments get flimsy.
First, probably the most important thing he aired out was his anger and frustration over how the team has treated important, veteran players in the past who the team decided to let go. He listed Charles Woodson, Julius Peppers and Jordy Nelson, among others.
In each case, the players he referenced were well past their most productive seasons and the Packers were correct in letting them walk so they could direct their resources to other, younger players. Rodgers probably knows this, but he talked about how the organization disrespected such players and made them low-ball contract offers.
I can certainly understand why Rodgers feels they were disrespected. It gets personal when you’re in the trenches with those guys every day, share in each other’s successes and failures, and come to form a bond that’s literally love. And precisely because it’s so personal to the players, that’s why front offices don’t usually choose to involve them in personnel decisions.
As far as low-ball contract offers, what’s the team supposed to do? They’re offering those contracts exactly because they have chosen not to pay those players as much as another team might. Are they supposed to offer them a ceremonial, out-of-respect contract that they don’t really mean?
Picture them offering Jordy Nelson a bigger deal than anyone else did following the 2017 season, which was his last with the Packers. Then when Jordy graciously accepts the deal the Packers offered, they’d say, “Oh, sorry, just kidding. We didn’t actually want to sign you for that, we just offered it out of respect.”
How would that go over? No, it’s far more professional to offer a low-ball contract and let the player walk to another team for more money if that’s what he wants.
And even if the Packers could’ve gotten those players back for less money than other teams, they’re still not free. In the NFL, every dollar you direct toward one player is a dollar you can’t give to another. It’s paramount to be extremely careful with every dollar you spend.
The bottom line is, every NFL team, every offseason, has to make difficult choices to let go of popular veteran players. And the guys left in the locker room don’t like it, because understandably it’s so personal to them.
But that’s the business. The Packers and Aaron Rodgers are no different than anyone else.
Rodgers did say he simply wanted to be consulted on personnel decisions, and it’s fair that he deserves that for all he’s done for the franchise. But given Rodgers’ penchant for holding grudges and his habit of taking everything so personally, does anyone really believe he’d have been OK if the Packers heard him out on a personnel move but didn’t do what he suggested?
Please.
The other main crux of Rodgers’ beef was that he didn’t want to be a “lame-duck” quarterback. This is understandable.
However, Rodgers himself has said this isn’t about Jordan Love or that fateful 2020 first-round draft pick that seemingly set this whole mess in motion. If it’s about Rodgers’ contract and how the Packers set up their succession plan, I get that.
But what’s the organization supposed to do, flog itself for eternity because they prepared to move on from Rodgers sooner than they should have? Whether you like the Love pick or not, it’s perfectly acceptable to start thinking about your future at the most important position in sports. Rodgers knows that, considering that’s the entire reason he came to Green Bay in the first place.
Perhaps the Packers made a huge miscalculation over how much great football Rodgers had left — a calculation, by the way, that didn’t seem too far off when he had two subpar, injury-plagued seasons in 2017 and 2018. But haven’t they admitted their mistake? Haven’t they offered Rodgers a contract extension and publicly said they want him around as long he wants to play?
So the Packers thought you were nearing the end of your career, Aaron, and you proved them wrong. Good for you. But do you have to hold that over their heads and stick it to them for the rest of time?
I guess maybe so for a man who reportedly doesn’t speak with his own family.
Here’s what I know: After two straight seasons missing the playoffs in 2017-18, with a roster that had serious cracks in the foundation, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office have done a fantastic job turning things around immediately.
They fired Mike McCarthy, as Rodgers wanted, and brought in Matt LaFleur, who Rodgers seems to have a great relationship with. They signed several big free agents and hit on some draft picks, all adding up to an incredible 26-6 record and two NFC Championship Game appearances from 2019-20. Short of the Super Bowl, unfortunately, but still pretty darn good.
Obviously, there could be something I don’t know. Maybe the front office has been so unprofessional and has said and done things to Rodgers that are unforgiveable. Yet I have a hard time believing that anyone with such awful people skills could work their way into an NFL front office. And given Rodgers’ history, it takes very little to offend him, anyhow.
At any rate, at least Rodgers is open and communicating — even if it is a Festivus-like airing of grievances — so he gets much credit for that.
But from where I sit, all the talk in the world doesn’t change the fact that he has a terrific situation in Green Bay.
It would be a shame if can’t realize it.
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2021 NFL Draft
ERIC STOKES — CB — GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: No. 29 overall
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 22 (March 1, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 194 pounds
Packers jersey number: 21
Notes: Stokes was a two-year starter, finishing his Bulldogs career with four interceptions while also registering as one of the fastest players in the draft, running a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at Georgia's pro day.
College stats:
JOSH MYERS — OL — OHIO STATE
Round: 2
Pick: No. 62
Year: Junior
Age: 22 (July 16, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 71
Notes: Myers started 21 games in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, earning first-team all-Big Ten honors in 2020. While he lined up at center in college, the Packers feel like Myers can play all three interior spots on the offensive line.
AMARI RODGERS — WR — CLEMSON
Round: 3
Pick: No. 85
Year: Senior
Age: 21 (Sept. 23, 1999)
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 212 pounds
Packers jersey number: 8
Notes: The Packers moved up seven spots in the third round to snag Rodgers, who caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson — including 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven TDs as a senior. Rodgers has drawn comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, and he didn't shy away from it during his pro day. “I’d definitely see myself as a Randall Cobb type player, being used in the slot, jet sweeps and the return game, as well,” Rodgers said. “Ever since Randall left, they haven't had a guy like that for real."
College stats:
ROYCE NEWMAN — OL — MISSISSIPPI
Round: 4
Pick: No. 142
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Aug. 17, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 310 pounds
Packers jersey number: 70
Notes: The Packers see Newman as another versatile lineman who could help in multiple spots. A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Newman started all 10 games last season at right tackle. While he has long enough arms to stay at tackle, his length could be an advantage inside as well.
TEDARRELL SLATON — DL — FLORIDA
Round: 5
Pick: No. 173
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 330 pounds
Packers jersey number: 93
Notes: Slaton, who started his collegiate career on the offensive line, didn’t start for the Gators until his senior season, finishing last season with 1.5 sacks, 37 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 12 games.
College stats:
SHEMAR JEAN-CHARLES — CB — APPALACHIAN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: No. 178
Year: Senior
Age: N/A
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 184 pounds
Packers jersey number: 22
Notes: Jean-Charles, who lead the nation with 17 pass breakups last season, was the first player from a non-Power Five school that the Packers selected during this year's draft. While he only intercepted two passes in two seasons as a starter, his 27 breakups during that span stood out.
College stats:
COLE VAN LANEN — OL — WISCONSIN
Round: 6
Pick: No. 214
Year: Senior
Age: 23 (April 23, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 305 pounds
Packers jersey number: 78
Notes: Van Lanen almost missed the draft-day call from his hometown team. Luckily he ignored his phone's warning of a potential spam risk and answered. The call was from the Green Bay Packers, informing the former Badgers lineman that he was being drafted by the team he grew up rooting for. He played in 45 games at tackle for UW, including five starts last season when he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.
ISAIAH MCDUFFIE — LB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 6
Pick: No. 220
Year: Redshirt junior
Age: 21 (July 21, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227 pounds
Packers jersey number: 58
Notes: McDuffie, an inside linebacker, had 107 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss with one interception last season after missing a significant portion of the 2019 season with a knee injury.
College stats:
KYLIN HILL — RB — MISSISSIPPI STATE
Round: 7
Pick: No. 256
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 18, 1998)
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 214 pounds
Packers jersey number: 32
Notes: Despite being Green Bay's final selection of the three-day draft, Hill could be a third option in the backfield for the Packers this season. He rushed for 734 yards as a sophomore in 2018 and 1,350 yards as a junior in 2019. Last season, Hill carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in the first three games before being suspended for a game by new coach Mike Leach and then opting out of the remainder of the season.
College stats:
Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.