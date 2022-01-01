Mike Johnson column: As 2022 begins, here are the top five local sports moments of 2021

Today, the calendar flipped to 2022.

Which means, of course, that over the past several weeks, everyone has spent time making lists, rankings and collections of everything memorable that happened in 2021.

So, I’ll take a moment now to do that in the world of Kenosha County sports.

Before I begin a countdown of my top five moments in local sports for 2021, however, I want to make the point that all of 2021 was really a memorable local sports moment in that we had a full slate of local events in 2021.

These days, you can’t take that for granted.

Starting with the beginning of the year, the WIAA winter sports calendar was played to completion, followed by the spring calendar, the fall calendar and the first portion of this season’s winter calendar.

In between that, we had all sorts of local sports taking place, from a full, 72-game Kenosha Kingfish season, to bicycle racing at the Washington Park Velodrome this summer, to local running events, softball tournaments and golf tournaments.

Sure, there were some scheduling adjustments and significant alterations at times, but as far as I can recall, most local sports events took place regularly in 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether that’s the case again in 2022, well, I think we’ve all learned by now just to take things one day at a time and see what happens.

Anyway, here are my top five local sports moments of 2021, starting at No. 5:

5. The Wilmot Co-op gymnastics team wins the WIAA Division-1 state title.

After finishing as the runners-up in 2020, the Panthers would not be denied this time, taking home first place in the State Meet on Feb. 27 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Wilmot finished with a team score of 145.8, edging out Hartland Arrowhead’s 143.375 for the state team title. Additionally, Wilmot Co-op’s Annie Murphy won an individual state title in the floor exercise and placed second in the all-around, while Wilmot Co-op’s Jadyn Pye won an individual state title on the uneven bars. Indian Trail’s Maggie Losch, competing for the Kenosha Combined team, notched a fourth-place finish in the all-around.

“This team is very special, because they give each other so much energy,” Wilmot Co-op coach Jordin Miller said during the season. “... At each event, before each routine, you will find one girl talking to their teammate and hyping each other up. It is not just an individual sport. This team truly works as a team, no matter what.”

4. The St. Joseph football team wins an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title and makes a run to the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals.

The Lancers started their 2021 campaign in the dog days of August as a veteran team with high expectations, and they sure delivered on them. St. Joseph finished the regular season undefeated to win the Midwest Classic title outright, posting an emphatic 28-7 win over nemesis Racine Lutheran at Pritchard Park in Racine on Oct. 8 to secure at least a share of the conference title. A week later, the Lancers pounded Living Word Lutheran to win it outright and secure a No. 1 seed in the Division-6 playoff field. In the playoffs, they defeated Fall River/Rio and Waterloo at Ameche Field in the first two rounds before falling to small-school powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in the quarterfinals at Ameche Field on Nov. 5 to finish with a 12-1 record.

“I just told them we love them,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said of his players after the season ended. “... We love them, and they played with heart and character and grit and positivity and enthusiasm all year long. They left a great legacy behind, so we’re really proud of them for that.”

3. The St. Joseph baseball team wins the WIAA Division-3 state title.

How dominant were the Lancers on the diamond this past spring? They scored 294 runs for the season. Their opponents scored 74. That’s how dominant. And St. Joseph capped its spectacular season in style by winning two games over a long, thunderstorm-impacted day on June 29 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. But the waiting was worth it, as St. Joseph defeated Marathon, 11-1 in five innings, in the Division-3 state semifinals that day, waited around for several hours, and then knocked off Coleman, 7-4, in the title game. It was the eighth state baseball championship in the program’s storied history, to go with WIAA state titles in 2005, 2006 and 2009 and WISAA state titles in 1965, 1970, 1977 and 1988.

“It means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to everybody in the program, too, to be part of the prestigious program that is St. Joe’s baseball — to go out there and compete against the best and be the best and get the state championship,” St. Joseph senior Jack Davidson said after the state title game. “It means a lot to our school and our fans and everybody around us.”

2. Led by twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, the Central girls golf team wins the WIAA Division-1 state championship.

The Walkers were the engine that drove the Falcons from the top two individual positions, but winning a state team title in golf requires a complete team performance. And Central got just that from Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge in Verona. Kylie Walker tied for fifth place individually and Katelyn Walker placed ninth, but it was Elle O’Reilly tying for 33rd from the No. 3 spot and Chloe Brown tying for 36th at No. 4 that allowed Central to finish with a team total of 637 for the two rounds, seven shots clear of Sussex Hamilton for the title.

“I’m very proud of Chloe and Elle,” Kylie Walker said after the final round. “They both came through. They’ve been playing pretty consistently in the 80s this whole season, and to see that happen at state is just a very happy thing for the team. I know it’s hard with all the pressure at state, and I’m just glad that they handled it very well their first time here.”

1. The Carthage men’s volleyball team wins the NCAA Division III national championship.

You can’t really top a national title, so the Firebirds were a pretty clear choice for the No. 1 local sports moment of 2021. But it’s not just that they won the national title, it’s also how they did it. Led by head coach JW Kieckhefer and first-team All-American Matt Slivinski — who, by the way, is back for this upcoming season, which starts later this month — Carthage dominated its competition, finishing with a 23-0 record and losing just three sets total along the way. Two of those came in a thrilling national championship match on April 24 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va., as Benedictine (Ill.) took Carthage to the very brink. But the Firebirds prevailed for a 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 victory. After years of having great teams but always falling short of a national title, Carthage finally reached the summit for the first team national championship in school history. It also kicked off the “Year of Volleyball” in Wisconsin that later included an NCAA Division III national title for the UW-Eau Claire women’s team and an NCAA Division I national championship for the University of Wisconsin women’s team.

“I feel like I’m going to wake up and my alarm’s going to go off, and I’m going to have to do this all over again,” Slivinski, named the NCAA Division III Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, said in a post-title match press conference. “When Carter Schmidt got that last point, I just could not believe it. Everyone rushed the court and everyone just fell to the ground. It was one of the the most amazing feelings I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

