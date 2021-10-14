Mike Johnson column: Brewers' late-season failure mostly starts and ends with Christian Yelich

The Brewers’ chances were always going to come down to whether their high-priced superstar — er, former superstar — outfielder could finally once again be the middle-of-the-order run-producing bat the team needed him and expected him to be. He just never came through.

Yes, the 95 wins and National League Central Division title were nice. The Brewers had a fantastic regular season, and no fan should feel at all disappointed in the 2021 campaign.

But World Series expectations? No way. The reality is the team over-achieved by a lot.

The Brewers could rack up all the wins in the world against the likes of the Cubs, Pirates, Rockies, Nationals, Marlins, etc., even win games against better teams like the Reds and Cardinals, but to beat the pitching staff of a bona fide playoff team like the Braves, they could only rely on spare parts to come through for so long.

In a positive way, Rowdy Tellez hitting two homers for the Brewers in the NLDS was indicative of the wide-ranging contributions the team got from so many players this season, including guys who weren’t even on the opening-day roster.

But Rowdy Tellez hitting the ONLY two homers for the Brewers in the NLDS was also indicative of how problematic relying on those types of players all season had become.