Mike Johnson column: Despite tough playoff losses, last 30 seasons a joyride for Packers fans

We don’t know yet at this point, but last Saturday felt like it might have been the end of an era for the Green Bay Packers.

Whether that holds true or not will all depend on what Aaron Rodgers decides he wants to do next season and if the Packers decide to kick the can on their salary-cap overages and structure the team for another Super Bowl run. My guess is that if Rodgers wants to return next year, he’ll want to do it with the Packers, and the Packers will do what’s necessary to bring him back.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks or months.

In the meantime, following Saturday’s crushing divisional playoff loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field — a scene all too familiar for Packers fans after so many brutal playoff exits — post-mortems started surfacing in newspapers, on sports-talk radio shows and in thousands upon thousands of social media posts.

This time, the epitaphs weren’t just for this season, but rather for an entire era. The overriding sentiment expressed seemed to be that, if indeed Saturday was the end of the Packers’ “Quarterback Dynasty” — if not an actual championship dynasty — of three decades in which they had Brett Favre and then Rodgers at sports’ most important position, well, then what a horrible failure it was to only reach three Super Bowls and win two during that time.

I understand why Packers fans might feel that way. But I’m here to tell you: Packers fans should not look at it that way, not at all. Nor should anybody else.

Yes, I get it. The Packers have suffered so many brutal playoff defeats in the Favre/Rodgers era that Packers fans have names or descriptors for all the losses, like separate little chapters in a horrifying Stephen King novel.

Super Bowl XXXII. The Terrell Owens catch/Jerry Rice fumble game. Fourth-and-26. Favre’s overtime interception against the Giants in the 2007 NFC title game, which turned out to be his last pass as a Packer. The shootout in Arizona. The one-and-done 15-1 season in 2011. Not being able to stop Kaepernick. The 2014 NFC title game meltdown in Seattle (in my opinion, the worst loss in Packers history, by a mile, and one of the worst losses in sports history). Rodgers completing a Hail Mary in Arizona only to never see the ball again. Brady beating Rodgers for the 2020 NFC title at Lambeau.

And, now, the special teams catastrophe against the 49ers.

Yes, this is quite a litany of big-game scars, and I watched every single second of all of them. And there are more playoff losses, too. Those are just the most memorable ones, by degree of pain.

But the thing is, even when you stack all those awful losses on top of each other, the fact remains that the last 30 years of Packers football, going back to when Favre arrived in 1992, have been wildly successful. That’s not at all disputable.

So don’t look at it as “they’ve only won two Super Bowls.” Just be grateful for all the success they’ve had. After all, almost all sports seasons ultimately end in defeat.

In that timespan, which covers exactly 30 seasons from 1992 through 2021, the Packers reached the playoffs 22 times, won 15 division titles, won 22 playoff games and appeared in nine NFC Championship Games.

Compared to their division rivals, the Bears, Vikings and Lions, that’s a king’s ransom of success. In the last 30 seasons, those three teams have combined for six NFC Championship Game appearances, three less than the Packers have reached alone, one Super Bowl appearance, two less than the Packers, and zero titles, also two less than the Packers.

The Vikings’ four NFC title game appearances in that time have been marked by two blowout defeats and two gut-wrenching losses, the “Gary Anderson Game” that wrecked their 1998 season a win short of the Super Bowl for the greatest team in franchise history and Favre’s back-breaking interception against the Saints in the 2009 season that ended his magical run after he jumped ship to Minnesota.

The Bears? Well, they last played in the NFC title game after the 2010 season, when they hosted it at Soldier Field. And lost to the Packers.

The Lions? Their fans hope to see one win. Singular.

So when fans of the Packers’ rivals mock them for falling short in the playoffs, they know they’re being ridiculous. That’s all just jealousy. Aside from Patriots fans, probably every fanbase in the NFL would trade places with the Packers for the last 30 seasons in a second.

And, not to be forgotten, the Packers HAVE won the Super Bowl in that timeframe. Two of them. You know who hasn’t? Franchises with plenty of history, like the Cowboys (they haven’t even been to an NFC title game since the 1995 season), the 49ers (though they could still win it this season), the Raiders, the Washington Football Team, the Browns, the Dolphins and the Jets. And, obviously, the Bears, Vikings and Lions.

Basically, all ages of Packers fans — with the exception of those who are still too young and happy to be affected by the result of NFL games — have enjoyed at least one Super Bowl title. If you’re a teenager, you’re old enough to remember 2010. If you’re middle-aged, you enjoyed 1996 and 2010. And if you’re an old geezer, you enjoyed the bliss of the Lombardi Era and its five championships in seven seasons, along with the two more recent titles.

Ask the folks in Buffalo, Cleveland and Cincinnati if they’d have enjoyed a Super Bowl title or two in the last three decades. Or ever.

In fact, it occurred to me that I was 10 years old when Favre arrived in Green Bay in 1992. I turn 40 this July. So for three-quarters of my life, Packers games have meant nothing but excitement, winning, playoff berths and championships.

Again, ask Bears fans my age if they can recall such a time.

Indeed, those years have also been marked with a ton of playoff heartache for Packers fans. But that’s part of the deal, both in life and in sports. Disappointment is a huge part of it all. If you didn’t enjoy the months every season that led up to those playoff losses, then you shouldn’t be a fan. If you say you’d rather not even make the playoffs than lose in heart-wrenching fashion during them, you’re just thinking emotionally.

I’ll close with two personal experiences that struck me as the perfect emotional contrast that sports fans feel, often in a short period of time.

Just a few months ago, back in July, I was fortunate enough to attend Fiserv Forum and Game 4 of the NBA Finals. And believe me, attending a Bucks game for the NBA Finals was the very last thing I ever thought I’d do as a sports fan.

But Giannis came up with his famous block at the end of the game, Khris Middleton provided the scoring punch that night, and a few days later, the Bucks were celebrating their first NBA title in 50 years.

That night after the Game 4 win, I just walked around the arena in downtown Milwaukee on a warm, humid summer night, just basking in the glow of delirious, happy fans who’d been waiting their whole lives for something like that.

It was absolutely intoxicating.

Fast-forward to this past Saturday night. I was at Lambeau, and as I walked out of the stadium, there was nothing but stunned silence as Packers fans shuffled out to their cars, seemingly lost in a trance of disbelief. Suddenly, the frigid weather felt every bit of its nasty bite.

It was the EXACT opposite of the scene I experienced outside that Bucks game just months prior, yet seemingly in a different century.

Yet, in its own, very different way, Saturday in Green Bay was just as intoxicating as last July in Milwaukee.

Because that’s the life of sports fans. It’s a metaphor for life in general. One day you’re filled with a joy you never want to end, the next day you feel a sorrow that makes everything seem absolutely unbearable.

Yet there’s always another day. Always a glimmer of hope for things to be better than the day before, or maybe just the exact same. So you dust yourself off and see what’s next. What else can you do?

What makes it all worthwhile, though, is simply being grateful for all the good times and the great memories. And for Packers fans, there have been more of those in the last 30 years than they could possibly have ever asked for.

I look forward to watching and writing about the next 30, whatever they bring.

