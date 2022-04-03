Mike Johnson column: If you want to compare Giannis to somebody, go to the very top. To Michael Jordan.

It was in the final episode of “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the dynastic Chicago Bulls that journalist Mark Vancil offered the most revealing characteristic of Jordan’s singular greatness.

“His gift was not that he could jump high, run fast, shoot a basketball,” Vancil said. “His gift was that he was completely present, and that was the separator.”

Vancil’s right. What, in essence, “separated” Jordan from his peers, even peers that were Hall of Famers and legends in their own right, was his ability to live in the moment, to block out absolutely everything, to give no concern to the past or future and be totally, 100% focused on what he was doing at any given moment.

I hadn’t seen a basketball player before Jordan or since achieve what he did, that perfect mix of athletic greatness with complete, total mindfulness.

Until now. Until Giannis.

As I watched Giannis put on two breath-taking performances and almost single-handedly deliver the Bucks wins this past week against the 76ers and the Nets, both on the road in playoff-like atmospheres against other MVP-caliber players, something dawned on me about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Everyone already knows he’s special. That’s not breaking news. No, we’re witnessing more than that.

What I realized is that Giannis isn’t just a superstar, an MVP or a Hall of Famer. Not even just a legend.

It’ll take some more years of playing — healthy, too — to get there in earnest, but Giannis is becoming a pantheon athlete, right before our eyes. He’s going to finish his career at the highest level an athlete can possibly attain.

Right here, right now, in Milwaukee, we’re witnessing a player who’s going to finish at the same level as Jordan, Tom Brady, Babe Ruth, Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Serena Williams or Usain Bolt. So good they literally have no comparisons. So great they completely re-write the history of their sport.

Yes, Giannis is THAT great.

I understand if you think perhaps I’ve gone a little insane while reading this (which, I admit, wouldn’t be the first time). Or that maybe I’m just a prisoner of the moment, or that I’m trying to be a “hot-take artist” or something.

I’m telling you, it’s not like that. I have little patience for people who spend all day on television yelling at each other or trying to say the most ridiculous thing possible for attention.

I say this about Giannis because I really believe it now. I can’t deny it.

Yes, the comparisons to Jordan are a bit lofty, and Giannis obviously has much to achieve to even approach Jordan’s legacy.

But the reason I think he’ll wind up somewhere in that rarified air is because, just like Jordan, I see that characteristic in Giannis that separates pantheon athletes from others, that rare ability to always be in the moment.

There’s lots of evidence with Giannis already to prove this.

Last season during the playoffs, I saw a video in which Giannis was in practice talking to a teammate about how he’s stood in front of thousands of people in an arena and millions more watching on TV mocking him as he air-balled a free throw. He said he’s experienced the worst possible moments on the court and that he isn’t afraid to fail.

Then, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, a championship closeout game, he went 17-of-19 from the free-throw line in a 50-point performance.

Then, this past Thursday night in Brooklyn, he drained a stepback 3-pointer, something he’s literally willed himself to be able to do, at the end of regulation to tie the game and made two free throws in the final seconds of overtime to win it.

Most humans can’t take something they’ve failed at over and over and over again and eventually turn it into a strength, especially at the highest levels of athletics. That’s because most people, even the best athletes in the world, are constrained mentally by what’s happened in the past and what might happen in the future.

And if you’ve failed at something too many times, that makes a bad impression on you that affects your actions, even if only subconsciously.

But for those rare people with the ability to be absolutely present at all times, like Jordan and Giannis, the past and present don’t dictate their thoughts or actions. In other words, how can they be afraid of taking a shot, like a jumper at the buzzer when they’re down by a point or a free throw in an NBA Finals closeout game, that they haven’t taken yet?

In that vein, Giannis even gave a long, amazingly wise dissertation to the media during last year’s NBA Finals about what it means to discard the ego and stay present.

And even though they have vastly different body types and styles of play, to me, there are more similarities than differences so far between the career arcs of Jordan and Giannis.

For example, everyone remembers Jordan as some kind of refined champion, an ultimate competitor who never lost. But that didn’t happen until the second phase of his career.

For the first portion of his career, Jordan was “Air Jordan,” a high-scoring, gravity-defying athletic phenom who may have been more talented than everyone else in the NBA but couldn’t get past Larry Bird and the Celtics or Isaiah Thomas and the “Bad Boy” Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

Similarly, Giannis spent the first portion of his career as the “Greek Freak,” a physically gifted outlier who’d done things on the court we’d never seen but who also couldn’t make a jump shot and therefore could never lead his team to a championship.

Well, that narrative has changed, hasn’t it?

Jordan won his first championship and his first Finals MVP in his seventh season at age 27. Giannis, who came into the NBA at 19, two years younger than Jordan, won his first championship and his first Finals MVP in his ninth season at age 26.

And once Jordan figured out to to blend his athletic talents with the mental toughness and the ability to lead teammates that it takes to win a championship, he never fell short of that bar again, except in his brief first retirement and that forgettable ending with the Wizards.

Now, look, I’m not saying Giannis and the Bucks are going to win six NBA titles in eight seasons like Jordan’s Bulls did, or anything like that. There are too many other great players in the NBA and too many variables, namely injuries, that can decide championships.

I’m not in the camp that believes winning championships in team sports is the only true measure of a player’s greatness, because there are too many variables they can’t control.

Heck, the Bucks were a Kevin Durant big toe away from not even making the conference finals last season.

But those variables aside, I can’t again in good conscience bet against Giannis winning, not now that he’s figured out how to do it. I saw the look on Durant’s face when Giannis beat the Nets the other night. It wasn’t a look of frustration, it was a look of resignation and recognition, a look of, “This guy is just too good and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Jordan got that look all the time.

Giannis already has two regular-season MVPs and maybe a third this season, a Finals MVP and a championship, and he just became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a legend in his own right.

I don’t know exactly where Giannis goes from here, but I know it’ll likely be to a place that almost nobody has reached before.

And when you witness something like that as a sports fan, you, too, must live in the present. Especially if you’re a Bucks fan, appreciate watching Giannis every single night. Don’t worry about whether he’s going to win an MVP or a championship, or what he’s done before or what he’ll do in the future and how that ranks against other NBA greats.

Just watch every second and appreciate what you’re seeing. After Jordan, I didn’t think I’d ever see someone like that again.

I do now.

Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

