Mike Johnson column: I'm back after a week off, and the local sports schedule is busy as usual

As George Costanza would say, “I’m back, baby!”

Well, OK, it’s not like I went anywhere. In fact, I barely left Kenosha, other than crossing the border down to the Chicago suburbs to do some Christmas shopping. So I have nothing exciting to report.

Nonetheless, I returned to work Monday morning after taking last week off to get some much-needed chores done and for some equally much-needed rest and relaxation.

I must confess: When I take time away from work, I tend to tune out almost completely to local sports. I can’t, of course, tune out entirely, but like everyone else with busy careers, I find it very helpful for my mental health not to think about work while I’m away from work.

The only downside to this approach, at least in my line of work, is that I can’t just turn off local sports when I turn myself off, so I always feel like I’m missing a lot when I’m away. The local sports calendar just keeps churning.

But I know my colleagues did their best to adjust their own busy schedules to keep readers informed on local sports the best they could while I was away, so I thank them for that.

In the meantime, I spent Monday morning catching up on things, and I was trying to think of the best way to present that to readers. So, I thought, what better way to catch up myself than to catch up my readers?

So, here’s a glance at what caught my eye the most in local sports while I was away last week, along with a look ahead at what’s coming up as we close out 2021 and enter into 2022:

Big wins for Hawks

On Friday night, crosstown and Southeast Conference rivals Tremper and Indian Trail squared off in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Tremper.

The Hawks claimed wins in both games, as the girls team captured a 69-42 victory, then the boys team followed by rallying for a 61-55 win.

In the boys game, Indian Trail was down by nine points at halftime, 29-20, but outscored Tremper 41-26 in the second half to surge to the victory.

Senior forward Bryce Wallace led the Hawks with 15 points, while junior Jackson Wilhelmson scored 10, sophomore LJ Dagen and senior Alex Ballard scored eight apiece and sophomore Mannaseh Stackhouse added six.

What stands out to be about the Hawks, who improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC under first-year head coach Rob VanDyke with Friday’s win, is their size. Wallace is listed at 6-foot-8, Stackhouse at 6-7, Ballard at 6-3, Wilhelmson at 6-4 and senior Norvin Monestine at 6-4.

Indian Trail graduated a lot of production from last year’s team that reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals, but as this year’s team gains more experience together, the Hawks’ imposing size is something to watch for in the SEC ranks.

For Tremper, meanwhile, in Friday’s game senior Josh Krueger scored 17 points, junior Will Starks scored 15 and sophomore DeJuan Graise added 10.

“This was another great game and great Kenosha basketball atmosphere for our city,” Tremper coach Brandon Morris said. “We’re disappointed in the loss, but we will watch film and discuss where we can get better.

“Our coaching staff believes that the more times our players get put in these type of close game situations, the better we will become at executing down the stretch.”

Indeed, Tremper bounced back nicely with a 62-51 non-conference victory over Kingdom Prep Lutheran on Saturday in the Win Parkinson Invitational at Milwaukee Bradley Tech to improve to 4-2 overall.

High-scoring girls

Friday’s Indian Trail-Tremper girls game featured a showdown between a pair of high-scoring guards, and they didn’t disappoint.

For the Trojans, junior Aliana Brown scored 31 points, giving her 30 or more in three consecutive games. For the Hawks, meanwhile, sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez scored 23 points.

Gonzalez and Brown are now the top two scorers in the SEC, with Gonzalez averaging 23.2 points per game and Brown averaging 22.2.

Oh, and by the way, Gonzalez and Brown are cousins.

Lancers bounce back

On the heels of a two-game losing streak against very high-quality opponents, the St. Joseph boys basketball team bounced back Friday with a 65-49 Metro Classic Conference road win against another quality opponent, Wind Point Prairie.

St. Joseph was ranked No. 5 in Division-4 in last week’s state coaches poll, but the Lancers lost to Central — one of the top teams in Division-2, though the Falcons have not been ranked yet in the state coaches poll — and defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Racine St. Catherine’s before defeating Prairie to get back on track.

In Friday’s win, senior Andrew Alia poured in 23 points for the Lancers and senior Matt Schulte scored 17.

“This was a win we needed,” said St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia, whose team improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Metro Classic. “We had another great defensive effort. We have to continue to build off this win.”

Prairie, meanwhile, is coached by St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff and was the WIAA Division-4 state runner-up last season, though the Hawks lost the majority of their production from that roster.

Falcons rolling

Perhaps the Central boys basketball team will crack the state coaches poll when the Week 4 rankings are released Tuesday, but that’s probably not much of a concern for the Falcons, who have bigger designs this season than appearing in state polls.

After beating St. Joseph last Saturday, Dec. 11, Central rolled to a pair of Southern Lakes Conference wins last week, 72-38 at Elkhorn on Tuesday and 59-31 over Burlington in Paddock Lake on Friday.

Going into Tuesday night’s SLC game at Waterford, the Falcons are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SLC.

Ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook preseason poll, Central appears to be rolling to its fourth straight SLC title, as the Falcons have outscored their five opponents going into Tuesday’s game by an average of 26.4 points per contest.

Gantz claims title

In the college ranks, UW-Parkside redshirt junior wrestler Shane Gantz continued his stellar season by winning the title at 165 pounds among a loaded field in the 42nd annual Midwest Championship, held Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis.

Gantz, ranked No. 5 at 165 in the latest InterMat NCAA Division II rankings, improved to 19-0 on the season with his weekend performance, which included a 6-3 victory over ninth-ranked Bryan LaVearn of Tiffin in the semifinals and a medical forfeit victory over seventh-ranked Corey Peterson of McKendree in the championship.

Also for the Rangers over the weekend, redshirt senior Joseph Arroyo, ranked No. 1 at 125, finished second and redshirt senior Job Ayala, ranked No. 12 at 174, placed third.

Parkside, ranked No. 9 as a team in the latest NWCA Division II coaches poll, placed fourth out of 42 programs in the team standings at the Midwest Championship, which featured 17 of the top 25 teams in the nation.

“I’m proud of the effort this weekend by our team,” first-year Parkside head coach Nick Becker said in a news release. “Placing fourth out of 42 teams is nothing to hang our heads on, although we all know there are areas we can improve on and we need to (improve) come postseason.”

Coming up

As for what’s coming up in local sports, there is plenty on the docket.

First of all, the 57th annual Kenosha News All-County Football Team from the fall season will be revealed this Sunday in a special Christmas weekend edition.

Additionally, look for an upcoming feature on Parkside’s naming of one of the practice courts at the De Simone Arena after longtime women’s basketball coach and St. Joseph graduate Jenny Knight-Kenesie, as well as the school’s re-naming of the De Simone Gymnasium as the De Simone Arena as part of the RangerVision 2020 project.

Also, there will be an interesting feature coming soon on Indian Trail senior wrestler Karina Torres, a captain for the Hawks this season who exemplifies the growing opportunities for females in the sport of wrestling.

And, of course, there will be daily updates on the county’s winter sports seasons in the local high school and college ranks. Next week features one of the best events of the year, as a huge helping of high school hoops will be served up from Monday through Thursday in the four-day Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena, which returns after a year off.

Local sports just keep rolling, and though I enjoyed my week off, it’s nice to be back!

Mike Johnson is sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.

