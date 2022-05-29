Mike Johnson column: It's been an incredible ride at the Kenosha News, but it's time for me to move on

I had to look up the date.

It was Aug. 15, 2004.

That was the very first assignment I was given for the Kenosha News as a young sports reporter, just about three months after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. Former sports editor Dave Marran sent me over to Poerio Park to cover the finals of the Kiwanis Softball Tournament, which now appears to be a thing of the past.

Now, I am dear friends with Dave Marran. That night, I think I was cursing him.

I didn’t know what I’d gotten myself into, because my romantic idea of covering spectacular events and talking with world-famous athletes while public-relations workers dutifully fed me all the information I needed to write my award-winning stories for millions of readers was quickly dashed.

“Don’t worry,” I thought. “You won’t have to do this for long. It’s just for a little while.”

Well, that “little while” turned out to be almost 18 years, and I’ve loved (mostly) every second of it.

But it’s finally time to move on.

This will be my last column for the Kenosha News. On Monday, I start a new job.

The good news is, I will still be covering events in the community and still telling your stories. I’m not leaving, not moving anywhere, not even making that drastic of a career change.

I’ll just be doing something different, and I can’t wait to get started.

But it’s impossible not to reminisce a little about my time at the News, which hasn’t exactly followed a linear path.

After starting in 2004, in a part-time role, I left for a full-time job at another paper in 2006, came back to the News again part-time in 2007, was laid off when the economy tanked in 2008, stayed in the game by freelancing for the News and several other papers while also working odd jobs for several years, was hired back on staff part-time in 2013, was elevated to full-time soon after that, and, finally, became sports editor almost exactly four years ago, in 2018.

With so many colleagues leaving the business on their terms or otherwise, I was fortunate to survive long enough to ascend to one of the top editorial positions in the newsroom, in addition to my duties as sports editor.

It’s been a long, strange trip, as the Grateful Dead would say.

Throughout, I couldn’t even calculate the total inch-count (that’s what we say in newspapers for story length) of newspaper copy I’ve written. And the range of games, features and topics I’ve covered could only be possible in the world of “local journalism,” not at a major beat covering one or two teams only.

For this paper or others, I’ve covered an NFC Championship Game that turned out to be Brett Favre’s last moment as a Green Bay Packer, covered too many high school regional and sectional games to count, seen my share of state champions, enjoyed the noise and atmosphere of sitting on press row when a college basketball game is close in the second half, and covered so many athletes who I still think of as young, but who by this point have become adults and started families of their own.

I’ve written stories from my car near farm fields in the middle of nowhere, dictated stories over the phone to staffers back in the office, white-knuckled it through torrential rain and snow storms trying to get to events on time or get back to the office on deadline, and hung out in dozens of McDonald’s on Friday nights after high school football games to use the internet connection, trying to ignore the noise and shenanigans of hyper 16-year-olds as I cranked out gamers and box scores in about 45 minutes.

Childhood memories of the Kenosha Twins At a Kenosha Kingfish game several summers ago, former Kenosha Twins president Bob Lee Sr., left, and Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson …

Some memorable events stick out, like in 2005 when I covered three teams in one weekend at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament, Burlington, Burlington Catholic Central and St. Joseph (during a brief period when we covered the Burlington schools, too).

In that weekend alone, I covered Catholic Central winning a Division-3 state title that included a perfect game in the semifinals and St. Joseph winning a Division-2 state title the next day, including a 12-inning championship game in which the winning run scored when the runner ignored his coach’s stop sign at third base.

That game remains to this day probably the wildest one I ever covered.

And no matter what I do, I can never, ever forget the feeling of walking into a high school football game on a cool, crisp fall Friday night. The glow of the lights from the dark road, the hopefulness of the crowd, the painted faces, the band, the students enjoying life like only high school kids can enjoy — to me, it’s the very purest form of sports there is. If you’ve never experienced it, you must. It’s absolutely intoxicating.

My career eventually took me to more serious topics, like in August 2020, when I hopped on my bike several nights in a row to ride Downtown and pitch in to provide live coverage of the the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake. One night, I was talking with our photographer, Sean Krajacic, when we heard several shots ring out just blocks away, shots that turned out to be from the gun of Kyle Rittenhouse and altered the course of history in this county.

After hearing the shots, I hopped on my bike and pedaled as fast I could toward the chaos that fateful night. I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a feeling of exhilaration as I pedaled toward the pandemonium.

There were also some, well, quirkier assignments.

One time, Marran dispatched me to Nash Park to write a feature on a recreational soccer league that was specifically for middle-aged Hispanic moms. Yes, that’s exactly what it was, and the happy families playing with their children on picnic blankets in the middle of the field and kicking soccer balls every which way wondered why in the world anybody was there to interview them about it.

But, as I always found out, the people I talked to couldn’t have been nicer, and I got an interesting story out of it.

In the end, that’s what this job was always about to me. Covering the wonderful people that make this community so great and trying my best to tell their stories, from professional athletes to high school football stars to moms just trying to play sports and get some exercise.

Heck, I even stuck around long enough to experience a complete shutdown of local sports during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force. I will always remember covering a boys basketball sectional one night that March with nobody having any idea if there would be a next game. For months, there wasn’t.

Eventually, though, the games returned, and the people and the community were what always kept me returning, too. I’m so grateful that those are exactly the reasons why I’m starting my next job.

When I was younger, my definition of success, like most young people, revolved something around achieving fame and prominence, making a name for myself, doing things that people all over would find impressive.

But as I got older, more mature and more experienced in my career, there became something much more rich and rewarding I wanted to pursue: To be part of my community, this community, and help make it better.

Kenosha is pretty much the only community I’ve ever known. I grew up here, went to school here, made friends here, started a beautiful family here — my lovely wife, Bridget, is now a Kenoshan through and through — and have made my home here.

I’m not planning on leaving, except maybe when Bridget and I get older to escape the weather for at least part of the year.

In my time at the News, I’ve been blessed to work with so many outstanding and talented journalists who I’m proud to call dear friends now. No matter the circumstances, I was always treated right. The newspaper business isn’t an easy or forgiving one, but I’m grateful to say I’m leaving on my own terms.

So, thank you for helping me tell your stories, in sports and otherwise, and allowing me to be part of this community for all my professional life. It’s been one of the biggest joys of my life, and it’s only going to continue now.

If I’ve made an impact on anybody with my work over the years, I consider myself, as Lou Gehrig famously said, “The luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

I’ve tried my very best.

