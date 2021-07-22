Mike Johnson: This one's for you, long-suffering Bucks fans

So, for the Bucks fans who languished through the B.G. years and waited all or part of five decades to get back to the promised land, this one’s for you.

This one’s for those of you who watched Kareem leave town.

This one’s for those of you who remember Swen Nater.

This one’s for those of you who remember being able to beat the Celtics, but not the Sixers, or being able to beat the Sixers, but not the Celtics.

This one’s for those of you who watched the Bulls get win No. 70 in Milwaukee.

This one’s for those of you who still went to the Bradley Center, even when Jordan and a dynasty were just down the road.

This one’s for those of you who remember Shawn Respert, supposed sharpshooter.

This one’s for those of you who remember Dirk Nowitzki for Tractor Traylor.

This one’s for those of you who remember the “Light It Up” song.

This one’s for those of you who remember Lindsey Hunter going ice-cold in the 2001 playoffs.

This one’s for those of you who remember the foul disparity against Philly.