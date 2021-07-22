Mike Johnson: This one's for you, long-suffering Bucks fans

You can now divide the history of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise into two distinct eras: B.G. and A.G.
Before Giannis and After Giannis.
We’re now in the A.G. years, and what a time it is to be a Bucks fan.
The franchise celebrated an NBA title 50 years in the making Thursday with a championship parade through the city that sports fans in southeastern Wisconsin could only dream about for so, so long.
In the time of A.G., a championship parade can actually happen in Milwaukee.
And while there are many Bucks fans who didn’t start following the team seriously until the time of A.G., be it because they’re still young or they’re just Johnny-come-lately types, this championship means the most to those who suffered through the time of B.G.
The early B.G. years were great, marked by a championship in 1971 and another NBA Finals appearance in 1974. After that, however, the B.G. years featured some successful seasons dashed by disappointment in the end, some truly awful seasons and a lot of just mediocre ones not really worth remembering.
For fans, the best part of winning a championship is that all the heartache, frustration, broken promises and failed expectations that have built up over the years gets washed away, at least for a while.
So, for the Bucks fans who languished through the B.G. years and waited all or part of five decades to get back to the promised land, this one’s for you.
This one’s for those of you who watched Kareem leave town.
This one’s for those of you who remember Swen Nater.
This one’s for those of you who remember being able to beat the Celtics, but not the Sixers, or being able to beat the Sixers, but not the Celtics.
This one’s for those of you who watched the Bulls get win No. 70 in Milwaukee.
This one’s for those of you who still went to the Bradley Center, even when Jordan and a dynasty were just down the road.
This one’s for those of you who remember Shawn Respert, supposed sharpshooter.
This one’s for those of you who remember Dirk Nowitzki for Tractor Traylor.
This one’s for those of you who remember the “Light It Up” song.
This one’s for those of you who remember Lindsey Hunter going ice-cold in the 2001 playoffs.
This one’s for those of you who remember the foul disparity against Philly.
This one’s for those of you who remember Big Dog missing from 5 feet.
This one’s for those of you who remember Michael Redd’s defense.
This one’s for those of you who remember Marcus Haislip, Joel Przybilla, Yi Jianlian and Joe Alexander.
This one’s for those of you who remember the way Andrew Bogut’s elbow bent.
This one’s for those of you who remember Tobias Harris for J.J. Redick.
This one’s for those of you who remember 15-67.
This one’s for those of you who remember Jabari Parker’s knees.
This one’s for those of you who watched four straight losses to Toronto.
Most of all, this one’s for all of you who made the trudge from your car to the Bradley Center and back, in the middle of a long, cold winter, hoping against hope that the Bucks would someday just win a playoff series, much less an NBA championship.
You earned it, so enjoy it.
Welcome to A.G.