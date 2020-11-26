Mike Johnson: What are they thankful for? Athletes, teams can express gratitude despite troubled year

I have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, but my family can hear all of that. So I’ll spare you those details.
Instead, I’ll take a stab at guessing what others have to be thankful for this year. Specifically, what others who’ve been in the news in area sports have to be thankful for.
The Green Bay Packers are thankful for Aaron Rodgers.
An obvious one, yes. But has any quarterback carried a team on his back more in NFL history than Aaron Rodgers has? The Packers are annually a contender because of Rodgers, along with a handful of other players. But with that annually tissue-soft defense? It’ll be another playoff exit all too familiar to the ones of previous seasons, so Packers fans should appreciate how far Rodgers can carry them before it’s not enough.
The Wisconsin Badgers are thankful for COVID.
Hear me out on this one. They’re not LITERALLY thankful for COVID, but more for what COVID has done to this season. The program could be on the verge of contending for major national distinction, not just Big Ten West Division titles, with redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and a number of other super-talented underclassmen. But as Mertz and company showed in Saturday’s ugly loss at Northwestern, they’re not there yet. This whole season is basically a redshirt year for everyone, so what a convenient time for Mertz to get some learning experience.
The Chicago Cubs are thankful for 2016. The sudden resignation of Theo Epstein last week and the uncertain futures of Cubs stalwarts like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez all feels like the end of a star-crossed era. On one hand, the Cubs never quite achieved the dynastic status they seemed headed for when the organizational plan under Epstein came together. On the other hand, they did snag the one World Series title in 2016 to break that 108-year drought. Cubs fans will be thankful for that for another 108 years.
The Chicago White Sox are grateful for the Chicago Cubs.
The young and talented White Sox broke through by reaching the playoffs last season and have a bright future. But the bizarre hiring of 76-year-old Tony La Russa as manager and La Russa’s DUI issues have made the organization a punching bag right now. With the Epstein news, however, the Sox were quickly relegated back to their usual status as second fiddle in the Second City. Which is probably just fine by them.
The Chicago Bears are thankful for a defense.
Another obvious thanks. Without their stellar, play-making defense, the Bears would not even be in the playoff conversation with an offense that’s abhorrent. And that may be kind. Yet despite a four-game losing streak, the Bears could get right back within one game of the NFC North lead if they can find a way to beat the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. They won’t do it with their offense.
The Milwaukee Bucks are thankful for the Green Bay Packers.
The Bucks did trade for Jrue Holiday and added some other pieces during the opening of NBA free agency, but as usual the most notable thing the organization did was embarrassing. Their apparent trade for sharp-shooting Bogdan Bogdanovic was nixed because of apparent tampering. Then they resigned reserve Pat Connaughton in a manner that salary cap experts — I don’t understand any of that stuff, but they do — scalded the Bucks for because they essentially scored an “own goal” against their cap. It’s just another series of embarrassments for a franchise that commits one folly after another and can’t feel good at all about signing savior Giannis Antetokounmpo to a long-term max deal. But the Bucks always have this working for them: As long as people in the state are focused on the Packers, they don’t care much about the Bucks’ latest mishaps.
High school athletes are thankful for the chance to play.
This is the best one. I wondered how high school athletes this fall would react to altered seasons that erased goals like the chance to compete for conference championships and, in the case of football, the chance to play for a WIAA state title. But as I found out time after time, high school kids are resilient. They just appreciated the chance to play.
And we should all appreciate each other. This year has been rough on everyone, beyond anything we possibly could’ve imagined. But we’re resilient, we’ve got each other and we’ll get through this.
Whether you do it live or in a Zoom window, tell your family and friends you love them. And go help at least one person who needs it. That’s the best way to give thanks for what we have.
Happy Thanksgiving!
