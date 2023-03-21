I am one happy camper.

It’s weekends like last weekend that put life into perspective.

With a fun, awesome, enjoyable broken foot, I had no choice but to force a St. Joseph family (thanks, Stapletons) to drive me up to the Kohl Center in Madison as the Lancers competed for a Gold Ball for the first time in 20 years and only the fourth time in school history.

Sorry, city of Kenosha, you still have never won a boys basketball state championship.

But gosh darnit, the Lancers sure got close, advancing to the state title game thanks to junior guard Eric Kenesie breaking the 107-year state record by scoring 51 points in a semifinal victory on March 16.

Maybe Eric and the Lancers will finish the job next year.

Anywho, I still can’t drive after breaking my right foot during a pickup basketball game (I’m 40, lol) Feb. 8, but I finally get an X-ray Tuesday, March 28 in Delavan. Is there an Aurora hospital where I live in Burlington? Yes, but they’re making my wife drive me to Delavan.

Please pray I don’t need surgery.

I can’t thank Rick Stapleton enough. The father of Lancer senior forward Peter, who scored an impressive 33 points last weekend in two games, picked me up for both games last weekend, driving from Gurnee, Ill., and made sure I was on the scene for my job. He actually made it to Madison in like an hour and 10 minutes from Burlington, which must be a record. I praised his impressive “speeding” skills.

Relax! He wasn’t speeding.

What a magical experience.

I was living on my phone, posting maybe 20 or so videos during the 3-day state run, and simultaneously taking photos, Tweeting and occasionally actually watching the game, ha.

I’ve kind of built a reputation of covering anything and everything I possibly can when I’m at games, and the St. Joseph community poured love back my way by reading stories online, retweeting videos and texting me that they saw me on live TV, sitting under the basketball hoop on the Kohl Center floor.

This was the definition of pure bliss for me.

I was back in my element, this time with the respect and dignity of having a full-time position for a major Wisconsin newspaper.

I got to see many colleagues I’ve met over the years, share laughs about the grind, and even help some with my knowledge, and work together on certain stories and press conferences.

Cancer, son’s early troubles put sports on back burner

You see, I wasn’t always sure this moment would happen again.

Roughly one month after last attending a state tournament at the Kohl Center, the 2019 Individual Wrestling state tournament, I was laid off from my previous sports editor position at a different company. Two months later, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The next year brought pain, suffering, nonstop fear and anxiety, and a step back from live coverage of sports. Even though I was freelancing for the Kenosha News (thanks always, Mike Johnson, you’re a life-saver), I didn’t ever happen to be sent to Madison for state basketball or wrestling, but I did get up to the Resch Center in Green Bay for state volleyball.

But there’s something extra special about Madison.

It’s the place where every state tournament should be, since it’s the most centrally-located venue that can accommodate large crowds.

So it was definitely surreal being on the Kohl Center floor for the first time in four years, knowing the last time I was there I was cancer-free, “normal” and not once did the idea of dying cross my mind really, in my first 36 years living up to that point. It was a care-free time.

The past four years, however, have been a nightmare at times.

The residual effects of cancer have not only strained my body, but the toll it’s taken on me mentally has been even greater. I have Bipolar Disorder, so at times I’m predisposed to depression, however medicine and sleep keep me on track to be successful. Despite attempts at normalcy, depression definitely returned at times over the past four years, sometimes at debilitating levels.

Over the past four years, cancer, cancer surgery and my son being born 2 days later and coming out not breathing, a 70-day Children’s Hospital, job loss and changes for my wife and I, parenting two kids ages 8 and 3, and just the rigors of life overwhelmed me at times.

Everything has strained not only myself, but my relationships with my wife, friends, you name it. Sometimes, things are simply too much to handle. Luckily, John Sloca, Stephanie Jones and my Kenosha News family gave me that oh-so-important phone call and subsequent hiring back in August, and life has changed for the better.

Last weekend, I felt like “myself” again—the bubbly, jovial, talkative journalist that simply loves what he does.

Thank you to St. Joseph for making it all the way to the top of the boys basketball world.

When teams have success, it’s not just the school, fans, alumni and students that benefit.

We care, too.

At the end of the day, most of us writers and photographers and other journalists (TV, radio) got into this business because we either played sports or were fans of sports first.

So last weekend wasn’t really work. It was a rare instance in life where work wasn’t actually work, it was just fun.

I was a person just living my life, experiencing all of the joys of doing something he or she truly cares and is passionate about.

Thank you, God, for another opportunity to let my light shine.

To anyone out there going through a struggle like cancer, depression or whatever is causing you a hard time, hang in there.

You can do hard things, and things will get better.