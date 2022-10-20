Mike Ramczyk: Anonymous donation fuels Central football playoff selection show breakfast

High school football often brings out the community in droves, especially when a team is playing well.

This year is a shining example for the Central Falcons.

About 12 hours after completing their best regular season since 2005 and officially beginning their first WIAA postseason in 12 years, the community noticed in a special way.

Not only did 75th Street Inn, a restaurant about 3 minutes west of Central High School on Highway 50 in the town of Salem, agree to host the Falcons’ playoff selection show party, but also a community member’s anonymous donation went a long way.

On Wednesday, Central head coach Jared Franz said he called around to several local places, in search of a large area for his 70-some players to watch where they’d be playing this Friday night on the first-ever live television selection show on Bally Sports.

The 75th Street Inn owner, as confirmed by a manager Thursday afternoon, was happy to oblige, allowing the team a place to hang and celebrate, and eat some delicious breakfast for the 10 a.m. show.

“She was really nice to open early for us,” Franz said via text message. “Great food, exciting atmosphere!

“I called around a few different places, but most of the banquet halls were all filled with events. She was happy to do it for the kids.”

What’s even more generous is what happened next.

Saturday morning, just minutes before the kids showed up at the restaurant, someone called and anonymously donated $500 toward the kids’ food.

On Thursday, the 75th Street Inn manager said that donation took care of most of the bill.

Wow, what a gesture.

It’s always nice to see community members, especially businesses and other large gathering places, take care of their own.

“Super fun,” Central quarterback Brock Koeppel said of the experience. “Just coming off that win we were having a good time as a team and to see that 2 seed was definitely awesome.”

Huge kudos to 75th Street Inn.

Honestly, their food is really good, I love the burgers, and it’s a nice family atmosphere.

More congratulations are in store for the Indian Trail and St. Joe’s football teams, our other WIAA playoff qualifiers.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s games.

PREDICTIONS

Last week: 8-4

Season: 33-15

Game of the Week

(All games Friday 7 p.m. unless noted)

(8) Indian Trail (5-4) at (1) Muskego (8-1)

Nobody is expecting the Hawks to pull off the upset of the century here or anything, but let’s look closer at the recent play of Trail.

It’s actually been really impressive.

With starting quarterback LJ Dagen out, Sam Callow has taken over and provided similar rushing numbers and above average passing numbers.

The Trail’s only opponent who has been on Muskego’s level, beside Racine Horlick, was Franklin, and thanks to a blocked kick return for a score, the Hawks were in a 19-14 battle all the way until the end before falling.

“We’re excited to earn our playoff spot, not everyone earns that,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said Thursday. “I think it’s a good matchup. They have great team speed across the board and run an offense that’s tough to prep for.

“We’ve been in playoff mode since Week 8. We had to win to get one more game, and we accomplished that.”

Hoffman wasn’t able to comment on whether Dagen will play, but he’s thankful and grateful to coach this team.

The players are special, and he’s excited to go to battle with them in a hostile environment.

“This is a fun team to be around,” Hoffman added. “Their love for each other makes practice exciting and games fun because they battle for each other.”

As for Muskego, Hoffman said “they’re a 1 seed for a reason.”

It will take a little luck and a perfect ball game, most likely, to knock off one of the best football programs in the state, but the Hawks are capable.

Justice Lovelace has over 1,000 scrimmage yards on the season with 23 touchdowns, and Callow has shown he can carry’s Dagen’s load, at least a little bit.

PREDICTION: Muskego 28, Indian Trail 14.

(7) Milwaukee Reagan (4-5) at (2) Central (7-2)

Despite a playoff berth, the Huskies only rack up 200 total yards per game, three of which come through the air.

Conversely, the Falcons run for 157 yards per game and throw for 220.

This will be a nice tune-up for Central, who enters riding a two-game win streak, including an impressive 42-7 victory over Wilmot.

A rematch is looming potentially with No. 3 Waterford in Level 2.

The Wolverines edged the Falcons in the regular season, but Central’s offensive and defensive leaders both got hurt and didn’t return in that game.

They are both back, the Falcons are healthy, and part 2 should be a different story.

As for Friday night, show up to witness a little history, as its the Falcons’ first playoff appearance since 2010.

But if the weather dips into the 30s and the Falcons are up by 30, consider beating the traffic home.

Make no mistake about it, the Falcons aren’t looking ahead.

“Starting back at 0-0,” Koeppel said Thursday. “Just got to keep the momentum going and play our game.”

PREDICTION: Central 55, Reagan 10.

(8) Mineral Point (4-5) at (1) St. Joseph (9-0)

The Lancers open at Ameche Field Friday night with Mineral Point, a team that puts up nearly 150 passing yards per game.

Eli Lindsey has thrown for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, but has also tossed eight interceptions.

Brenden Lynch has put up modest numbers with 694 yards rushing and 10 scores.

On the other side, Jayden Gordon is still the county’s top rusher with nearly 1,400 yards, and Eric Kenesie provides an excellent running threat under center.

Gordon is 12th in the state in rushing and ninth in touchdowns, as a junior.

Big Luke Schuler has been fantastic at tight end, and when the Lancers lull you to sleep with handoff after handoff, Schuler can not only get open downfield for a big play-action pass, but he has the speed and elusiveness to score.

Perhaps more impressive in the past few weeks has been the Lancer D.

They held Racine Lutheran in check the whole game in last week’s de facto conference championship game, and the Lancers’ defensive unit has only allowed 55 points in nine games, an average of 6 points per contest, along with five shutouts.

Based off a quick glance, the Lancers, ranked No. 4 in the state in Division 6, could run into the state’s third-ranked team, Darlington, in Level 3, then they’d have to beat D5’s No. 8 squad Marshall to make it to state.

In mid-November at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, St. Joe’s could get its revenge from last year’s season-ending loss to St. Mary’s Springs in the D5 state championship game.

That’s a month away, so let’s not go there.

Ameche will be rocking Friday night, and the home crowd will have plenty to laugh and smile about.

PREDICTION: St. Joseph 47, Mineral Point 7.