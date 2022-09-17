Mike Ramczyk: Shoreland Lutheran keeping the faith amidst injuries; Wilmot hoping to fix mistakes

A major injury didn't help matters Friday night for the Shoreland Lutheran Pacers football team.

Dropping to 0-5 is bad enough, but losing a top two-way lineman only makes the rest of the season that much more difficult.

Shoreland head coach Jason Hagedorn said Saturday that TJ Markham, one of his top senior two-way linemen, was forced to exit Friday night's 29-14 loss at Watertown Luther Prep due to a leg injury.

"I learned that no matter who goes down, we have got a great group of young men who can rally together and fill the void," said Hagedorn, who is still searching for his first win in his first year as head coach (0-5). "The loss of TJ allowed our younger linemen to step up and play well."

"We continue to grow each week. Our younger players keep stepping up, and the seniors continue to lead. We'll bounce back the same way we always do, as a family."

The Pacers had strong special teams play, much like they have all year, with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but Joseph Kayon and Will Craig didn't really get much going on the ground.

Shoreland still has two winless opponents left this season, Brown Deer and Thomas More, so that first win should be coming soon for Hagedorn.

Freshman Ezekiel Barajas, who was recently brought up to varsity, provided the explosive kickoff return score.

"It was initially misplayed, and when he picked it up he made one move and was gone," Hagedorn added.

Mistakes mounting for Wilmot

Much like the 35-0 debacle at Lake Geneva Badger, the Wilmot Panthers came out making mistakes Friday night back home against Waterford, a team that's trending up.

By the time Wilmot figured things out, it was just a bit too late in a 20-17 defeat.

The Panthers have now lost two straight after starting the season 3-0.

In a beautiful show of solidarity, both the Wilmot and Waterford students dressed up to support Wilmot Union High School graduate Kaleb Gendron, who is battling cancer.

Immediately before the game, both teams and the fans gave an ovation to honor the Gendron family and unite against childhood cancer.

As for the play on the field, Marco Falletti's 52-yard touchdown run helped the Panthers close the 13-3 halftime gap, and safety Anthony Corona put on his running back hat to add a 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

But too many blunders didn't allow the Panthers to score again.

Wilmot only had three possessions in the final 24 minutes, but needed to score on all three to win. Unfortunately, a turnover on downs on their final drive sealed their fate.

Was head coach Keiya Square encouraged that his squad has finally seemed to get out of its offensive funk?

"There's really no momentum when you lose," Square said Saturday. "We need to clean up our mistakes, and hopefully that leads to a better outcome for us next week."

"We had three fumble turnovers in the first half when we were driving. We made too many mistakes. We also had penalties at the worst times."

Offensively, the Panthers were able to move the ball "up and down the field," Square said, and despite the defense being on the field most of the first half, they were only down 13-3.

Luckily for the Panthers, the tough part of the Southern Lakes schedule is behind them until they clash at the end of the season with county rival Central.

The next three opponents - Elkhorn, Union Grove and Burlington - have a combined 4-11 record.

So look for Wilmot to potentially enter a Week 9 matchup at Central with a 6-2 record, with the Falcons possible 8-0.

COVID forces coaching shakeup

If you didn't see Tremper head coach Collin Zalakar on the sidelines, you weren't seeing things.

The third-year coach was out due to testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

So defensive coordinator Ryan Andersen took over the top coaching duties, and since the Trojans gave up only 28 points to Franklin, one of the most explosive teams in the state, it was a solid showing.

However, the Tremper offense didn't really show up.

Tremper put up 150 total yards, 110 coming through the air by Mason Prozanski, and the run game mustered a measly 1 yard per carry.

"We are still striving to put four quarters of good, disciplined football together," Andersen said. "Our effort is there, we are competing, but we need to be more consistent."

"I was incredibly proud of the effort we put forth in the game and also throughout the week. We took steps in the right direction with some of the necessary things we need to do to be prepared and be competitive. I thought it showed in spurts in all phases."

Tremper hosts longtime rival Bradford Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Make sure to check that one out.

They are who we thought they were

Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman told me a few days before Friday's road loss to Oak Creek the Knights were extremely physical, and they have the potential to punish opponents up front.

In the 47-14 loss, he saw it play out on the field.

Despite running for 215 yards as a team, the Hawks dropped to 3-2 because Cade Palkowski and Jackson Phelps ran behind their big offensive line all night and provided three early touchdowns to help build a 28-0 lead.

The effective run game set up the pass game nicely, as Palkowski hit a big play to Joey Flaherty for a 39-yard score.

Trail cut it to 28-7, but the rout was on.

"It went exactly how I said earlier in the week," Hoffman said. "Oak Creek is a really good team and the more disciplined team will win."

"We made some mental errors that cost us some drives. You can't do that against good teams."

Hoffman said explosive runs that would usually go for touchdowns were limited to 30 or 40 yards because of Oak Creek's defense because the Knights make teams earn every single yard.

Conversely, the Hawks' D made Oak Creek earn their yards.

"You always learn the most about yourself in times of adversity," Hoffman added. "For us it was the reaffirmation that we stick together to the end and Hawks always finish."

"We don't believe in bounce backs. It's a one-game season. Win or lose, flush the game and move on by Monday. Learn from the mistakes and make the necessary adjustments."

Growing pains continue for Red Devils

Horlick went up 26-3 and cruised at Bradford Friday night, but the Red Devils didn't quit.

Both Tony Fisher and Keany Parks scored touchdowns in the third quarter, after Horlick built its largest lead at 34-3.

For Bradford coach Gazmend Osmani, the growth of this young squad must continue.

"We need to continue to build up our kids so they can compete with a strong, physical team like Horlick," Osmani said.

"We will continue to correct our mistakes but also build on the positives. Devin Wheaton showed great toughness playing through a strained groin most of the game and wide receiver Nolan Shiplett made some huge catches that gives us a compliment to our run game. Freshmen wide receiver Tony Fisher also played well with a TD catch and a few key receptions. We will continue to get our run game going with our young O-line. Freshmen Sylis Washington and Montrel Seals continue to grow into the players we know they will be for us with leadership from Ethan McClain."

Osmani said it will be all about going back to the fundamentals Monday.

"We will need to concentrate on the basic blocking and tackling part of football," he said. "I still feel once we get on track we have the potential to compete with our young team. We need to continue to build up there confidence at practice so it shows up on Fridays. I love the way our boys competed throughout the game even when it got out of reach."

"We were able to get more young talent in towards the end and were able to see our future at running back with Ethan Childers and Joelle Lowrey. We were also able to get valuable snaps for our freshman QB Dean Ismaili. Although we would rather get them reps with us winning, it's valuable nonetheless."

"For us, now is the time to put it all together if we want to get into the playoffs."