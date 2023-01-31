Mike Ramczyk: The first Super Bowl featuring two Black quarterbacks is more important than you think

Yes, this is a column about race.

Does that make you feel uncomfortable?

It really shouldn’t, but I know for some people it does.

I have trouble talking about race issues, especially with the climate we live in today — police shooting this, mass shooting that and white vs. black.

Sports has been and always has been one of the most unifying things in this country and the world for that matter.

I grew up in Burlington in the 1980s and 90s and seldom were there Black kids on my sports teams.

Fortunately, I had two great parents who taught me that people are created equally, regardless of skin color, and that you treat everyone the way you want to be treated.

Did they have inherent biases based on their experiences?

Sure.

Do I still not feel comfortable in some parts of some towns, where I don’t see anyone who looks like me?

Of course.

But none of this means I should look at people who aren’t a White male like myself, and assume they are any less or more than me.

Everyone deserves a chance in this country, I believe, and let’s be honest, many of us get second, third and many more chances. People make mistakes. We aren’t perfect.

But it’s nuance, differences and other unique qualities that really make life, and living, enjoyable.

This is the vibe that I’m feeling since I saw a CNN notification on my phone yesterday about the upcoming Super Bowl.

For the first time ever, the biggest sporting event in the United States will feature two Black men as the marquee quarterback matchup.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, only 24 years old, and former Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, 27, are two of the new faces of the National Football League.

It’s a league where Black men comprise the majority of the sport, but aren’t necessarily loved, lauded or marketed, quite frankly, like their White counterparts.

Black quarterbacks have often not been given the respect of their White counterparts, and it’s the same old song and dance.

He’s more of a runner than a passer.

He’s really athletic, I’m just not sure if he’s a pocket passer.

He has trouble reading defenses and making the right reads.

These are actual statements over the decades about Black quarterbacks, and I am going to go ahead and say it’s another way to oppress, or keep down, Black people. It may be conscious, or unconscious bias, and you may not even know it’s happening, but narratives in the media and the talk around the barbershops have echoed for years.

Are Black quarterbacks as good or better than White quarterbacks?

Before I get too deep into jargon and slang, just take a look at this Twitter comment from Robert Griffin III, a former Black quarterback whose career was cut short by injury.

Griffin, along with Colin Kaepernick — a modern-day civil rights leader, who oh, by the way was one throw, yes, ONE THROW away from winning a Super Bowl but has since been blacklisted from the NFL because he decided to kneel for the National Anthem (oh my gosh, how terrible!) — had some interesting perspective on the topic the other day.

“Historically, Black QBs have been told they can get it done athletically but not mentally,” Griffin said. “That stereotype has always been wrong. Now, for the 1st time we have 2 BLACK QBs IN THE SUPER BOWL. They beat you athletically, with their arm and their brain. The NEW PROTOTYPICAL NFL QB.”

Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham, Justin Fields, Hurts even, Cam Newton, all great running quarterbacks. Like Griffin pointed out, people didn’t talk about how they could out-smart you or beat you mentally.

Doug Williams is the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, back in 1988 for the Washington Redskins. But it took another 11 years before Steve “Air” McNair took the Tennessee Titans (formerly Houston Oilers) all the way to the big game.

Since 1999, there were Donovan McNabb with the Eagles in 2005, Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers in 2013, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks in 2014 and 2015 and Patrick Mahomes in 2020 and 2021.

Only Williams, Wilson and Mahomes have actually won.

With the “old rule” of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and company officially coming to an end in the next few years, Hurts and Mahomes represent the next generation, and I absolutely love it.

It shouldn’t even need to be said, or written, or voted on, or debated.

Black players can do just as much as any other players, no matter the color, and it’s time to put some respect on that.

Especially with this topic starting Black History Month, it would be really nice if the NFL could rise up and do something a bit more special than the average year to celebrate Black history, highlight and discuss solutions for racial injustice and accentuate just how truly special this accomplishment really is.

You may not understand it now, and most likely it will be treated just like any other story, but it shouldn’t.

In a sport where the majority of people are Black, why are these guys not trusted to play the game’s most important position.

I don’t have to explain the answer to that one. It’s obvious.

With the Tyre Nichols murder as the latest installment of police brutality, racial injustice and downright hatred of Black men in this country, it’s crucial and necessary that we as a people see, hear and understand these issues in order to move forward, get along and improve relations among all races.

So congratulations to Jalen and Patrick.

The next time this happens, it won’t even be a story. It’ll just be “normal.”

Or at least we can hope.