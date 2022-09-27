Mike Ramczyk: Wilmot football suddenly back in driver's seat after snapping two-game skid

Talk about a shakeup.

The Southern Lakes Conference was flipped on its head last Friday night around 9 p.m. when Central football was shocked by Waterford, Badger won again and Wilmot got its season back on track.

And believe it or not, Burlington isn't out of this thing yet at 2-2.

But how about that Central-Waterford game?

A couple Falcon injuries didn't help, but you gotta give a ton of credit to Waterford.

The Wolverines began the season with three straight losses - to three of the area's best teams, scheduled on purpose of course - and the theory of facing really, really hard and probably superior nonconference teams paid off.

Now, after only losing to conference unbeaten Lake Geneva Badger, 10-0, Waterford has knocked off Wilmot and Central on the road with tough defense and a lethal ground game.

The Wolverines ran for 306 yards Friday night to upset Central, which still had a chance to tie the game and go into overtime.

However, Waterford's defensive back broke up a rollout pass to Nick Argersinger. The Falcons still had a chance after getting the ensuing onside kick, but with 1.5 seconds on the clock, Brock Koeppel's desperation Hail Mary was picked off at the 3-yard line, and it was pandemonium on the Waterford sideline.

It was a monumental victory.

Central's perfect season was stopped, the Wolverines saved their conference title chances, and now Wilmot still has a shot at usurping its county rival in the standings.

On the not-so-happy-news side of things, however, things just aren't great in the city of Kenosha.

Bradford, Indian Trail and Tremper all got stomped again, and the Southeast Conference is so good this year it's getting hard to compete.

Now granted, the Red Devils are young, and so are the Trojans, but teams like Indian Trail that would probably battle for the conference crown in most other conferences just can't hang with the likes of Franklin, Oak Creek and Racine Horlick.

At least Central, St. Joe's and Wilmot are most likely going to make the playoffs.

Indian Trail has a really good shot.

Saving their season

The Panthers pretty much saved their season with a big win Friday night, 28-14, at Elkhorn.

Marco Falletti had another 180-yard rushing performance, with two touchdowns, and Anthony Corona, normally a tight end and safety, busted off touchdown runs of 71 and 2 yards.

Wilmot still needed Falletti's 87-yard score in the fourth to ice it, and the Panthers only led 21-14 heading into the fourth, but a win is a win after two straight lackluster performances.

"Offensively we were able to move the ball, and on defense early in the game we were able to get off the field on third down and later in the game we held up in the red zone when we needed it," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said Tuesday.

"We had a really good week of practice and it felt good to get a win, but we still have things to clean up. We were still able to get the win."

Defensively, the Panthers still gave up 296 rushing yards but not much through the air sans a touchdown pass.

Corona was a beast with 22 tackles, and Michael Grasso added 18.

Jake Christiansen added 12 tackles.

The passing game was back, too, as Cooper Zimmermann went 5-for-9 for 127 yards, and Kade Frisby caught three passes for 80 yards.

Square said both physical football and mental errors plagued his squad in consecutive losses to Lake Geneva Badger and Waterford (Wilmot scored 0 and 17 points), and it was becoming an issue.

On Friday night, the Panthers cleaned up nicely.

"We had way less mistakes on assignments for sure," Square added. "We still had a few presnap penalties that we will continue to work on. We just keep correcting them in practice."

As for Falletti, he still leads the SLC in rushing and has now accumulated 862 yards on the ground with six touchdowns.

"He is really fast with really good vision," Square said. "He can cut at full speed and runs low and hard."

"He is hard to tackle. He is just a hard worker that likes running the ball."

And Corona is another stud. On both sides of the ball, the Division 1 Illinois State recruit can change the course of a football game.

Corona has 85 tackles in six games, along with three tackles for loss, a quarterback sack and two interceptions.

"He actually starts at tight end, but we can move him to running back," Square said. "He is just a great athlete that can play everywhere. He played a lot of running back for us last year, but with Marco this year we were able to move him to tight end because Anthony is such a physical blocker."

The Panthers get to host Union Grove and Burlington coming up, two winnable games, but both the Broncos and Demons aren't pushovers.

Grove quarterback Nathan Williams is a supreme athlete and had a big game in the Broncos' first win Friday night.

Plus, Burlington provides quarterback Jack Sulik, who has a rocket arm and isn't afraid to hook up with the conference's second-leading receiver, Tommy Teberg (650 total yards passing, rushing, receiving, 11 total TDs).

Indian Trail-Bradford and Union Grove-Wilmot football games coming Friday night

What will it take to knock off Union Grove Friday?

"They are going to be another huge test," Square said. "They are big and physical on both sides of the ball."

"They put pressure on the offense with their defensive scheme and also put pressure on the defense by spreading you out and being able to throw deep and also run the ball effectively."

Wilmot pretty much must win these next two games, because the season finale Oct. 14 at Central will be very hard to win.

Furthermore, Indian Trail battles Bradford Friday night at Bradford.

After losing two straight, the Hawks are facing a must-win situation if they want to make the playoffs, with games against Franklin and at Racine Case to close the season.

Make sure to pick up Friday's Kenosha News for my weekly predictions column, as I'll break down Indian Trail-Bradford and other must-see action this Friday night.

For now, enjoy the fall weather, keep those windows open overnight and rest well (I finally have been sleeping good), and bask in the glory of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both being 2-1 and tied for first place.

We all know it won't last for the Bears, and I'm still not sold on the Packers, so fans can be happy and bragadocious at least for a few more days.