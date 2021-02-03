Milestone men: Glass reaches 1,000 points for Wilmot; Bolton has huge game for Shoreland

Two have reached a grand for the Wilmot boys basketball team in the last week.

After senior guard Kevin Sandman surpassed 1,000 career points in the Panthers' win at Lake Geneva Badger on Friday, fellow senior guard London Glass reached the milestone on Tuesday night, scoring 26 points in the Panthers' 67-55 Southern Lakes Conference win over Delavan-Darien in Wilmot.

Sandman and Glass are the sixth and seventh players in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

After a quiet five-point first half Tuesday, Glass scored 21 in the second half as Wilmot broke a 22-22 tie at the break.

"I am very proud of London," Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. "I think he's really come into his own and has been such a team-first player. It's great that he gets some recognition for everything he has done for the team."

Sandman, meanwhile, continued to increase his career total with 25 points of his own Tuesday, as the Panthers improved to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the SLC. Wilmot has four regular-season games left, including a non-conference game Thursday at home against Racine Lutheran.

The Panthers wrap up their SLC slate at Delavan-Darien on Monday.