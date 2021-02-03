Milestone men: Glass reaches 1,000 points for Wilmot; Bolton has huge game for Shoreland

Two have reached a grand for the Wilmot boys basketball team in the last week.
After senior guard Kevin Sandman surpassed 1,000 career points in the Panthers' win at Lake Geneva Badger on Friday, fellow senior guard London Glass reached the milestone on Tuesday night, scoring 26 points in the Panthers' 67-55 Southern Lakes Conference win over Delavan-Darien in Wilmot.
Sandman and Glass are the sixth and seventh players in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
After a quiet five-point first half Tuesday, Glass scored 21 in the second half as Wilmot broke a 22-22 tie at the break.
"I am very proud of London," Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. "I think he's really come into his own and has been such a team-first player. It's great that he gets some recognition for everything he has done for the team."
Sandman, meanwhile, continued to increase his career total with 25 points of his own Tuesday, as the Panthers improved to 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the SLC. Wilmot has four regular-season games left, including a non-conference game Thursday at home against Racine Lutheran.
The Panthers wrap up their SLC slate at Delavan-Darien on Monday.
In Tuesday's game, Erik Cesarz led the Comets (3-8, 2-7) with 21 points.
Shoreland Lutheran 69, St. Thomas More 50
There's nobody in the area putting up bigger numbers right now than Shoreland's Quentin Bolton.
The 6-foot-7 senior forward put up a video-game line in Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference win at Thomas More, scoring 41 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.
The 41-point performance was the third-best in program history, according to Shoreland coach Paul Strutz. Matt Heckman still holds the single-game school record with 44 points. But with the 17 rebounds, Strutz said Bolton became the all-time leading rebounder in program history.
It's been a remarkable stretch for Bolton, who had 30 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's home loss to Racine Lutheran. According to WisSports.net stats, through Tuesday's games Bolton ranked third in the Metro Classic — arguably the best small-school conference in the state — with 19.9 points per game and second with 9.8 rebounds per game.
In Tuesday's game, Bolton finished 15-of-25 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Sawyer Smith, who ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, added 16 points for the Pacers, as they improved to 6-11 overall and 4-10 in the Metro Classic.
Thomas More (7-10, 3-8) was led by Amari McCottry's 24 points.
Shoreland hosts St. Francis in a non-conference game Thursday.