MLB: Lux back with Dodgers, playing outfield for first time in big-league career

But Lux has struggled to find consistency at the big-league level, and on a team with a loaded roster, the Dodgers have had to try him at different positions. They acquired All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline this year, and former Rookie of the Year Corey Seager returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list to claim his own middle infield spot.

Lux himself was on the injured list with a hamstring injury when the Dodgers traded for Turner and Seager returned. When Lux was activated again, the Dodgers briefly tried him at third base, but he was mired in an offensive slump and was sent to Triple-A with the Dodgers chasing the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and no time to spend on letting Lux work through his struggles.

Getting a chance

But Lux was recalled on Friday, and by inserting him into the outfield, it's apparent the Dodgers are trying to find ways to get as many bats in the lineup as possible. And, as the blog True Blue L.A. pointed out, that's in part because the team is trying to work around the struggles of former MVP Cody Bellinger, who's been mired in a miserable season-long slump.