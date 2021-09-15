MLB: Lux back with Dodgers, playing outfield for first time in big-league career

Gavin Lux is back in the major leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers as they prepare for yet another postseason run.
But, for the time being, the 2016 Indian Trail graduate and former top prospect of the Dodgers is playing a new position.
The struggling Lux was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City last month, and he spent 17 games there before being recalled to the Dodgers last week Friday prior to their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. And, for the first time in his brief big-league career, Lux was in the outfield.
So far, it's suiting him pretty well.
In five games since being recalled, through Tuesday, Lux was 5-for-13 with a double, an RBI, four runs, three walks and two strikeouts. He started in left field in all five games, as the Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend and beat the Diamondbacks in Los Angeles on Monday and Tuesday night to move to 5-0 since Lux's return to the lineup entering Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers also clinched their ninth consecutive playoff berth on Tuesday.
After being drafted No. 20 overall out of Indian Trail by the Dodgers in 2016, Lux came through the minors as a second baseman and shortstop. He was named the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 and in September of that season made his big-league debut. He ended 2019 as the Dodgers' top prospect, with some outlets ranking him as the top prospect in all of baseball.
But Lux has struggled to find consistency at the big-league level, and on a team with a loaded roster, the Dodgers have had to try him at different positions. They acquired All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline this year, and former Rookie of the Year Corey Seager returned from a lengthy stint on the injured list to claim his own middle infield spot.
Lux himself was on the injured list with a hamstring injury when the Dodgers traded for Turner and Seager returned. When Lux was activated again, the Dodgers briefly tried him at third base, but he was mired in an offensive slump and was sent to Triple-A with the Dodgers chasing the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and no time to spend on letting Lux work through his struggles.
Getting a chance
But Lux was recalled on Friday, and by inserting him into the outfield, it's apparent the Dodgers are trying to find ways to get as many bats in the lineup as possible. And, as the blog True Blue L.A. pointed out, that's in part because the team is trying to work around the struggles of former MVP Cody Bellinger, who's been mired in a miserable season-long slump.
"He's taken balls out there the last few weeks,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said to the media last week about Lux playing the outfield. "I think the most important thing is that he wants to do whatever he can to help the club and get in the lineup. I know he's excited, and we're excited.
"Just to get a new look. I want Gavin to take his at-bats, and it might spark us. Adds a little bit of length to the lineup, and we'll see how it goes."
Lux has indeed provided a spark to the bottom of the Dodgers' order since his return, as the team has clinched a playoff berth but still trailed the surprising Giants by 2.5 games in the NL West entering Wednesday.
Lux's overall numbers for the season still aren't great, as he entered Wednesday batting .228 with a .314 on-base percentage, a .346 slugging percentage, a .659 OPS, six homers, 11 doubles, three triples, 38 RBI, 43 runs, 35 walks and 78 strikeouts. But he's still just 23 years old and hasn't even completed a full big-league season yet.
And his positional flexibility certainly gives him a chance to help the Dodgers in a big way for another postseason run. Lux did win a World Series ring with the team last year, but he was active for just one of their four postseason series and got just one at-bat.
He'll have a chance to contribute more this postseason, however, and it just may come from the outfield.