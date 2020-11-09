MMQB: Central, Shoreland make it through seven games

One sore quarterback

With so many underclassmen filling gaps left by COVID exposure in the ranks before Shoreland’s Metro Classic Conference clash on Friday against Racine St. Catherine’s, Shoreland coach Paul Huebner had a suspicion that senior quarterback Sawyer Smith might need an ice bath after the game.

“We had a bunch of starters out due to contact tracing,” Huebner said minutes after his team’s 54-14 loss to the Angels. “We’ve been lucky to get as far as we did without a whole lot of that. This is the first time that we’ve missed multiple starters, and (with a 31-man roster) our guys are starters on both sides. So we had a ton of holes on offense and defense.”

Nowhere was Shoreland’s roster depletion more evident than on the offensive line, where Huebner was forced to start wide-eyed freshmen instead of battle-tested veterans.

And no one felt it more than Smith, who — victimized by a fierce St. Catherine’s pass rush and a pair of errant snaps that sailed over his head — was sacked seven times for 59 yards in losses, forced into an intentional-grounding penalty and picked off twice, including once on a batted ball.