MMQB: Central, Shoreland makes it through seven games

Note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
No state champions will be crowned in football this year, true conference titles couldn’t really be doled out on the last night of the regular season Friday since teams played different amounts of games and playoff qualifying was largely based on simply who was willing and able to keep playing.
The standard benchmarks of a team’s success are partially unavailable this fall, but one thing every team has kept in perspective throughout is that just playing equals success, win or lose, each week.
By that standard, Central and Shoreland Lutheran had the most successful seasons of the eight county programs, as they were the only ones to complete seven regular-season games.
That doesn’t, of course, mean teams that didn’t play seven games didn’t follow protocols or did a poor job staying healthy. Everyone knows you can take all the proper precautions and still be exposed to COVID-19 and have to err on the side of caution.
Bradford, meanwhile, would’ve by all indications been able to play seven games, except each Southeast Conference team was forced to take a bye week this season and the Red Devils’ Week 7 game against Indian Trail was cancelled due to the Hawks having a COVID situation. Tremper, too, completed five games and had a second bye week when the SEC schedule had to be adjusted midseason.
That said, it’s important to commend Central (3-4) and Shoreland (2-5) for completing seven games.
The Falcons were depleted for their 49-7 loss to Waterford on Friday night in Paddock Lake, and head coach Jared Franz wasn’t able to attend due to COVID exposure, but they reached the finish line before opting out of the postseason because they just don’t have enough healthy players.
Shoreland opted into the postseason, so the Pacers will play at least eight games barring something happening between now and Friday.
Central assistant coach Jason Koeppel, who filled in for Franz on Friday, said all season the staff has been diligent with the players and is proud of them.
“Jared every day reminds all of them that we go through the protocols,” Koeppel said. “Washing the hands, social distancing, and the athletic director (Jon Lindh), across the board. We knew that if we didn’t do that, we couldn’t play. That’s the commitment that they had to make.
“It’s just like going to the weight room. If you want to be out here, you have to be smart about how you treat your hands, your face masks and all those things. I am proud. I told these kids down here, all of them that are still here doing this, really want to be here. And that’s a great thing. Anytime you put in the time as a coach, to see that, that’s huge.”
One sore quarterback
Support Local Journalism
With so many underclassmen filling gaps left by COVID exposure in the ranks before Shoreland’s Metro Classic Conference clash on Friday against Racine St. Catherine’s, Shoreland coach Paul Huebner had a suspicion that senior quarterback Sawyer Smith might need an ice bath after the game.
“We had a bunch of starters out due to contact tracing,” Huebner said minutes after his team’s 54-14 loss to the Angels. “We’ve been lucky to get as far as we did without a whole lot of that. This is the first time that we’ve missed multiple starters, and (with a 31-man roster) our guys are starters on both sides. So we had a ton of holes on offense and defense.”
Nowhere was Shoreland’s roster depletion more evident than on the offensive line, where Huebner was forced to start wide-eyed freshmen instead of battle-tested veterans.
And no one felt it more than Smith, who — victimized by a fierce St. Catherine’s pass rush and a pair of errant snaps that sailed over his head — was sacked seven times for 59 yards in losses, forced into an intentional-grounding penalty and picked off twice, including once on a batted ball.
“He got beat up pretty good,” Huebner said of Smith, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior who still managed to complete 10-of-22 passes for 137 yards and a pair of scores. “With having to fill in pieces on the offensive line, we knew that it would be a little bit tough. But we decided to try to spread it out and throw it quite a bit more than usual and knew that he was going to have to stand in there and take a bit of a beating, and he did that.”
In his farewell to the home folks at Shoreland, as usual Smith did it as well as he could, delivering long scoring strikes to sophomore Tony Moyao (two catches, 44 yards) in the first half and senior Konnor Hill (five catches, 87 yards) in the second.
A milestone for CLS
The playoff qualification standards were much different this season than normal, but the fact remains that Christian Life will make the first postseason appearance in program history Friday.
The Eagles did not play their final two scheduled regular-season games due a positive COVID test, but they opted in for the playoffs when the WIAA selected and seeded the field late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CLS received a No. 3 seed in Division-5 and will face crosstown rival and second-seeded St. Joseph in Level 1 of their four-team pod. A location had not been announced for that game as of Saturday evening.
This is the Eagles’ fifth season overall as a varsity program. They played varsity from 2013-15 then took three seasons off due to lack of numbers before returning to the varsity level in 2019.
See Friday’s News for a full preview of the Level 1 playoff games.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
