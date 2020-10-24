MMQB: Indian Trail finds some offensive success

With a load of returning seniors on both sides of the ball for a team that reached the second round of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs each of the last two seasons, Indian Trail had designs on competing for the SEC title this year.

Things haven't worked out that way for the 1-3 Hawks, but they still have plenty of opportunity to turn their season around, and Friday was a good start.

With the originally scheduled two-week SEC playoffs wiped out because an Oak Creek player tested positive for COVID-19, teams will get another go-around through the conference.

Indian Trail has two big tests in Franklin and Bradford, ranked No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll. The Hawks lost 28-6 to the Sabers in Week 2 and 21-0 to the Red Devils in Week 4.

But they play them at home now, and it gives Indian Trail a second chance.

"It's always a one-week season," Hoffman said. "You just look to improve. One-week season, because you never know when your last week's going to be, or your last day. I think we might have finally been fully staffed for the season, with different people being quarantined for different reasons. That's just part of the reality of today.