MMQB: Indian Trail finds some offensive success

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
The Indian Trail offense didn't exactly author a masterpiece in the Hawks' 26-20 Southeast Conference win over Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium on Friday night.
A handful of passes slipped through receivers' fingers on the cold night, which left a plethora of yards and surely some points out on the field, and the Hawks punted seven times.
Still, it was progress, especially in the fourth quarter.
With six of their 12 points coming on an interception return for a touchdown against the Trojans, that meant the Hawks had still scored just 12 offensive points through 15 quarters this season entering Friday's final 12 minutes.
But they fashioned together two touchdown drives of 53 yards apiece in that final frame, plus a two-point conversion, to exceed their previous offensive output for the season in one quarter.
The Hawks remained committed to running the ball Friday, grinding out 179 yards on 38 attempts, and they did it in a variety of ways.
Senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili used the read-option to rush for 85 yards and two scores on 17 attempts. Senior receivers Clayton Bishop and Raymone Jones combined for 52 rushing yards on 10 attempts via direct snaps and sophomore Justin Lovelace and junior Dilan Williamson worked the edges for another 29 yards.
"We tweaked some stuff," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "Our system's pretty diverse, and there's a lot of different facets to it. We decided to switch it up to try to create some things, and it did. We'll just get better at it. There was a lot of mistakes. We left a lot of yards and points out there.
"... Credit to them. (Tremper defensive coordinator Jim) Camerota puts together a great defensive plan. He always does. He had great adjustments. But our kids went out and they executed. They executed well. It was awesome."
'Right on the door'
Tremper is a proud program with three WIAA Division-1 state titles, four runner-up finishes, 21 playoff appearances and 16 conference championships.
There's no doubt the Trojans have fallen on hard times, with an 11-35 record over the last five seasons prior to this one and no playoff appearances since 2010.
But despite his team's 0-4 record, first-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar — who knows something about the Trojans' proud tradition — insists the program is making progress.
There should be no doubt from anyone who's watched Tremper this season that the Trojans are already more competitive than they were the last couple seasons, and their gutsy rally Friday night fell just 18 yards and an extra point short.
"Our kids are right there," said Zalokar, who played on Tremper's 2001 state runner-up team under Frank Matrise Jr. "They're right on the door. There is no such thing as moral victories in football, but our kids played their butts off. We have not once all year just quit on things. And that's why I'm so darn proud of our kids."
Controversial call
Things may have turned out differently Friday if not for a pivotal call.
Tremper held a slim 13-12 lead early in the fourth quarter and had Indian Trail facing a fourth-and-5 from the Tremper 28-yard line with 11 minutes, 1 second left.
The Hawks obviously went for it, and Ismaili threw an out pass to his left for Bishop. Indian Trail senior defensive back Michael Dinaso, one of the Trojans' top players, broke on the ball and broke up the pass.
But the official flagged Dinaso for pass interference, and a turnover on downs turned into a first down. It appeared like Dinaso may have had perfect timing, and the Tremper sideline certainly didn't like the call.
"All I'll say is, I thought our (officiating) crew did a pretty good job all night long," Zalokar said. "It looked like a bang-bang play, and he made a judgment call. So, that's all I'll say."
Still time
With a load of returning seniors on both sides of the ball for a team that reached the second round of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs each of the last two seasons, Indian Trail had designs on competing for the SEC title this year.
Things haven't worked out that way for the 1-3 Hawks, but they still have plenty of opportunity to turn their season around, and Friday was a good start.
With the originally scheduled two-week SEC playoffs wiped out because an Oak Creek player tested positive for COVID-19, teams will get another go-around through the conference.
Indian Trail has two big tests in Franklin and Bradford, ranked No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll. The Hawks lost 28-6 to the Sabers in Week 2 and 21-0 to the Red Devils in Week 4.
But they play them at home now, and it gives Indian Trail a second chance.
"It's always a one-week season," Hoffman said. "You just look to improve. One-week season, because you never know when your last week's going to be, or your last day. I think we might have finally been fully staffed for the season, with different people being quarantined for different reasons. That's just part of the reality of today.
"We've just got to work to improve every week. Franklin, it was 7-0. It was a tight ball game until we did some things to really let them pull away. We're willing to go play anybody in the conference."
Tough sledding
For whatever reason, it seems like every team in the county has tough games almost every week.
Well, maybe there is a good reason for that.
With the two traditional non-conference games wiped out to begin the season, teams had to jump right into their conference schedules.
In the latest state coaches polls, the SEC, the Southern Lakes Conference and the Metro Classic Conference each had two ranked teams, so county squads haven't gotten many breaks in their schedules.
Shoreland Lutheran, for example, in four games prior to Friday's 48-12 Metro Classic win over St. Thomas More had already played two ranked opponents in Greendale Martin Luther (No. 9, Division-4) and Lake Country Lutheran (No. 1, Division-5).
The 2-3 Pacers also lost to a strong University School team for their other loss.
"There's no break-in period," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. "Immediately, you play against really good teams right away, from Week 1. Even when we scrimmaged St. Joe's, I think St. Joe's has got a pretty good team. That would've been our Week 1 non-conference game. That would've been a nice rivalry game that we enjoy playing in, but it was just a scrimmage.
"Then right away, let's go play Martin Luther. Then University School and Lake Country Lutheran a couple weeks after that."
In a display of how strong the Metro Classic is, Division-5 Lake Country Lutheran defeated Division-2 Wauwatosa East, 44-36, on Friday.
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
