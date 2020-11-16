MMQB: Lancers execute their version of "Philly Special"

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
It may seem like a strange thing to say about a two-point play that extended a 33-point lead to 35, but the St. Joseph football team’s successful conversion shortly before halftime of its eventual 49-7 defeat of new city rival Christian Life in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium had a big bearing on the rest of the game.
How’s that, you might ask?
That’s because a provision instituted several years ago, described in many circles as “the mercy rule,” sets the clock in permanent motion whenever a margin is 35 points or more in the second half of any state-sponsored game, unless there’s a score, an injury or a timeout.
The Lancers, who improved their record to 3-3 by outgaining the outmanned 3-4 Eagles, 432-136, set the so-called “mercy rule” in motion with style.
“We’ve been practicing it for two years and never found a spot that we could do it in,” second-year St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said of the “Philly Special” that was made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in their upset of the favored New England Patriots three seasons ago in Super Bowl LII. “Knowing that we could get a running clock in the second half was part of the thought process.”
In this version, senior receiver Max McCarville took an inside handoff from junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus (7-of-11 for 180 yards and a pair of scores, all in the first half) and immediately began looking to throw.
In the meantime, Ashmus strolled his way out to some open space toward the far sideline, keeping his eyes on the de facto quarterback the whole time. After gathering in the pass, Ashmus juked a couple of would-be CLS tacklers and lunged into the end zone for the impactful score.
“It’s a cold (32-degree) night, and I think that I did a lot of people a favor,” Rizzo said, laughing.
St. Joseph, seeded second in its pod, will now play top-seeded Racine Lutheran in a Level 2 game Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake for the pod championship to conclude the season.
Sudden coaching change
Bradford faced a sudden coaching shake-up during the week before Friday’s WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff game at Oak Creek.
Assistant coach Pete Deates took over as interim head coach for Troy Bowe during the week. The school could not provide a reason for Bowe’s absence.
Despite the 20-17 loss, Deates said the team didn’t change anything in the way of preparation for the Knights.
“We prepared the way that we normally prepare,” he said. “The kids were all positive, and we wanted to keep things as normal as possible. We kept our schedules the same, so as far as the preparation goes, it was the same as we’ve always done.”
Deates also complimented his players for following COVID-19 safety protocols all season. The Red Devils missed just one scheduled game, and that came in Week 7 against Indian Trail when the Hawks had to cancel due to a COVID situation.
“I think they’ve been awesome,” Deates said. “We’ve only had one game that was scheduled that we didn’t play, because of the other team. So I think the kids have taken it seriously, and they’ve taken a lot of precautions.
“And we’ve been fortunate. Other teams have missed multiple games, and us just missing one, I think that goes to show how well our kids are taking care of the situation.”
Spreading it around
Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson went 8-of-16 passing for 144 yards against the Knights, and he spread his completions around.
Junior Quinton Henry caught two passes for 45 yards, junior Christian Crump caught two for 40 and a touchdown, sophomore Keany Parks caught one for 32, junior Jared Barden caught one for 12, senior Kameron Lakes had an eight-yard touchdown catch and senior Brock Lampe caught one pass for seven yards.
Power outage
Indian Trail just never got its offense going this season.
The Hawks’ 35-0 loss to Mukwonago on Friday in a WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff game was the third time they’ve been shut out this season, to go with a 13-0 loss to Oak Creek in Week 1 and a 21-0 loss to Bradford in Week 4.
Indian Trail scored just 32 points in five games, six of those coming via an interception return for a touchdown.
Muskego dominates
Perhaps the most anticipated matchup Friday night was in the Division-1 pod that pitted top-ranked Muskego, the two-time defending Division-1 state champion, against fourth-seeded and fifth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead in Muskego.
It wasn’t much of a contest, as the Warriors rolled to a 38-0 win, making them a perfect 36-0 over the last three seasons.
Muskego will face third-seeded Menomonee Falls, the top-ranked team in the latest Division-2 coaches poll, for the pod championship Thursday night at Muskego.
Unfortunately, a possible pod championship matchup between Muskego and Franklin, the top two teams in Division-1, never materialized.
Menomonee Falls was supposed to play Franklin on Friday in the bracket opposite Muskego-Arrowhead in that pod, but the Sabers were forced to forfeit last week, denying a possible Muskego-Franklin showdown this week.
Shoreland to play Friday
Shoreland Lutheran will play one more game this season.
The Pacers had to forfeit their WIAA Division-4 Level 1 game against Lake Country Lutheran due to too many players being out because of contact tracing, but they picked up a game this week and will play at Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night to wrap up the season.
Formerly a Metro Classic Conference foe of Shoreland, Catholic Central moved to the Midwest Classic this offseason. The Pacers and Hilltoppers were originally scheduled to play a non-conference game on Aug. 28 before COVID postponed the start of the season.
“Happy to have the opportunity to play,” Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. “Especially against an opponent we were supposed to have played back in August.”
Kenosha News Sports editor Mike Johnson and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
