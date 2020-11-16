MMQB: Lancers execute their version of "Philly Special"

“We prepared the way that we normally prepare,” he said. “The kids were all positive, and we wanted to keep things as normal as possible. We kept our schedules the same, so as far as the preparation goes, it was the same as we’ve always done.”

Deates also complimented his players for following COVID-19 safety protocols all season. The Red Devils missed just one scheduled game, and that came in Week 7 against Indian Trail when the Hawks had to cancel due to a COVID situation.

“I think they’ve been awesome,” Deates said. “We’ve only had one game that was scheduled that we didn’t play, because of the other team. So I think the kids have taken it seriously, and they’ve taken a lot of precautions.

“And we’ve been fortunate. Other teams have missed multiple games, and us just missing one, I think that goes to show how well our kids are taking care of the situation.”

Spreading it around

Bradford junior quarterback Nate Olson went 8-of-16 passing for 144 yards against the Knights, and he spread his completions around.