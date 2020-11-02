MMQB: Red Devils set their goals

So the most postseason games any team can play is two.

That’s somewhat disappointing for a team like Bradford, which won’t have the opportunity to see how far it could’ve gone. So the focus is just on winning as many games as possible.

The Red Devils could at best finish with a 7-1 record, with Week 1’s 24-21 loss to Franklin the only blemish. That’s the goal they’re focusing on.

“That’s been our focus, is number of games,” Bradford coach Troy Bowe said after Friday’s 48-6 SEC demolition of Tremper at Bradford Stadium. “How many can we win? We can win three more, and that’s all we’re allowed to do this year, and that’s our focus. You can only do that if you win one at a time, obviously, but our goal is — the second after the bye week (prior to Friday’s game) — our goal is, ‘Let’s go win four more games. Let’s finish 7-1,’ and then we’re always going to look back and say, ‘What if that was Week 1?’