MMQB: Red Devils set their goals

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
With one regular-season week left in this truncated season, high school football players and coaches around the state might be left with kind of an empty feeling.
What are we playing for, anyway? they might be asking.
For Bradford, the answer is to win as many games as possible.
At 4-1 and ranked No. 8 in the latest Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls, the surging Red Devils would be thinking about a Southeast Conference title and positioning themselves for a playoff run in a normal season by now.
But those goals really aren’t there for the taking this season.
Yes, Bradford is technically atop the SEC win column by a game with four to Franklin’s three. But the undefeated Sabers haven’t played an SEC game since Oct. 9. The Red Devils’ final SEC game Friday against Indian Trail, meanwhile, is in jeopardy because the Hawks couldn’t play this past week due to COVID-19 concerns, so Bradford may close with a non-conference game.
Therefore, no “true” SEC champion will be determined this season.
And in terms of the playoffs, as of now the WIAA is planning to select the usual 224 qualifiers and break them into seven divisions. They’ll then be split into four-team pods, but the season will just end when pod champions are decided.
So the most postseason games any team can play is two.
That’s somewhat disappointing for a team like Bradford, which won’t have the opportunity to see how far it could’ve gone. So the focus is just on winning as many games as possible.
The Red Devils could at best finish with a 7-1 record, with Week 1’s 24-21 loss to Franklin the only blemish. That’s the goal they’re focusing on.
“That’s been our focus, is number of games,” Bradford coach Troy Bowe said after Friday’s 48-6 SEC demolition of Tremper at Bradford Stadium. “How many can we win? We can win three more, and that’s all we’re allowed to do this year, and that’s our focus. You can only do that if you win one at a time, obviously, but our goal is — the second after the bye week (prior to Friday’s game) — our goal is, ‘Let’s go win four more games. Let’s finish 7-1,’ and then we’re always going to look back and say, ‘What if that was Week 1?’
“And that can be for five years down the road, ‘Hey, remember when we were 7-1? What could we have done in the playoffs?’ I don’t think that’s for now. The kids are happy to play, and that’s not really who I am, either. Let’s go win three more games right now. If we’ve got three games in front of us, let’s go win all three of them. ... Our goal is to send these kids out winning seven games in a row.”
Lacking strength
In some sports, you can be overmatched against an opponent overall but make up for at least some of that by having two or three real talented players.
Not so in football.
Two of 0-5 Tremper’s losses this season have been to crosstown rival Bradford, and it was evident in both games how much physically stronger the Red Devils are than the Trojans, especially Friday when Bradford rushed for 326 yards.
First-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar could not be at Friday’s game because he was in contact with someone who had COVID-19 and had to quarantine. Assistant Jim Camerota acted as head coach.
Camerota, who had two stints as Bradford’s head coach, has been around the game a long, long time. So he knows exactly where the Trojans need to improve if they’re to become an area power again.
“We have athletes,” Camerota said. “I think there’s some real strength issues. There’s some real disparity in strength. (Colin’s) aware. He’s been around football for several years. He knows what needs to get fixed, but it’s a matter of doing it. It’s difficult.”
Parks department
Bradford sophomore Keany Parks is an explosive playmaker, and it seems the Red Devils are using him more and more all over the field each week.
Parks stamped his name memorably on the Bradford-Tremper rivalry Friday night, rushing for 175 yards on 14 carries — all in the first half — and touchdowns of 51 and 50 yards and catching two passes for 41 yards, including a seven-yard score.
For good measure, he also leaped high in the air to intercept a pass near the Bradford goal line on the game’s final play.
Bowe said Parks could play safety full-time if needed, but the coaches wanted him to focus on offense as a sophomore. Plus the Red Devils have a lot of senior experience in the secondary in Bowe’s defense, which demands a lot from its back end.
“He gets a few reps in practice to try to teach it to him,” Bowe said of Parks playing defense. “He got a few game reps tonight, but that’s what he does. He’s going to play there all the time next year, and he’s going to have a bunch of interceptions. He’s a ball hawk back there.
“He’s going to go get the ball. He tackles well. We’re going to have to get him in shape next year, because he’s never going to leave the field. But this year we’ve got seniors back there, so we haven’t really needed him.”
Parks is happy to be on the field all the time.
“I’ve got a lot of energy,” he said. “It feels amazing.”
Speed kills
Bradford junior receiver Christian Crump wasn’t shy after Friday’s game talking about his speed.
Crump caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in only the first half against the Trojans. He had receptions of 39, 39, 12 and 20 yards and another that would’ve been a 64-yard score that was called back because he pushed off the defensive back.
Following the game, a joyful Crump touted his speed in the 40-yard dash.
“We just talked about it all week,” he said. “Pass the deep ball. I run a 4.5.”
Getting his kicks
Ozaukee’s Jack Genzmer may have been the best player on the field Friday in the Warriors’ 20-13 non-conference win at Shoreland Lutheran.
After all, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound battering ram, a rarity for the lower levels of Wisconsin high school football, bowed his head and bulldozed for every one of his 195 yards on 36 carries, including 134 yards on 20 second-half totes.
Still, the most versatile player in Shoreland’s defeat was almost certainly its quarterback/kicker Sawyer Smith.
Smith, a 6-4, 185-pound senior, passed for 164 yards (87 in the first half and 77 in the second), ran for 20 (including minus-10 in sack yardage) and drilled two soaring first-half field goals of 25 and 34 yards as the Pacers stayed competitive throughout with the Warriors.
“Sawyer does both of those things pretty well,” said Shoreland coach Paul Huebner, whose squad was further lifted in the first half by junior Jared Babiak’s seven-yard touchdown run on its opening series on its way to a 13-0 lead. “We ran the ball pretty well the first half, converted a couple of third-and-long plays ... and to be able to finish off two drives with field goals was solid.”
As for the kicks, there was never a doubt about the distance on either one.
“Sawyer’s a heck of a kicker,” said Huebner, whose team dropped to 2-4. “As talented a quarterback as he is, to be a solid kicker is a pretty cool thing.”
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.
