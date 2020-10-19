MMQB: Southeast Conference has produced brutal schedules

"I've always said this and said it with pride all the years I was an assistant coach at Tremper: The SEC is probably one of the, easily, top three conferences in the entire state year in and year out," he said after the Trojans' 33-14 loss at Oak Creek on Friday. "So every week, you know you're facing a quality opponent, whether they're the bottom of the conference or the top of the conference."

Defense rules

What's been most difficult about the SEC — this season, at least — has been the quality of its defenses, especially at the top of the conference.

Franklin, which had a bye this week, shut out Tremper in Week 3 and has allowed 27 total points in three games. Oak Creek shut out Indian Trail in Week 1 and has allowed 49 points in three games.

Bradford — which has a Week 5 bye after wrapping up its regular season with a 21-0 shutout of Indian Trail on Friday at Bradford Stadium — has surrendered just 57 points in four games.

The difference between his defense and others, Bradford coach Troy Bowe said Friday, is that his squad often changes its look on the fly and can go with multiple formations.

That's a product of his players being in their third season in Bowe's system.