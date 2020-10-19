MMQB: Southeast Conference has produced brutal schedules

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
Yes, the overall field of high school football teams in the state has been reduced this fall because some teams and conferences decided not to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And without teams playing non-conference games the first two weeks of the season, like usual, you can't really use any data to compare one conference to another.
That said, the Southeast Conference has produced some of the toughest football in Division-1.
Entering Week 4, three of the SEC teams playing this season were ranked in the Division-1 state coaches poll, with Franklin at No. 2, Bradford at No. 9 and Oak Creek at No. 10.
The Sabers were also No. 2 in the AP Large Division state poll, while the Red Devils received votes. The Knights were ranked after Week 2 but dropped out after their Week 3 loss to Bradford.
In fact, the biggest reprieves going into Week 5, which concludes the SEC regular season, belong to Indian Trail and Tremper. Both 0-3, the Hawks and Trojans play each other this week after having to play each of the three ranked teams so far.
Having coached in the SEC as an assistant and interim head coach, first-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar knows how hard it can be.
"I've always said this and said it with pride all the years I was an assistant coach at Tremper: The SEC is probably one of the, easily, top three conferences in the entire state year in and year out," he said after the Trojans' 33-14 loss at Oak Creek on Friday. "So every week, you know you're facing a quality opponent, whether they're the bottom of the conference or the top of the conference."
Defense rules
What's been most difficult about the SEC — this season, at least — has been the quality of its defenses, especially at the top of the conference.
Franklin, which had a bye this week, shut out Tremper in Week 3 and has allowed 27 total points in three games. Oak Creek shut out Indian Trail in Week 1 and has allowed 49 points in three games.
Bradford — which has a Week 5 bye after wrapping up its regular season with a 21-0 shutout of Indian Trail on Friday at Bradford Stadium — has surrendered just 57 points in four games.
The difference between his defense and others, Bradford coach Troy Bowe said Friday, is that his squad often changes its look on the fly and can go with multiple formations.
That's a product of his players being in their third season in Bowe's system.
"Our kids now have been with me three years, a lot of those kids," Bowe said. "So we can make a lot of adjustments on the fly. We can change things. We put in a new look for (Indian Trail) this week, and the kids played it great.
"... We can adapt, because they're experienced, and that's been huge, because our kids have been around, they know what I want, and they know they can adapt."
Bowe said that with Franklin, Oak Creek and Indian Trail — it's too early to tell for Tremper, being in its first season under Zalokar — what you expect to see from their defenses is usually what you get.
Of course, Bowe clarified, "Obviously, all those teams play great defense, and it's hard to score."
Nobody has had more trouble doing that than Indian Trail, which has scored just six points in 12 quarters. The Hawks were shut out by Oak Creek and Bradford and only scored its lone touchdown late in the game against Franklin.
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman certainly won't blame all his team's offensive woes on opposing defenses, but that's surely a huge factor.
Hoffman's own defense, in fact, has yielded 62 points in three games, which is probably more impressive considering it's constantly been put in tough spots.
"Troy puts together a good defense, and they've got a lot of different things," Hoffman said. "All of them do, between (Franklin coach) Louis (Brown), between Troy, (Oak Creek coach) Joel (Paar)'s D staff.
"So it's tough. You've always got to earn them. ... They can be suffocating if you're not producing."
Zalokar also pointed out that since teams had such limited practice time this offseason, the defenses are ahead of the offenses, anyway. He said that's usually the case at the start of normal seasons, and it's more pronounced now.
"Which side of the ball benefits from less practice?" Zalokar said. "It's probably the defense. You see that every single camp that we work as coaches. Which side of the ball has got the better end of the first week of practice? It's usually the defense. The offense lags behind from a mental standpoint."
Playoff picture
At any rate, the first-ever field for the SEC playoffs is coming into focus.
The No. 1 seed will host the No. 4 seed and the No. 2 seed will host the No. 3 seed in the semifinals in Week 6. The winners will then play for the conference title in Week 7.
Franklin is in first place at 3-0, followed by Bradford (3-1), Oak Creek (2-1) and Tremper and Indian Trail, both 0-3.
The Red Devils lost to the Sabers and beat the Knights, so they would lose the tiebreaker to one and hold it over the other.
If Franklin beats Oak Creek at home Friday, it's simple: The Sabers are the No. 1 seed, the Red Devils are No. 2 and the Knights are No. 3. If Oak Creek wins, three teams are tied at 3-1 and a series of tiebreakers would be in play.
The Trojans and Hawks, meanwhile, are battling to get into the SEC playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
