MMQB Week 1: After losing to Eau Claire Regis, Bradford faces another wing-T attack in Muskego

The Bradford football team got a heavy dose of an old-school-style offense last Friday evening.
But it’s a brutally effective one when run well, and the Red Devils are only going to see an upscale version of it again this Thursday.
Eau Claire Regis shredded Bradford’s defense with its wing-T attack in last week’s 27-10 season-opening non-conference win at Bradford Stadium, and the Red Devils will see it all over again in Week 2 on Thursday night at two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champion Muskego.
The Ramblers kept the ball disguised well off the snap in their tight formation last week, trapping the Red Devils inside when they ran outside and outside when they ran inside.
Regis, which attempted just one pass for a loss of five yards, ground out touchdown drives of seven plays and 46 yards and 13 plays and 77 yards in the first half on its way to a 14-0 lead. Then, with Bradford trying to come back in the second half, the Ramblers hit for quick-strike scoring runs of 64 and 71 yards to deliver the knockout punch.
Wear the tacklers down and frustrate them with methodical drives, then shed tired tacklers and bust off long runs. That’s the wing-T at its best.
“Our kids really buy into what we’re doing,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “A lot of kids get to touch the ball, but (we get) big-time contributions from our guys up front.
“Bradford’s front seven is dynamite, and that’s going to lead them to plenty of wins. I thought our kids really did a great job of battling them at the line of scrimmage.”
Regis has been a WIAA Division-6 power for years with its system, having won the state title in 2016 and finished as runner-up in 2019 the last time state championships were held. So the Red Devils had plenty of respect for them.
But Muskego is a different animal.
When the Red Devils line up against the Warriors’ wing-T on Thursday, they’ll be facing Division-1 players from a team that has racked up 38 straight wins. They defeated Wisconsin Rapids, 21-7, in a Week 1 clash between two top programs, rushing for 284 yards.
First-year Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani noted after Friday’s game that Muskego’s wing-T offense does look a little different than Regis’ in that the Ramblers were extremely close in their formation. Indeed, it was hard to even locate gaps between Regis’ players on offense, they were lined up so tight together.
“It’s like a cluster, and kids don’t know where the ball’s at,” Osmani said. “Muskego kind of spreads you out. ... Again, with a good week of practice, we’re going to coach our kids up and make sure they see what is coming. I think against Muskego, that’s the one thing that’s different. You can actually see some of their plays progress, where this was just a pile of kids running, and who’s got the ball?
“We’re going to do better. As a coaching staff, I have to do better. My coaching staff, we have to do better to get our kids mentally prepared for tough games.”
Lessons for youth
Maybe it seems like a small thing to point out after his team’s season-opening 42-19 non-conference win over Madison La Follette on Friday night, but Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman noted that the crew working the chains on the sideline at Lussier Stadium complimented the Hawks’ respectful behavior.
“Our kids just stayed disciplined,” Hoffman said. “That’s beautiful to see.”
With a young roster that has 30 sophomores, all of those little things will help Indian Trail build towards success this season and beyond.
Hoffman was also sure to let his players know that, while a win like Friday’s is great, there’s another game this Friday against a tough squad from Evanston, Ill., and that’s not even Southeast Conference play yet.
“Not overconfident,” Hoffman said. “I brought them back to earth, don’t worry about that.”
He also has a unique name for the game film.
“We get to go talk to our ‘mom’ (Saturday) morning,” Hoffman said. “That’s watching the game film. She doesn’t lie, never does.”
Ashmus making plays
Coaches can call the perfect play and the players on the field can even execute it.
But sometimes, what makes a play look good is just a special athlete.
St. Joseph has one of those in third-year senior starting quarterback Jacob Ashmus, which is a big reason why the Lancers’ offense could be dangerous to opponents all season.
Ashmus and his offense functioned well all night in Thursday’s 44-14 win over Shoreland Lutheran in a non-conference season opener at Ameche Field, as he went 11-of-17 for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the ball around, too, as senior Andrew Alia caught four passes for 72 yards — including a 40-yard strike down the left sideline in the second quarter — senior DeAndre Baptiste caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns and senior Saveion Weatherford had two catches for 11 yards and a score.
It was the touchdown pass to Weatherford, which came on the final play of the third quarter, that Ashmus displayed his individual talent on.
On third-and-goal from the Shoreland 5-yard line, Ashmus dropped back to pass and was quickly pressured up the middle by the Pacers’ defense. He eluded two pass rushers in the backfield, sidestepped smoothly to his right, stepped up, planted his feet and delivered a perfect throw to Weatherford, who had alertly leaked over to an open spot in the right side of the end zone.
It was the kind of talent and improvisation from a quarterback that no play designer can account for.
“We’d like to stay in the pocket, but we’re fortunate enough to have an athlete and a kid that’s poised and has been through it,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “I think that experience helped him out tonight. We’ve done our scramble drill a little bit where we’ve talked about it, so the receivers kind of see his eyes, and Jacob’s learning how to point.
“But he’s a special athlete.”
Varied rushing attack
The Lancers also showcased a multi-faceted ground attack Thursday, attacking the Pacers on power plays up the middle and with counters, reverses and misdirection plays on the flanks.
Senior bruiser Caden Tolefree did much of the interior damage, accumulating 53 yards on eight attempts, including touchdown runs of 18 and six yards. Sophomore Jayden Gordon worked inside and outside for 30 yards on nine attempts, including a two-yard scoring run, sophomore Ben Peterson added 27 yards on six carries and sophomore Tommy Santarelli took a couple end-arounds for a total of 21 yards.
On St. Joseph’s first touchdown on its opening drive, Tolefree burst through a gap up the middle from 18 yards out after the Lancers faked an end-around action.
“We ran our power plays a lot, and then our counter off that looked really good tonight,” Rizzo said. “We missed our one mesh on the fumble tonight. But, overall, I have a really great staff, they’re in my ear, and they get to see the field differently up in the booth than I do. So hats off to my staff for giving some nice calls, as well, tonight.
“We wanted to take advantage. We were pounding one way and counter back the other way, and we took advantage of what they gave us.”
St. Joseph also opened the second half with a 14-play, 72-yard drive that ate 6 minutes, 52 seconds off the clock and gave the Lancers a 37-6 lead.
Nice drive for Pacers
Shoreland’s best drive of the night Thursday came in the fourth quarter, when the Pacers marched 72 yards in eight plays for their second score of the game.
Bruising junior Kamare Evans, who goes 250 pounds and is listed as a tight end and linebacker on the roster, got three carries out of the backfield and accumulated 19 yards, and he also converted the two-point conversion run after the touchdown. That came on junior Will Craig’s 18-yard hook-up with junior David Ripke.
Craig took over under center on the drive for senior starter Jared Babiak, who Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said was dealing with a banged-up knee. That kept Babiak from playing in his starting linebacker spot, too.
Huebner confirmed Babiak is the starter in the Pacers’ triple-option offense, but it was good to get Craig some action with Babiak banged up and the game out of reach.
“To get (Babiak) out and to be able to get Will out there (was good), because Will’s a junior and he has a lot of talent, too,” Huebner said.
No dirty laundry
Thursday’s opener featured remarkably few penalty flags for the first game of a season.
St. Joseph was whistled for just three infractions for 35 yards, while Shoreland was even better at one for five.
The game’s first penalty, and by extension the first in a game involving a county team this season, wasn’t called until 4:37 remained in the second quarter, a false start on the Lancers.