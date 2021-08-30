MMQB Week 2: Central off to 2-0 start, ready for stiff test vs. Union Grove in SLC opener

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the local high school football weekend.
Now that his team has two non-conference wins under its belt, Central football coach Jared Franz and his staff must look straight ahead at this week’s Southern Lakes Conference opener.
And the Falcons, coming off Friday’s 40-20 win over Woodstock North (Ill.) in Paddock Lake, will face a stiff test right out of the chute.
Central travels to Union Grove on Friday night to face the Broncos, who were picked by WisSports.net to win the SLC title, and with good reason.
The Broncos, ranked 10th in Division-3 in the first WisSports.net state coaches poll, return nine starters on defense and seven on offense from 2020. Union Grove defeated Williamsville (Ill.), 41-18, on Friday night, which came on the heels of a 35-14 victory over a strong Racine Lutheran program in Week 1.
Franz knows this week will be a challenge, but he feels like his team is ready to make a little noise of its own.
“Union Grove is returning a lot of starters, so they’re confident,” Franz said. “We’re confident, and we’re looking for a good matchup on Friday night.”
Central senior Jakob Simmons, who has rushed for nine touchdowns and 580 yards in two games, said he feels confident in his teammates, as well.
“I feel really good,” Simmons said. “Central had a little downfall (in the past), but now we’re on the rise up, so the (season) is going to be good.”
Facing the option
This past Friday night, Woodstock gave the Falcons’ defense fits at times with its well-run option offense, and that led to a bit of a bend-but-don’t-break situation.
But for Franz, seeing some of those struggles also will give him and his coaching staff a little sneak preview of what Central will see down the road when it faces Lake Geneva Badger in SLC play later this season.
“Up front, we’re going to see a Badger offense down the road that’s going to be pretty darn good, too,” Franz said. “This was a really good matchup for us, to get that on film.”
And even with Woodstock rolling up 283 yards rushing on 59 carries — including long drives in the second half that limited the Falcons to just eight offensive plays combined in the third and fourth quarters — Franz knows the adjustments his defense will need to make.
“Just on the sideline, from what (the coaches) saw, it was just alignment stuff,” he said. “It doesn’t take much for (the opposition) to see it and exploit it. It will be good for us down the road when we see some more under-center option.”
Hawks catch their breath
Speaking of containing a tough offense, Indian Trail had quite the chore on its hands in Friday’s 26-6 non-conference loss to Evanston (Ill.) at Jaskwhich Stadium.
The Wildkits run an up-tempo, no-huddle attack and don’t expend more than a few seconds in between plays when they’re locked in. Junior quarterback Dylan Groff made his quick reads at the line and racked up 137 yards and a touchdown through the air and another 134 yards on 23 attempts on the ground.
All in all, though, Indian Trail’s defense held up very well.
After allowing a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, the Hawks stiffened, allowing just two field goals in the second quarter. Evanston’s only score in the second half came on an exhausting 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter in which the Wildkits slowed down their attack and started huddling to eat up the clock.
“That’s a darn good team right there,” said Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman, who said he recruited Evanston coach Mike Burzawa’s teams when Hoffman was a college assistant and Burzawa was winning three straight IHSA Class 4-A state titles as the head man at Driscoll Catholic in Addison, Ill., from 2005-07.
“That’s a darn good team. They’ve got a few weapons that weren’t playing tonight, too. Hats off the them. Burzawa’s done a great job.”
Still, Indian Trail yielded just 4.9 yards per play on Evanston’s massive load of 74 plays, and junior linebacker Luke Hogan notched a second-quarter interception and a third-quarter fumble recovery.
Facing an up-tempo offense is all the more difficult in humid and sultry conditions like Friday night, but Hogan said there’s a tool that takes care of that.
“The adrenaline just takes care of the heat,” he said. “You don’t even feel it after a while. You just want to play football.”
Zalokar on the board
Since 2020 was such an abbreviated season, it wasn’t like second-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar had a gorilla on his back.
But it was at least a monkey.
The Trojans went 0-5 in 2020 in Zalokar’s first campaign and lost their Week 1 opener to Verona this year. So Friday night’s 26-24 non-conference overtime victory over Milwaukee King at Milwaukee South Stadium got Zalokar into the win column.
It was also Tremper’s first win overall since Sept. 13, 2019. The Trojans defeated Racine Case, 27-14, that night before losing seven straight to close out the 2019 season.
“What is that, the monkey getting off my back?” Zalokar said with a laugh after Friday’s win got Tremper back in the left-hand column again. “Whatever you want to say about it, at the end of the day, it’s not about me. I don’t do this for me, I do this for those kids.
“To see their faces, to see them win in exciting fashion like that — as crazy as the game might have been, a win is a win, and we’ve got to get going. We’ve got to keep the train rolling here and continue to improve.”
Tremper opens its Southeast Conference slate Friday night against crosstown rival Bradford, as the Trojans are seeking their first win over the Red Devils since 2014.
Bradford staying positive
On the flip side of that rivalry is Bradford, which had high hopes entering the 2021 season after returning a huge complement of talented, experienced players from the 2020 team that broke into the state rankings at one point. The Red Devils were picked to finish second behind Franklin, a WIAA Division-1 state title favorite, in the SEC by WisSports.net.
Well, through the non-conference portion of the season, things have not gone as planned for Bradford.
The Red Devils have played two of the state’s top programs in their respective divisions, losing 27-10 to Division-6 school Eau Claire Regis at home in Week 1 and 52-14 at two-time defending Division-1 state champion Muskego in Week 2 in a Thursday night game.
Regis was ranked No. 1 in Division-6 in the first WisSports.net state coaches poll, while Muskego debuted at No. 1 in Division-1. So as the games begin to matter for playoff eligibility in Week 3 with conference games, at least Bradford enters its SEC slate knowing it played two outstanding programs.
“We got tested,” Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. “We played some tough games, and we kind of saw where the kids are, and that’s the message I had. Now we know where we’re at in the state, now we’ve got to take care of our own conference.
“... We’ve got some tough games in our conference with Franklin, Oak Creek — they’re all going to be good competition. I obviously don’t want to be 0-2, but if we’re going to be 0-2, I want it to be against Muskego and Regis. ... We’ve got a lot to work on, but the kids fought hard the whole game. They didn’t give up, and that’s all I can ask for in situations like that right now.”
Lancers on a roll
St. Joseph will enter Midwest Classic Conference play on quite a roll.
The Lancers went 2-0 in non-conference play with a 44-14 defeat of Shoreland Lutheran in Week 1 and a 35-0 shutout of Cudahy in Week 2, both at Ameche Field.
St. Joseph has outgained its two opponents by a combined 584-170, and it would certainly be more had the Lancers not played a good chunk of their opening two games with a running clock since they led their opponents by 35 or more points in the second half.
St. Joseph begins its second season in Midwest Classic play by hosting Kingdom Prep Lutheran, new to the conference this year, on Friday night at Bradford Stadium.
Wilmot ready to play
The Panthers have seen little of the field the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are no doubt eager to get going in SLC play.
Wilmot played just four games in 2020 and had its Week 2 game against Racine Case at Frank Bucci Field, which had been scheduled for Thursday night, cancelled after losing in Week 1 at Kettle Moraine.
The Panthers are slated to open SLC play on Friday night against Delavan-Darien at Big Foot High School.
Eagles off to flying start
Prior to the season, Christian Life head coach Jack Decker said he expected the Eagles — provided they stay healthy — to compete at the top of the Midwest Classic Conference in their third year since returning to the varsity level in 2019.
So far, Decker has been proven right.
After holding off St. Thomas More in a sloppy Week 1 win, 19-14, CLS went on the road in Week 2 to Delafield and dominated St. John’s NW Military Academy, 42-0, to finish 2-0 in non-conference play for the first time in three seasons.
The Eagles will open Midwest Classic play by hosting Living Word Lutheran on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
Pacers not penalized much
Shoreland Lutheran struggled to an 0-2 mark in non-conference play, scoring just 14 total points in losses to St. Joseph and Burlington Catholic Central.
But one area the Pacers have succeeded in is avoiding penalty flags, as Shoreland has been flagged just once for five yards in each game.
The Pacers host Thomas More on Friday night for their Metro Classic Conference opener.
Carthage opens at Whitewater
In the local college ranks, Carthage gets its first fall season since 2019 underway against an NCAA Division III national powerhouse.
The Firebirds will travel to Perkins Stadium for a Week 1 non-conference game at 1 p.m. Saturday against UW-Whitewater, which has won six Division III national titles and was the runner-up to North Central in 2019 the last time championships were held.
The Warhawks were ranked No. 4 in the preseason D3football.com poll and received one first-place vote.
Carthage, which will be in its fourth season under head coach Dustin Hass, didn’t play a fall season in 2020 because of the pandemic but did play a couple games in the spring, going 2-0 against North Park and Millikin.
For a full Carthage season preview, pick up a print copy of the News or visit kenoshanews.com/sports later this week.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson and Kenosha News reporter Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.