MMQB Week 2: Central off to 2-0 start, ready for stiff test vs. Union Grove in SLC opener

“I feel really good,” Simmons said. “Central had a little downfall (in the past), but now we’re on the rise up, so the (season) is going to be good.”

Facing the option

This past Friday night, Woodstock gave the Falcons’ defense fits at times with its well-run option offense, and that led to a bit of a bend-but-don’t-break situation.

But for Franz, seeing some of those struggles also will give him and his coaching staff a little sneak preview of what Central will see down the road when it faces Lake Geneva Badger in SLC play later this season.

“Up front, we’re going to see a Badger offense down the road that’s going to be pretty darn good, too,” Franz said. “This was a really good matchup for us, to get that on film.”

And even with Woodstock rolling up 283 yards rushing on 59 carries — including long drives in the second half that limited the Falcons to just eight offensive plays combined in the third and fourth quarters — Franz knows the adjustments his defense will need to make.