MMQB Week 3: St. Joseph, Christian Life set for huge Week 4 showdown at Ameche Field

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a weekly look back at Friday night's county high school football action. This week's MMQB is running in Tuesday's edition due to special deadlines over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Bradford vs. Tremper, Indian Trail vs. Bradford, Tremper vs. Indian Trail, Wilmot vs. Central and even, on a handful of occasions, St. Joseph vs. Shoreland Lutheran.
These have been the county rivalries over the years that have meant the biggest high school football games in this area.
But St. Joseph vs. Christian Life?
That's a game that nobody's probably circled on their calendar before, but they'd better start doing so now. Because Friday night's Week 4 Midwest Classic Conference game between the Lancers and Eagles at Ameche Field could very well be the most significant game in the county this season.
Both teams will enter the game at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play after winning big this past Friday in their conference openers, St. Joseph by a 51-6 score over Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford Stadium and Christian Life by a 43-16 final over Living Word Lutheran at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
This will be just the second-ever meeting between the programs, which is no surprise given that Christian Life has only been a varsity program from 2013-15 and again from 2019 to the present, and the schools weren't in the same conference until they both went into the Midwest Classic after realignment prior to the 2020 season.
The Lancers defeated the Eagles, 49-7, on Nov. 13 of last year's COVID-altered season in what was considered a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game, but this meeting has far greater implications.
The winner will remain undefeated and will get a big early boost in its quest for a conference title.
Following Friday night's win, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said the Lancers would waste no time starting preparation for the Eagles.
"We're actually going to start right away (Saturday) on Christian Life, because we know they came out hot, too, and (CLS coach) Jack (Decker) does a great job getting those guys ready," Rizzo said. "It'll be an inspiring, a fun game for the kids to be part of.
"... We're excited to play them. Another good Kenosha game for everybody to hopefully come out and watch two Kenosha schools play. I know Jack will have his kids ready. You can already tell with their scores and their non-conference games that they've gotten so much better from last year, so we're expecting a good game."
After his team's win on Friday night, Decker was pretty clear about what this Friday's game against St. Joseph represents for his young-in-the-tooth program.
"For our short history of our program, it's probably the biggest game we've ever played," Decker said.
Big win for Red Devils
Speaking of rivalries, Bradford's 36-15 win over Tremper on Friday night at Ameche Field was a huge victory for the Red Devils.
And quite a relief.
Bradford, picked to finish second in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net, came into the season with a talented and experienced roster and had big expectations. But the non-conference season did not go well against two premier teams, as the Red Devils lost 27-10 to Eau Claire Regis, ranked No. 1 in Division-6 in the latest state coaches poll, in Week 1 and 52-14 at Muskego, ranked No. 1 in Division-1, in Week 2.
Bradford stayed mindful of how tough those opponents were and knew that only conference records determine playoff eligibility, so the start of SEC play was kind of like the start of the "real" season.
And the Red Devils opened on the right foot.
"We laid it out for them as to who we played and what this means and the importance of now starting our conference on the right track," said Bradford first-year head coach Gaz Osmani, who also got his first win leading the program Friday. "They came ready to go this week.
"We're always upbeat. I get a little stressed out at times, but the kids and the way we practice, we practice upbeat. We practice fun, we practice fast, and it's never one of those, 'Oh, I don't want to go to practice.' So that's kind of what I preach, is practice with some energy, let's get out here and do what we love doing. You're out here for a reason."
Junior Keany Parks, who ran for 131 yards and a score on 23 carries, caught two passes for 42 yards and a score and intercepted two passes, said Bradford's goal is simply now to win its remaining games.
"We look at it this way: It's conference play," Parks said. "We're hoping to go 7-2 and finish out the season strong."
Trojans not starting well
Tremper coach Colin Zalokar was not pleased about the way his team came out of the gates Friday night.
And that's been a theme for the Trojans in their 1-2 start to the season.
After Bradford got out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter, the Trojans actually outscored the Red Devils 15-12 the rest of the way.
But when you spot your opponent 24 points, don't gain a first down until your fifth drive and commit several costly penalties, you're not going to win.
"That's the message we've got to send," Zalkoar said. "We've got to start off the right way. We haven't really done that all season, and it hasn't really come back to bite quite this big as it did tonight.
"I feel that we were a better team (than what) came out here and played tonight, if we have our mentality. And we didn't to start the game. Finish? We were better. Start? No."
Non-conference game
After playing one SEC game, a 49-7 loss to state powerhouse Franklin on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium, Indian Trail (1-2 overall) will be right back in non-conference play this Friday night at home against Brookfield Central.
That game was recently added to the schedule because Indian Trail's scheduled Week 4 SEC opponent, Racine Case, is mired in COVID-19 protocol.
Brookfield Central is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Greater Metro Conference.
Koeppel the man at QB
As of right now, sophomore Brock Koeppel has a firm hold on the starting quarterback job for Central.
In the Falcons' closer-than-it-looked 47-14 Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove on Friday night, Koeppel completed 11-of-16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for 72 yards on eight attempts.
Koeppel had been battling with junior Nick Argersinger for the starting job, but Central coach Jared Franz said Koeppel has earned it by now heading into the Falcons' Week 4 game at Burlington. Plus, Central needs Argersinger healthy as a valuable starter on defense.
"Brock's done enough where we feel confident with him going forward," Franz said. "Nick will be ready if the time ever comes, but he's pretty important to what we do defensively, and so that's kind of a little bit of that tiebreaker."
Wilmot needs games
You can hardly blame the Panthers for their 0-2 start, in which they have yet to score a point after a 39-0 non-conference loss at Kettle Moraine in Week 1 and a 7-0 loss to Delavan-Darien at Big Foot High School in the Week 3 SLC opener on Friday night.
Wilmot simply needs to play more games.
The Panthers played just four games last season due to COVID protocol and had their scheduled Week 2 non-conference game against Case this season cancelled because of that.
Wilmot also has a young roster, so coach Keiya Square is certainly hoping Friday's game is the start of the usual seven SLC games in seven weeks for the Panthers.
"From a head coach's perspective, especially where we've been the last year-and-a-half, I'm spending a lot of time throughout the week worrying about if we're going to play that week, just cause of the way everything's been going," Square said. "And then we missed last week's game (in Week 2).
"It's just always been up and down. So hopefully we can kind of continue to play each week. We have a pretty young roster. We have three guys on offense that have really played any varsity football. Just a lot of learning experiences and getting guys in the right spots and getting their minds right."
Wilmot hosts Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in the Panthers' first game this season at Frank Bucci Field.
About the scouts
After the Lancers' win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran on Friday night, Rizzo gave a shout-out to some players who barely see the field on Fridays.
He gave his scout team credit for getting the first-teamers ready for the Week 3 Midwest Classic opener.
"I thought we had a great week of practice," Rizzo said. "Our younger guys that give our first unit a look in Tuesday's and Wednesday's practice just did a great job against the 'show' team. Hats off to them.
"They're never really going to get their name in the paper this year, but they just did a great job giving us a great look this week. I thought the energy was great this week."
Touchdown machine
CLS junior quarterback Erik Decker is accruing touchdowns at an amazing pace this season.
Decker finished 15-of-21 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown and added 74 yards and four more scores on the ground for the Eagles in their win Friday night. That gives him 14 total touchdowns on the season already, six passing and eight rushing.
Also for CLS on Friday, senior running back Marcus Ramirez gained 132 rushing yards on 13 carries and added a touchdown, senior Gabe Diaz caught eight passes for 119 yards and a score and senior Carl Travis added six catches for 63 yards and also had a strong defensive game, CLS coach Jack Decker said.
Two options for Shoreland
In their 19-15 loss to St. Thomas More in a Metro Classic Conference opener on Friday night at Shoreland, the Pacers used both senior Jared Babiak and junior Will Craig under center.
Babiak finished 0-for-4 passing with an interception, while Craig went 7-of-17 for 82 yards and a touchdown as the Pacers narrowly lost to drop to 0-3 overall.
Shoreland coach Paul Huebner praised both players for being ready to run his triple-option offense. And even if one is not under center, the Pacers will still need him in other ways. Babiak, for instance, rushed three times for 15 yards on Friday and returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
"Jared is a tremendous athlete, and so is Will," Huebner said. "The biggest thing for me in working with these two young men is how selfless both have been. The maturity of these guys shows. We had a plan during the week like Jared will take the first series or two, then Will is going to come in and give him a break, because we can do that.
"We need both those guys to play every snap defensively. The luxury of having two kids that can play the (quarterback) position at a pretty high level is cool. So Jared was in there at the beginning ... then we put Will there and kind of stuck with the hot hand."