MMQB Week 3: St. Joseph, Christian Life set for huge Week 4 showdown at Ameche Field

Big win for Red Devils

Speaking of rivalries, Bradford's 36-15 win over Tremper on Friday night at Ameche Field was a huge victory for the Red Devils.

And quite a relief.

Bradford, picked to finish second in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net, came into the season with a talented and experienced roster and had big expectations. But the non-conference season did not go well against two premier teams, as the Red Devils lost 27-10 to Eau Claire Regis, ranked No. 1 in Division-6 in the latest state coaches poll, in Week 1 and 52-14 at Muskego, ranked No. 1 in Division-1, in Week 2.

Bradford stayed mindful of how tough those opponents were and knew that only conference records determine playoff eligibility, so the start of SEC play was kind of like the start of the "real" season.

And the Red Devils opened on the right foot.

"We laid it out for them as to who we played and what this means and the importance of now starting our conference on the right track," said Bradford first-year head coach Gaz Osmani, who also got his first win leading the program Friday. "They came ready to go this week.