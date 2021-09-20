MMQB Week 5: Central overcomes tumultuous week for big SLC shutout victory

“He’s one of our most dangerous weapons, but even more than that, he’s a great kid and a great teammate, too,” Zalokar said. “He’s one of those leaders by example. He (doesn’t) say much. He’s the silent assassin, I guess.

“... It’s not just between these white lines. It’s in the weight room, it’s in the classroom. He goes out and does things the right way all the time, and that’s what we preach. To me, that’s the ‘Tremper Way.’ When you go out and you do things the right way all the time, even when nobody’s looking, that’s what we try to foster in all of our kids.

“I don’t care what his stats are, he’s a great kid. He played a great game tonight, and he’ll always play a great game, whether he puts it up in the stats or not, cause that’s just the kind of kid he is.”

Oh-so-close

When the Trojans looked at the game film from Friday, they probably rued some close plays that likely would’ve changed the outcome.

With the game tied at 20-20 and under a minute left in regulation, Tremper had a first-and-10 on its own 26 and the coaching staff made a great offensive call. Senior Kyle Holm, who rushed for 54 yards on nine carries in the game, took a pitch to the right, pulled up behind the line of scrimmage and set up to pass.