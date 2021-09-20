MMQB Week 5: Central overcomes tumultuous week for big SLC shutout victory

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a weekly look back at Friday night’s county high school football action.
It might’ve been easy for the Central football team to get distracted last week as it prepared for Friday night’s Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien in Paddock Lake.
Obviously, the Falcons didn’t let that happen.
A controversy erupted following Central’s tough three-point loss at Burlington in Week 4, as the teams apparently traded words in the handshake line after the game.
Then, last week, Niccole Simmons, the mother of Central star senior running back Jakob Simmons, said Burlington players used racial slurs toward her son, who is biracial, and that some Central players were so upset after the game that they were in tears.
Leading up to this past weekend, school officials had mostly declined to comment on the situation, saying only that it remained under investigation.
“Communication between school representatives took place throughout (last) weekend and continued into today,” Central District Administrator John Gendron said in an email Friday morning. “After speaking with Burlington officials, we are confident that they are conducting a full and thorough investigation into the matter.”
Central head football coach Jared Franz said he did not want to comment specifically on the situation at Burlington, but what he would say was how proud he was of his players, who administered a 42-0 defeat of the Comets on Friday night to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the SLC.
“It was a week where there were a lot of things going on,” Franz said. “I’m just happy and proud of our kids that we came out (Friday) night, we did what we can do. I think one of the hardest things last week was the fact that we didn’t win. We were in a position where we could’ve won. We didn’t. Things happened after the game.
“I don’t think it had an effect (on) the actual game itself. I think it was just a matter of after the fact. But super proud of the way we responded. ... I’m really proud of the kids and the program and where we’re going.”
The Falcons got a varied attack Friday, as Simmons — the state’s leading rusher entering Week 5 per WisSports.net stats — racked up 176 rushing yards to go over 1,000 on the season at 1,108 and added three more touchdowns to bring his season total to 15.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel finished the game 11-of-16 passing for 137 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and also rushed for 52 yards on six attempts, while senior Zach Kazumura caught seven passes for 83 yards and two scores.
“One of the goals we had (Friday) was for all of our kids to get involved in the game, and we did that (Friday) night,” Franz said. “There are a lot of kids who are part of this program who don’t necessarily get all the shine. They all got to get in the game, and I’m really happy with that.”
Hawks progressing
With 30 sophomore on his roster entering the season, Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman knew this year would present some growing pains for his young but talented squad.
So it’s nice to see positive results on the scoreboard.
The Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night with a thrilling 27-20 win in overtime against Southeast Conference and crosstown rival Tremper.
After opening the season with a 42-19 non-conference win at Madison La Follette in Week 1, Indian Trail (2-3 overall, 1-1 SEC) lost a non-conference game to Evanston (Ill.), 26-6, before a 49-7 loss to state power Franklin in an SEC opener in Week 3 and a 42-6 loss to Brookfield Central in a Week 4 non-conference game that was scheduled late.
Hoffman said he’s been focusing on the Hawks’ progress and not so much their final scores.
“We are,” he said when asked after Friday’s game if he thought his team was progressing. “We won a lopsided game one, but we played better that Week 2 against Evanston. Then Franklin’s Franklin. My Lord, they’ll expose anything.
“Then we ran into a hungry Brook(field) Central team, and we also played our worst game of the year. We’re progressing. The Franklin one, yeah, we got beat bad, but our kids fought their tails off.”
And with Friday’s win, Hoffman may also gain some more popularity at home.
“It’s just good,” he joked. “Even my dog’s mad at me. Shoot, my son’s old enough to (complain). My daughter, she’s five, she doesn’t know any better. That’s why I love her most after the game.”
Dagen dazzles
Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen put on a show Friday night, rushing for 239 yards on 27 attempts, including a 9-yard touchdown run and a spectacular 80-yard scoring burst.
“He sees things, he sets them up,” Hoffman said. “All our backs do. But he’s really special as a sophomore. He sees things, sets it up, finds a seam, and just his speed makes those seams a lot bigger than what they need to be.”
Dagen has now rushed for 702 yards and eight touchdowns this season, none bigger than the ones he scored to help the Hawks improve to 10-0 all-time against the Trojans.
“We bring it up a little bit,” Dagen admitted about Indian Trail’s perfect record against Tremper. “But we’ve just got to move on to next week.”
White sensational
As good as Dagen was on Friday night, the best player on the field may very well have been Tremper junior Deszmund White, who did a little bit of everything.
White caught five passes for 86 yards, including a 44-yard strike from senior quarterback Cash Raethke in the first quarter on which he blistered past the defense down the left side to get open. He also carried the ball four times for 82 yards, including a 49-yard burst off the left side to set up a touchdown on the Trojans’ opening possession and a 22-yard scamper on a fake punt in the third quarter that led to Tremper’s final score.
But perhaps White’s two most impressive plays actually came on punts.
With Tremper punting from its own 49-yard line late in the second quarter, White lined up to kick, but the ball was snapped way over his head. He somehow managed to chase down the bouncing ball deep in his own territory, and with a Bradford defender bearing down on him, he got off a running punt that managed to travel 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage but was probably closer to 40 in the air.
Then, in the fourth quarter, White launched a picture-perfect spiraling punt that hugged the right sideline and traveled 47 yards and before being downed at the Indian Trail 17.
Tremper coach Colin Zalokar had high praise for White after the game.
“He’s one of our most dangerous weapons, but even more than that, he’s a great kid and a great teammate, too,” Zalokar said. “He’s one of those leaders by example. He (doesn’t) say much. He’s the silent assassin, I guess.
“... It’s not just between these white lines. It’s in the weight room, it’s in the classroom. He goes out and does things the right way all the time, and that’s what we preach. To me, that’s the ‘Tremper Way.’ When you go out and you do things the right way all the time, even when nobody’s looking, that’s what we try to foster in all of our kids.
“I don’t care what his stats are, he’s a great kid. He played a great game tonight, and he’ll always play a great game, whether he puts it up in the stats or not, cause that’s just the kind of kid he is.”
Oh-so-close
When the Trojans looked at the game film from Friday, they probably rued some close plays that likely would’ve changed the outcome.
With the game tied at 20-20 and under a minute left in regulation, Tremper had a first-and-10 on its own 26 and the coaching staff made a great offensive call. Senior Kyle Holm, who rushed for 54 yards on nine carries in the game, took a pitch to the right, pulled up behind the line of scrimmage and set up to pass.
Junior receiver Carson Nye was streaking down the right sideline and appeared to have his defenders beat with nothing but daylight to the end zone. Holm uncorked a perfect spiral, but the ball was just a bit overthrown and landed harmlessly to the turf out of Nye’s reach.
Then, needing a touchdown and an extra point to tie the game on its overtime possession, Raethke fired an arching pass to the back right corner of the end zone for junior receiver Luke Baldwin, a 6-foot-4 target. Baldwin went up and made what looked to be a fantastic catch over two defenders, but the official closest to the play ruled that he did not come down in bounds with control of the ball.
The Trojans also missed an extra point in the first half in the absence of normal kicker Dylan Bezzotte, a freshman who’s been perfect on extra points this season. Bezzotte, who made an extra point in the second half, arrived late to the game because he was playing for the Tremper boys soccer team in a tournament at Mequon Homestead.
All those close calls cost Tremper, but the Trojans still left a big impression on Hoffman with how well they played.
“Colin’s done a tremendous job with that Tremper team,” Hoffman said. “They’re a great group of kids. You can see by the way they play. They play hard. After the game, all their kids were just first-class. Colin and his staff are doing a tremendous job with those guys.”
Panthers gaining experience
Yes, Wilmot’s record is not what it’s used to for a program that’s reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs 10 years in a row, excluding last year’s COVID-altered season.
The Panthers dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the SLC with Friday’s hard-fought 28-17 loss at Waterford, but things appear to be getting better.
Wilmot coach Keiya Square isn’t making excuses, but it was hard to expect a lot of wins this season from a roster that graduated a lot of talent from last year’s team and barely got to play in 2020 in the first place.
The Panthers only played four games last fall, so that means the seniors on this year’s roster have not played a full season since they were sophomores in 2019. At that point, some were not even playing at the varsity level.
Then, in Week 2 of this season, Wilmot had a scheduled non-conference game against Racine Case cancelled because Case was in COVID-19 protocol.
But the Panthers have played three weeks in a row now, and they put scored 32 points against Lake Geneva Badger in a loss two weeks ago and led Waterford in the fourth quarter before losing on Friday. The Badgers and Wolverines have outstanding programs in their own right, so Wilmot had shown a lot of progress the last two weeks.
“We have a lot of guys on our team, even our seniors, that realistically, last time they were in normal school and doing normal things, they were sophomores,” Square said. “So it’s a lot of guys that are really working on just being in school all the time, doing all that stuff right, doing all the right things there, and then also having to play football.”
“I think our kids are growing up. Obviously everyone wants it to be faster than it really is.”
Better game for CLS
Despite losing 25-22 in overtime, Christian Life put forth a bounceback performance in Friday’s Midwest Classic Conference game against Burlington Catholic Central at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The Eagles were ultimately doomed by too many mistakes, but they rallied from a 22-9 deficit with 16 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
It was a much better display than the previous Friday, when CLS coach Jack Decker was not happy with his team’s play in a 42-7 loss to state-ranked St. Joseph at Ameche Field.
“We played a lot better,” Decker said after the loss to Catholic Central. “I think our effort level and intensity was much higher, and I’m really proud of how they battled back and scoring two touchdowns in a couple minutes to tie up the game.”