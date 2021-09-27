MMQB Week 6: Hard work paying off on the scoreboard for Tremper football team

Editor’s note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a weekly look back at Friday night’s county high school football action.
Before the season began, second-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar said he hoped the Trojans would start to see positive results on the scoreboard to show the program’s faithful fans that their hard work is paying off.
So far, so good.
Tremper’s latest in a string of heart-stoppers this season was Friday night’s 34-24 win over Racine Case at Hammes Field in Racine in which the Trojans scored 24 unanswered points after trailing 24-7 in the third quarter.
In Tremper’s three wins this season, the Trojans beat Milwaukee King in overtime in Week 2, scored 14 points in the final minutes to beat Racine Horlick by a point in Week 4 and now rallied to beat Case after trailing by 17 points in Week 6. They also lost in overtime to Indian Trail in Week 5, so it’s been a season of thrills for the Trojans.
But the bottom line is that they’re now 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC and can secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010 by winning two of their final three games.
At one time, playoff runs were expected for Tremper, which won WIAA Division-1 state titles in 1979, 1980 and 1991 and earned runner-up finishes in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 2001. But the program has been down for the last decade, and when Zalokar — who played on the 2001 state runner-up team under Frank Matrise Jr. — took over prior to last season, he knew he had his work cut out for him.
Tremper went 0-5 in last season’s COVID-shortened campaign, but this season the Trojans are rewarding their faithful with some wins.
“A lot of people that are the armchair quarterbacks that want to criticize think that it’s so easy and don’t see the 12 hours a day, seven days a week that you put in,” Zalokar said Friday night after his team rallied to beat Case. “So at the end of the day, to see some positive things happen, of course I feel good about it.
“But the best thing for me is the smile on my kids’ faces. And teaching them the benefits of that lesson, that if you do things the right way, you actually work hard and pay attention to details and stay locked in at practice every day, then you will get that same gratifying feeling as well.”
The Trojans’ path to automatic playoff eligibility won’t be easy. They have a winnable game this Friday night against 0-4 Racine Park at Ameche Field, but they close the schedule with games at top-ranked Franklin and at home against sixth-ranked Oak Creek, teams that are a combined 12-0 this season.
But you have to play everybody in the SEC on your schedule at some point, and just playing important games again feels a little like the past again at Tremper.
“Come all challengers,” Zalokar said with a laugh about his team’s tough finishing schedule.
Smith a force
Any defender will be tested to the max by Franklin’s dominant offense, but Bradford senior linebacker Mylan Smith gave the top-ranked Sabers all they could handle Friday night in an SEC game at Bradford Stadium.
Though Franklin won, 42-3, Smith sacked Franklin senior quarterback and University of Wisconsin recruit Myles Burkett twice and racked up nine total tackles, seven solo and three for loss.
Smith is even playing through a groin injury, said Bradford coach Gaz Osmani, but he’s not interested in resting.
“He doesn’t want to come out,” Osmani said. “He didn’t want to come out last week, he didn’t want to come out this week. He’s a guy that’s going to make plays for us. He’s going to do the right things. He’s a captain on the field. He’s going to get the players around him to rally. He does everything right.”
He can throw, too
Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen has been such a force with his legs in his first season as a starter that you forget the Hawks want him to throw a little, too.
He showed that he could do that on Friday night in Oak Creek.
Indian Trail went on to lose to sixth-ranked Oak Creek, 41-12, but the Hawks scored the game’s first 12 points on a pair of Dagen touchdown passes, both of the play-action variety. First, he found senior Alex Ballard for a 30-yard touchdown, then he hit senior Connor Koch for an 80-yard strike.
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said the scoring pass to Koch was a seam pass. On the one to Ballard, Hoffman said Dagen was stopped by the Knights’ pass rush as he moved out of the pocket, but he planted his feet and hit Ballard on a back-side post.
“We got to a route we don’t normally get to on that,” Hoffman said. “He just has great vision. He never hit the panic button and did a good job with it. He’s got a good arm.”
Dagen finished with 111 passing yards Friday, though 110 of those came on those two plays. He again did most if his work on the ground, rushing for 88 yards on 16 attempts, and has now rushed for 770 yards and eight touchdowns through is first six games on the varsity level.
Playoff picture
With three regular-season games left, St. Joseph is the one county team to clinch an automatic playoff bid already.
The Lancers, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, did so by defeating Burlington Catholic Central, 26-6, on Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference. That means that, even should St. Joseph lose its final three games, the Lancers would still finish with a winning conference mark and thus is in the postseason per WIAA playoff qualifying procedures.
One county team, meanwhile, has been eliminated from postseason contention, as Wilmot’s 21-17 loss to Elkhorn on Friday night at Frank Bucci Field dropped the Panthers to 0-4 in Southern Lakes Conference play, meaning their strong of 10 straight playoff berths in non-COVID seasons will be snapped.
Central (1-3 SLC), Shoreland Lutheran (1-3 Metro Classic) and Christian Life (1-3 Midwest Classic) all lost Friday night, so each will need to win out to secure automatic postseason eligibility.
In the SEC, meanwhile, Bradford and Tremper are each 2-2 in conference play, so the Red Devils and Trojans will secure playoff eligibility with two wins in their last three games.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, is 1-2 in the SEC and has played just three conference games after the Hawks replaced SEC opponent Case with non-conference opponent Brookfield Central in Week 4 when Case was in COVID protocol. So Indian Trail would finish .500 in the SEC, at this point, if it wins two of its final three games.
This Friday night is massive game, then, for both teams when Indian Trail hosts Bradford at Jaskwhich Stadium for a crosstown clash.
Of course, teams can still get into the postseason with a 3-4 conference record if there are not enough teams with winning conference records to fill out the playoff brackets when the season ends. That will all be sorted out in the hours after Week 9 games wrap up around the state in three weeks.
MMQB alumni
Former Indian Trail standout kicker Jake Laurent, a sophomore for the Carroll football team, was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for special teams last week Tuesday.
In the Pioneers’ 34-33 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Sept. 18 at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha, Laurent went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, connecting from 30 and 41 yards in the second half.
He became the first Pioneers kicker to make a field goal over 40 yards since 2008, and he also went 4-of-4 on extra points, obviously instrumental in Carroll’s one-point victory.
Laurent was a first-team All-Southeast Conference midfielder for the Indian Trail boys soccer team in high school and was also named second-team All-SEC in football as a kicker with the Hawks.