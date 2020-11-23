MMQB: Wilmot gets big game from transfer QB Bojesen

Bojesen was especially dialed in with senior tight end Korik Klein on Friday, as the duo hooked up six times for 173 yards, including touchdowns of 14 and 9 yards during a third quarter in which the Panthers turned a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 lead.

“We knew he could throw the ball, and he is pretty athletic," Square said. "Mike and Korik Klein had a huge connection. For a kid like Mike to come in and play like that in only his second game, it’s unbelievable.”

Said Bojesen: “Tonight, stuff was working because everyone was in sync, on pace, ready to go. We were having fun and leaving it all out there.”

Feisty Lancers

St. Joseph might have been at a distinct size disadvantage across both lines in its WIAA Division-5 Level 2 pod championship game against Racine Lutheran on Friday night at Central, but the Lancers certainly didn’t lack anything in terms of spunk.

Several times throughout their 54-13 loss to the Crusaders, skirmishes erupted on the field as the Lancers refused to concede anything to their bigger, more battle-tested Midwest Classic Conference rivals.

