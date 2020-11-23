MMQB: Wilmot gets big game from transfer QB Bojesen

Editor's note: Monday Morning Quarterback is a look back at the high school football weekend.
If you could do such a thing in high school, the Wilmot football team probably would've redshirted senior transfer quarterback Mike Bojesen this season.
As it stands, the Panthers will have to settle for Bojesen's performance in their season-ending 21-20 victory over previously unbeaten Union Grove on Friday night at Frank Bucci Field as his lasting contribution to the program.
Bojesen came to the team from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., and had to sit out the start of the season as Wilmot made sure he was eligible. He made his debut in a 14-0 loss at Lake Geneva Badger on Oct. 23, but Wilmot couldn't play again after that until Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.
As they say, however, better late than never, and on Friday against the Broncos, Bojesen went 9-of-25 passing for 198 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 55 yards and another score on 14 attempts.
“Anthony Hall was starting for us, but he got hurt, and Cooper Zimmerman went in,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said of the two sophomore quarterbacks who started as Bojesen was waiting to play.
“Mike was always part of the plan from day one, and as soon as we knew he was eligible, he was going to be our guy.”
Bojesen was especially dialed in with senior tight end Korik Klein on Friday, as the duo hooked up six times for 173 yards, including touchdowns of 14 and 9 yards during a third quarter in which the Panthers turned a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 lead.
“We knew he could throw the ball, and he is pretty athletic," Square said. "Mike and Korik Klein had a huge connection. For a kid like Mike to come in and play like that in only his second game, it’s unbelievable.”
Said Bojesen: “Tonight, stuff was working because everyone was in sync, on pace, ready to go. We were having fun and leaving it all out there.”
Feisty Lancers
St. Joseph might have been at a distinct size disadvantage across both lines in its WIAA Division-5 Level 2 pod championship game against Racine Lutheran on Friday night at Central, but the Lancers certainly didn’t lack anything in terms of spunk.
Several times throughout their 54-13 loss to the Crusaders, skirmishes erupted on the field as the Lancers refused to concede anything to their bigger, more battle-tested Midwest Classic Conference rivals.
Support Local Journalism
“They’re fighters,” said St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo, whose squad finished its truncated season 3-4 but in the second round of the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2016. “As high of a character of a group (as) it is, they do it the right way. They do it between the whistles.”
Longtime Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith didn’t expect anything less.
“Mentally, they’re tough and they’re gonna hit you,” said Smith, whose squad ended its season 8-1. “That’s why it gets a little ‘chippy’. I understand. I don’t want anyone to get dirty or anything, but you want to compete to the highest level, and that’s what these kids did this year.”
It’s exactly what Rizzo asks of his future leaders for their rest of their lives.
“As I tell them, win at everything you do,” said Rizzo, who exchanged warm pleasantries with Smith and the Racine Lutheran coaching staff after the game. “Win in the classroom, win athletically, win spiritually, win at getting up in the morning and start your day right.
“That’s who they are as young men, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Senior leadership
It was a tumultuous end to the season for Bradford, which was ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and had visions of ending the season with a couple playoff wins.
Instead, the Red Devils lost a WIAA Division-1 Level 1 game at eighth-ranked Oak Creek, 20-17, last week and 36-34 barnburner at fifth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead on Thursday night in a game between teams that just wanted to play another game.
Bradford played the two postseason games without head coach Troy Bowe, who was replaced by interim Pete Deates for the games against the Knights and Warhawks. The school has not provided a reason for Bowe's absence.
Still, despite the losses, Deates was proud of the way his players performed to the very end. The Red Devils finished 4-3 against a schedule that featured four games against ranked opponents.
"I think all of the credit goes to the seniors," Deates said. "They lead by example. They speak with their play. They demand others to give the same effort that they give. (Finishing the season strong) is because of the seniors. Any time that you see teams finishing games no matter how it starts, that's senior leadership."
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
