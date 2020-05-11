Moment of the decade for Carthage men's basketball

In conjunction with the Boys Basketball All-Decade Team, the Kenosha News is also taking a look at the most memorable moment of the 2010s for the UW-Parkside and Carthage men's basketball programs.
Here is the top moment for Carthage, as chosen by sports editor Mike Johnson. The top Parkside moment ran Sunday.
CARTHAGE TOP MOMENT
March 6, 2010
The Red Men rang in the decade with a memorable run to the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet 16.
Carthage went 12-2 in conference play to claim the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season title and went on to win the CCIW Tournament title at Tarble Arena as the No. 1 seed.
With an automatic berth in the national tournament, Carthage deposited Aurora (Ill.), 84-70, in the first round before hosting Anderson (Ind.) in second-round action at Tarble.
Behind scintillating junior Steve Djurickovic, Carthage cruised to a 76-58 victory.
As he was all season, Djurickovic was outstanding with 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. The young Red Men played four freshmen in their lineup around Djurickovic, but that didn't matter as they built a 35-23 halftime lead and used a late 14-2 run to seal the deal. Carthage shot 59 percent to Anderson's 38 percent, freshman center Tyler Pierce added 15 points, freshman guard Malcolm Kelly scored 12 and senior guard Cody Hilton led the defensive effort.
The run ended in the Sweet 16, however, when Carthage fell to CCIW rival Illinois Wesleyan, 77-72. Still, the Red Men finished with a 24-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.
In a larger sense, that season was about the brilliant play of Djurickovic.
A Bradford graduate, Djurickovic dominated opponents and scored at will that season, averaging 24.4 points per game. His 731 points were a single-season Carthage record, and he went off for 44 points — the second-most in a game in Carthage history — on Feb. 3, 2010, against Wheaton.
Djurickovic was named the CCIW Fred Young Most Outstanding Player and also found his name in the running for the D3hoops.com National Player of the Year. For that, Djurickovic had a reluctant lobbyist, Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic, his dad.
"First of all, he's my player. Second of all, he's my kid," Bosko Djurickovic said. "I have tried very hard to not get involved in those kind of situations. If there are better players in Division III, I'd like to see them."
Well, according to D3hoops.com, there were no better players in Division III, as Steve Djurickovic indeed took home Player of the Year honors.
A year later, Djurickovic finished his decorated Carthage career as the third-leading scorer in CCIW history with 2,547 points.
