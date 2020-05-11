Moment of the decade for Carthage men's basketball

The run ended in the Sweet 16, however, when Carthage fell to CCIW rival Illinois Wesleyan, 77-72. Still, the Red Men finished with a 24-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.

In a larger sense, that season was about the brilliant play of Djurickovic.

A Bradford graduate, Djurickovic dominated opponents and scored at will that season, averaging 24.4 points per game. His 731 points were a single-season Carthage record, and he went off for 44 points — the second-most in a game in Carthage history — on Feb. 3, 2010, against Wheaton.

Djurickovic was named the CCIW Fred Young Most Outstanding Player and also found his name in the running for the D3hoops.com National Player of the Year. For that, Djurickovic had a reluctant lobbyist, Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic, his dad.

"First of all, he's my player. Second of all, he's my kid," Bosko Djurickovic said. "I have tried very hard to not get involved in those kind of situations. If there are better players in Division III, I'd like to see them."

Well, according to D3hoops.com, there were no better players in Division III, as Steve Djurickovic indeed took home Player of the Year honors.