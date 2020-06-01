Moment of the decade for Carthage women's basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In conjunction with the Girls Basketball All-Decade Team, the Kenosha News is also taking a look at the most memorable moment of the 2010s for the UW-Parkside and Carthage women's basketball programs.

Here is the top moment for Carthage, as chosen by sports editor Mike Johnson. The top Parkside moment ran Sunday.

CARTHAGE TOP MOMENT

MARCH 1, 2014

The first five seasons of the decade, including 2009-10, featured a plethora of memorable moments for the Carthage women's basketball team, but this was perhaps the symbolic culmination of it all.

With a hard-fought 63-59 victory over Illinois Wesleyan — a rival the Reds met often in those years — at Tarble Arena, top-seeded and host Carthage claimed the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship, winning both the CCIW regular-season and tournament titles for the second year in a row.

The game went back and forth, but senior Michelle Wenzel's free-throw line jumper with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left gave the Reds the lead for good at 60-59, then fellow senior Stephanie Kuzmanic nailed a clutch banker with 47 seconds left and a free throw with 10.1 seconds to play to ice it.