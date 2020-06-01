Moment of the decade for Carthage women's basketball

In conjunction with the Girls Basketball All-Decade Team, the Kenosha News is also taking a look at the most memorable moment of the 2010s for the UW-Parkside and Carthage women's basketball programs.
Here is the top moment for Carthage, as chosen by sports editor Mike Johnson. The top Parkside moment ran Sunday.
CARTHAGE TOP MOMENT
MARCH 1, 2014
The first five seasons of the decade, including 2009-10, featured a plethora of memorable moments for the Carthage women's basketball team, but this was perhaps the symbolic culmination of it all.
With a hard-fought 63-59 victory over Illinois Wesleyan — a rival the Reds met often in those years — at Tarble Arena, top-seeded and host Carthage claimed the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship, winning both the CCIW regular-season and tournament titles for the second year in a row.
The game went back and forth, but senior Michelle Wenzel's free-throw line jumper with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left gave the Reds the lead for good at 60-59, then fellow senior Stephanie Kuzmanic nailed a clutch banker with 47 seconds left and a free throw with 10.1 seconds to play to ice it.
"It means everything," Wenzel said. "All of us have been here together the whole time. All of us seniors have played together the whole time, no one's left. This is what we've wanted all along."
Carthage would go on to defeat St. Norbert in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament and Hope (Mich.) in the second round before falling to DePauw (Ind.) in the Sweet 16.
Over the five seasons spanning 2009-14, the Reds went 114-31 (.786 winning percentage) with four NCAA Tournament appearances. They reached the second round all four times, the Sweet 16 three times and in 2012 went all the way to the Elite Eight.
Kuzmanic, a point guard, was the back-to-back CCIW Most Outstanding Player in 2013 and 2014.
