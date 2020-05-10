Moment of the decade for Parkside men's basketball

The Rangers were out-rebounded, 42-26, but their guard trio of Andy Mazurczak (19 points, seven assists, five rebounds), Kendale McCullum (17 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Alec Brown (22 points) made play after play to put Parkside ahead.

When Goran Zagorac's thunderous fastbreak dunk with less than 10 seconds left brought the crowd to a frenzy, Parkside's 74-65 win was sealed. Coach Luke Reigel punched his fist into the air, and the celebratory "Ring of Fire" to signal a win blared over the speakers as the Rangers notched their first NCAA Tournament win in five tries.

“You have to play a top-10 team in the country in the opening round, doesn’t seem right,” Reigel said. “They’re athletic, they got after it on the glass, and the great thing for us is we saw a lot of great teams throughout the year.

“… Our guards controlled the game, and we came out on the right end of things.”

Said Mazurzcak, who capped off his terrific Parkside career with GLVC Player of the Year honors: “This definitely meant everything to me. The atmosphere … I said it before, March means everything, and that’s where good teams are made. This was obviously the most important game we played this year.”