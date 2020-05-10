Moment of the decade for Parkside men's basketball

In conjunction with the Boys Basketball All-Decade Team, the Kenosha News is also taking a look at the most memorable moment of the 2010s for the UW-Parkside and Carthage men's basketball programs.
Here is the top moment for Parkside, as chosen by sports editor Mike Johnson. The top Carthage moment will run Monday.
UW-PARKSIDE TOP MOMENT
March 12, 2016
By this point, the Rangers had established their success, with three consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament and four overall.
But that national tournament victory remained elusive going into the 2016 postseason, as the Rangers had previously gone 0-4.
In 2016, Parkside ensured its first-round national tournament game would be at home after capturing its fourth consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division title and locking up the top seed in the Midwest Region to host the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers drew no easy first-round opponent, however, in eighth-seeded Kentucky Wesleyan, which was actually the highest ranked team nationally in the region at No. 9.
The game was a physical battle from the start, as both teams fought tooth-and-nail for 40 minutes.
The Rangers were out-rebounded, 42-26, but their guard trio of Andy Mazurczak (19 points, seven assists, five rebounds), Kendale McCullum (17 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Alec Brown (22 points) made play after play to put Parkside ahead.
When Goran Zagorac's thunderous fastbreak dunk with less than 10 seconds left brought the crowd to a frenzy, Parkside's 74-65 win was sealed. Coach Luke Reigel punched his fist into the air, and the celebratory "Ring of Fire" to signal a win blared over the speakers as the Rangers notched their first NCAA Tournament win in five tries.
“You have to play a top-10 team in the country in the opening round, doesn’t seem right,” Reigel said. “They’re athletic, they got after it on the glass, and the great thing for us is we saw a lot of great teams throughout the year.
“… Our guards controlled the game, and we came out on the right end of things.”
Said Mazurzcak, who capped off his terrific Parkside career with GLVC Player of the Year honors: “This definitely meant everything to me. The atmosphere … I said it before, March means everything, and that’s where good teams are made. This was obviously the most important game we played this year.”
The season ended a night later with a 92-77 loss to eventual regional champion Saginaw Valley State, but Parkside's NCAA Tournament win over Kentucky Wesleyan — at home, no less — marked the high point in a victory-filled decade that saw five division titles and five NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.
