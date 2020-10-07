Morris named head boys basketball coach at Tremper

The Tremper boys basketball team has selected its new head coach, and it's a familiar name.

On Wednesday morning, Tremper athletic director John Matera announced that former St. Joseph boys basketball standout and head coach Brandon Morris has been tabbed to lead the Trojans.

Former Tremper head coach Ben Chamness stepped down this summer after seven seasons to spend more time with his family.

"We're really excited to welcome Coach Morris to Tremper," Matera said in a statement. "He is a relationship builder and anxious to take on this challenge, grow our program and help our students be their best on and off the court."

Morris resigned from his position at St. Joseph earlier this week. He said he would prefer to comment on the new position at a later time.

In two seasons leading the Lancers, Morris went 19-30 overall and 11-21 in the Metro Classic Conference, arguably the best small-school conference in the state for boys basketball. Starting mostly freshmen and sophomores during those two seasons, St. Joseph improved from eight wins in 2018-19 to 11 wins and a WIAA Division-4 regional final appearance in 2019-20.

Tremper, meanwhile, is coming off one of the best seasons in program history.