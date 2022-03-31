Muni Golf Course opens for 100th season of play Friday morning, city announces

Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will celebrate its 100th anniversary this season.
The City of Kenosha, which operates the course, announced this week that Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as Muni, will open for its 100th season beginning Friday at 7 a.m.
Spring rates are $10 per person walking and $19 per person with a gas cart. Those rates will be in effect through April.
Opened in 1922, Muni is a 9-hole layout and the only public golf course located in the City of Kenosha. It offers a challenging layout with rolling hills and creeks throughout, but it's also forgiving enough for inexperienced golfers to enjoy.
Amenities at the course include a practice green, and refreshments are available from the Clubhouse Grille. Clubs, gas cars and pull carts are available for rental.
For more information on leagues or group outing packages, contact the golf course at 262-653-4090.
IN PHOTOS: Boys golfers compete in the Kenosha County Invitational at Brighton Dale
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 1
Moore
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 2
Central's Dylan Bruni watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREG SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 3
Central’s Dylan Bruni watches his tee shot on the sixth hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 4
Tremper senior Tyler Dahl, shown during the Kenosha County Invitational at Brighton Dale Links earlier this season, was the co-medalist Tuesday in a WIAA Division-1 boys golf regional at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin. Indian Trail, meanwhile, finished in third place to advance to sectionals as a team.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 5
Shoreland Lutheran’s Micah Babinec watches his putt from the fringe on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 6
Bradford’s Mitchell Swanson lines up a putt on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Golf Standalone
Christian Life’s Caleb Stinespring hits out of a sand trap on the 16th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Results for the meet were not in before the News’ press time Friday. See
kenoshanews.com/sports and Sunday’s edition of the News for results.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 8
Christian Life senior Caleb Stinespring, shown earlier this season during the Kenosha County Invitational at Brighton Dale Links, tied for 15th place with an 85 on Monday in a WIAA Division-3 boys golf sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Kenosha News
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 9
St. Joseph junior Thomas Dippel, shown lining up a putt earlier this season at the Kenosha County Invitational, tied for 13th place with an 84 on Monday in a WIAA Division-3 boys golf sectional at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 10
Wilmot senior Cy Turner, shown earlier this season during the Kenosha County Invitational at Brighton Dale Links, shot a 90 on Wednesday during a WIAA Division-1 boys golf regional at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant to advance to next week’s sectionals. Wilmot freshman Dane Turner and Central senior Nolan Bruni also advanced.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 11
Bradford’s Mitchell Swanson reacts to missing a putt on the 17th green of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
05212021-KN-GOLF-GSP 7
Shoreland Lutheran’s Micah Babinec watches his tee shot on the 18th hole of the White Birch Course at Brighton Dale Links on Friday morning during the Kenosha County Boys Golf Invitational. Indian Trail's Dylan Moore fired a 76 to win medalist honors, and the Hawks won the team title with a 343 total.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!