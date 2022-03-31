Muni Golf Course opens for 100th season of play Friday morning, city announces

Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will celebrate its 100th anniversary this season.

And it starts Friday.

The City of Kenosha, which operates the course, announced this week that Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as Muni, will open for its 100th season beginning Friday at 7 a.m.

Spring rates are $10 per person walking and $19 per person with a gas cart. Those rates will be in effect through April.

Opened in 1922, Muni is a 9-hole layout and the only public golf course located in the City of Kenosha. It offers a challenging layout with rolling hills and creeks throughout, but it's also forgiving enough for inexperienced golfers to enjoy.

Amenities at the course include a practice green, and refreshments are available from the Clubhouse Grille. Clubs, gas cars and pull carts are available for rental.

For more information on leagues or group outing packages, contact the golf course at 262-653-4090.

