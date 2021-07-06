NBA Finals: Addition of Holiday just what the Bucks needed

The added toughness of Holiday, P.J. Tucker and Bobby Portis, Johnson said, makes this version of the Bucks different than those from the past and gives it a good chance to win an NBA title for the first time since 1971.

But before delving too deeply into the matchup, the elephant in the room for this series is the availability of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and his hyper-extended knee from the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Johnson, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.0 rebounds during seven seasons — four as an All-Star — with the Bucks and scored 13,892 points over an 11-season career overall, expects to see Antetokounmpo on the court after missing the last two-plus games of the 4-2 series win over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful prior to Game 1 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

“I really believe we will (see him play),” Johnson said. “I was saying all along that we would have seen him if there was a Game 7 (against the Hawks). I’ve watched every possession this team has played for six years, and I talk about Giannis and his elasticity.