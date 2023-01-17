Nelson breaks all-time Parkside women's basketball scoring record as Rangers best Bulldogs

Parkside 75, Ferris State 66

The Parkside women's basketball team built a big lead Saturday going into the halftime break, but the Bulldogs battled back and kept things interesting throughout the second half.

The Rangers rallied late and pulled away to earn another conference win on the road.

Alyssa Nelson added to the excitement of the win by breaking the Parkside women's basketball career scoring record, as she has now scored 1,907 points in her 124 appearances as a Ranger.

The record had previously stood at 1,897 points, which was set by Sammy Kromm from 2001 to 2005.

Nelson now looks to become the first player in program history to reach the 2,000 career points milestone.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams got off to a hot start in the opening quarter, with Parkside jumping out to a slim 27-25 lead.

Paty Gallasova led the Rangers with ten points to start the game. The Bulldogs cooled off in the second quarter, but the Rangers kept going strong, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-9 in the quarter and increasing their lead to 13 points as they hit the half.

Nelson led the Rangers at halftime with 13 points, tying Kromm's career record with her final basket of the half. Ferris State rallied in the third quarter, winning the period 27-14 and tying the game with ten minutes to go. Nelson scored a team-high eight points in the quarter to break the school record and keep her team in the game.

The Rangers used a 7-0 run led by Sheridan Flauger and Kendal Zeiter to create some distance on the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, as the Rangers led 72-66.

Another layup for Zeiter and a free throw for Grace Lomen would secure the victory for the Rangers.

A LOOK AT THE STATS

Nelson led the Rangers with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Gallasova finished with 20 points, eight assists, and two rebounds.

Zeiter scored a career-high 14 points, while also tallying five rebounds. Chloe Idoni led the Bulldogs with 32 points.

HEAR FROM COACH JEN CONELY

"Big win against Ferris State. With how the game started, both teams were on pace to easily score over 100. I thought we did a great job settling in towards the end of the first quarter and second quarter to build a lead at the half. We had two excellent quarters defensively, need to continue to work towards being more consistent on that end. When we are executing on both ends, it can be really good and fun to watch. Congrats to Lys on being our programs all-time leading scorer! Our program has such a tradition of excellence – to be the top scorer in Parkside history is an incredible accomplishment. I had the privilege of coaching against some of the women that hold our program records and they were incredibly talented and fierce competitors. To be in their company is a testament to Lys. The amount of time that she has spent elevating her game is amazing and she continues to get better every single day. We are so proud of her!"

WHAT'S NEXT

Parkside basketball is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21 as the Rangers travel to Hammond, Ind. to take on the Purdue Northwest Pride at 1 p.m.

The Rangers return to De Simone Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2 as they are set to host Ferris State at 5:30 p.m.