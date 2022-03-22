NFL: Bengals release former Bradford standout and first-round draft pick Trae Waynes after two seasons

Trae Waynes is officially looking for an NFL home again.

In what came as no surprise, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday the release of the former Bradford standout and veteran cornerback, ending a frustrating, injury-plagued two-year tenure with the team in which Waynes played in just five regular-season games but nonetheless ended in a Super Bowl appearance.

Waynes, who graduated high school from Harborside Academy before a standout football career at Michigan State, was entering the final year of a lucrative three-year, $42 million contract that he signed with the Bengals prior to the 2020 season in free agency after spending his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted Waynes in 2015 with the No. 11 overall pick that year.

But after being known as a dependable every-down player with the Vikings, Waynes’ tenure in Cincinnati never really got off the ground.

First, he tore a pectoral muscle during training camp in the summer of 2020 and missed all of that season with the injury. Then, he injured a hamstring last summer in training camp before the 2021 season began, returned in a Week 4 win over Jacksonville and re-injured the hamstring in a Week 5 overtime loss to Green Bay.

Waynes was placed on injured reserve and wasn’t activated again until Week 16, then he missed Week 17 while on the COVID-reserve list before returning to play in Week 18 against Baltimore after the Bengals had already clinched the AFC North title.

By the time the playoffs rolled around, Waynes had been supplanted by others in the Bengals’ secondary. In the team’s four-game playoff run, he played only on special teams.

Nevertheless, Waynes got to experience the thrill of playing in the biggest game there is after the Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., against the Los Angeles Rams. In Cincinnati’s narrow 23-20 defeat, Waynes played on three special-teams snaps, becoming the first Kenosha native to ever play in a Super Bowl.

But Waynes’ release from the Bengals was expected, as he was no longer part of the team’s defensive plans. The move saves Cincinnati $10.9 million against the salary cap while incurring $5 million in dead money for the 2022 season, according to Roster Management System.

“Injuries played a big part there, for sure,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, in a story by ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, when asked why Waynes didn’t pan out with the club.

In seven NFL seasons overall, Waynes has made 57 starts in 79 games played and has accrued 259 tackles (226 solo), seven interceptions, 43 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and nine tackles for loss.

He’s also taken part in nine playoff games, with 12 tackles (10 solo), an interception and five passes defensed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.