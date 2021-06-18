NFL: Former Bradford star Melvin Gordon III showing off new physique, hairdo, attitude for Broncos

Along the way, he scored his 50th career touchdown and surpassed 5,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards for his career. But he also fumbled four times and was dogged by a speeding-while-impaired citation that threatened to scuttle the second year of his contract until the case was resolved in his favor this offseason.

With Lindsay signing with Houston, Gordon returns as the incumbent starter, determined to make the most of his second season in orange and navy.

Gordon, who is due about $7 million in salary and bonus this season, said he “went back to his roots with everything opening back up” to get himself physically ready for the 2021 season.

“I know what I need to do to come out here and be special,” Gordon said. “... Just because I haven’t been here (doesn’t) mean I haven’t been working. I grind. That’s what I do. I’ve prided myself on that since I was at Wisconsin, and I’m going to continue to work hard as if I’m a free agent.”

Gordon also ditched the dreadlocks since he last suited up for the Broncos.