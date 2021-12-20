NFL: Former Bradford teammates Melvin Gordon, Trae Waynes square off for third time in pro careers

For just the third time in their six-plus seasons as professionals, former Bradford teammates Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes, close friends coming up the ranks, played each other in an NFL game.

This time, it was with the second team in each of their careers.

On Sunday afternoon at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, Waynes' Cincinnati Bengals topped Gordon's Denver Broncos, 15-10, making Waynes 3-0 in his career against his friend and former high school teammate with the Red Devils.

The previous two games were between the teams that selected Waynes and Gordon in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, as Waynes' Minnesota Vikings beat Gordon's San Diego Chargers, 31-14, in just the third game of each of their NFL careers, on Sept. 27, 2015, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Then, on Dec. 15, 2019, Waynes' Vikings topped Gordon's Los Angeles Chargers, 39-10, at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, in the Chargers' first season in Los Angeles after moving from San Diego.

Prior to the 2020 season, Waynes signed as a free-agent cornerback with the Bengals, while Gordon signed as a free-agent running back with the Broncos.

In Sunday's matchup, Gordon once again split backfield duties with Broncos rookie Javonte Williams, carrying the ball 15 times for 53 yards and catching one pass for 13 yards.

Waynes returns

For Waynes, meanwhile, Sunday's game was his long-awaited return to action in what's been a frustrating two-year tenure so far with Cincinnati. Out most of the season with hamstring injuries, Waynes was activated for the first time since an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 10 and finished with a pair of solo tackles in helping the Bengals to a win.

Waynes got ample playing time Sunday, as he participated in 69, or 92%, of the Bengals' defensive snaps.

Cincinnati improved to 8-6 with the victory, and Waynes is hoping he can stay on the field and contribute to a playoff push for the team that signed him away from Minnesota after he spent his first five seasons with the Vikings.

After inking a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bengals following the 2019 season, injuries have kept Waynes from developing into the reliable starting cornerback the team hoped it was signing.

Waynes missed all of the 2020 season after tearing a pectoral muscle in training camp that summer and then missed the first three games of this season after suffering a hamstring injury this summer. Waynes returned for the Bengals' Week 4 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he aggravated his hamstring in Week 5 against the Packers and was subsequently placed on injured reserve with a return designation.

That return came on Sunday, as the Bengals are making a serious bid for their first postseason berth since 2015. With their win and the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Packers on Sunday, Cincinnati moved into a tie atop the AFC North with Baltimore at 8-6, with the Cleveland Browns (7-6 going into their game Monday, which ended after the News' press time) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) also in the mix in a jumbled division.

And although his Bengals tenure so far has been riddled with injuries, Waynes can certainly make his contract seem worthy by staying healthy for a potential playoff push this season, plus he has all of next season under contract with Cincinnati.

Gordon in final year

Gordon's situation with Denver, meanwhile, is much different than Waynes' situation with Cincinnati.

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos following the 2019 season after spending his first five years with the Chargers, and it seems likely that he'll be looking for a third team come this offseason.

The Broncos drafted Williams in the second round last spring out of North Carolina. Players drafted that highly usually represent the immediate future at a position for a franchise, and Williams has not disappointed in his rookie season, rushing for 815 yards thus far.

But it's not like Gordon has had a bad season, either.

He's been a workhorse through Sunday's game for the Broncos, accumulating 769 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 174 carries and catching 23 passes for 174 yards and two more scores. Gordon has totaled nearly 2,100 yards from scrimmage and has scored 19 total touchdowns in his tenure with Denver, but it's been hard for him to please the fans.

For one, Gordon has fumbled six times with the Broncos, which won't endear you to fans. But more than anything, he carries an $8 million price tag per season, while the younger and flashier Williams is much less expensive right now.

Such is life as an NFL veteran, and Gordon knows that.

"As far as the fans, man, I've just seen a lot of stuff," Gordon said last week, according to a story by USA Today's Broncos Wire. "And I understand, I understand, I get it, but I love it here ... love the fans, regardless of the hate right now."

According to the same article, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was quick to defend Gordon and everything he does for the Broncos.

"I don't know how anybody can underappreciate his ability," Fangio said. "I mean, he’s run the ball very well for us for two years. We’re splitting time with him and Javonte, who is a really good back, obviously. That’s not just to pacify Melvin or to balance it up — he’s a (darn) good player.

"I don’t know what people are looking at if they don’t have an appreciation for how he runs the ball."

Whatever happens this offseason, it shouldn't be hard for Gordon to find a landing spot, though it may not be as a starter or for a premium contract at this point in his career.

Still, Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler who has accumulated 5,995 rushing yards, 2,205 receiving yards and 68 total touchdowns in his NFL career, so he shouldn't be looking for work long this offseason, even if it's not in Denver again.

