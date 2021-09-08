 Skip to main content
NFL: Indian Trail grad Nixon ready for first season; Waynes out; Gordon listed as Denver's No. 1 RB
NFL

NFL: Indian Trail grad Nixon ready for first season; Waynes out; Gordon listed as Denver's No. 1 RB

{{featured_button_text}}

Not that it was in doubt, but 2017 Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon officially made the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is ready for his first regular season in the NFL.

Nixon, who was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) of the NFL Draft on May 1 after declaring for the draft out of the University of Iowa, broke training camp as one of five defensive tackles on the team’s 53-man roster. On the Panthers’ official depth chart on panthers.com, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Nixon is listed as the second-string left defensive tackle, behind second-year player Derrick Brown, as Carolina prepares to host the New York Jets in their opener at noon Sunday.

Nixon played in all three of Carolina’s preseason games and was credited with five tackles, two solo. According to reports from Panthers training camp, though, Nixon turned plenty of heads this summer.

He recorded two interceptions in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 19, one after a teammate tipped a screen pass and another when Nixon dropped back into coverage. It’s plays like that where Nixon flashes his considerable athleticism, like he did on his most memorable play in college, a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown against Penn State last fall.

In a report by Darin Gantt of panthers.com, Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow joked that the team would never hear the end of it after Nixon’s two picks in that practice with the Ravens.

“We’ll never hear the end of him now,” Snow joked. “When we drafted him, we knew we were going to get a big, athletic guy. He’s got really long arms. We’re excited about him. He’s getting better every day. He’s fun to coach. I think he’s got a bright future here.”

Panthers second-year head coach Matt Rhule is also excited about his rookie defensive tackle.

“I looked over and I saw him running down the field, and they said, ‘Coach, he had two,’ and I said, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Rhule said in Gantt’s story. “As he walked off the field, I said, ‘Hey Daviyon, no one cares,’ and he said, ‘Coach, no one cares until I get my hands right and my first step right.’

“He’s going to be a really good player. He was a good player at Iowa, really good personality. Just rookies, though. All the rookies, they made some plays, everyone salutes them, we all want to talk to them, and then they have to come back the next day and be great the next day. My thing is consistency is the truest measure of success.”

Nixon told Gantt that as camp went on, he felt more comfortable with being in the right spot and doing what he’s supposed to do.

“I feel a lot more comfortable,” Nixon said. “I feel like everything that my coaches preach to me on a daily basis, that I’m getting better and better at, every detail they tell me, so I feel a lot more comfortable.”

Waynes out

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and former Bradford standout Trae Waynes won’t be suiting up against his former team this Sunday.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Waynes — who played football at Bradford but graduated from Harborside Academy — will not play Sunday when the Bengals host the Minnesota Vikings at noon due to a lingering hamstring injury.

In fact, Waynes has yet to play a regular-season snap for the Bengals after he left the Vikings to sign a three-year, $42 million contract with Cincinnati in free agency prior to last season. Waynes missed all off 2020 after tearing a pectoral muscle during practice last summer, and he injured his left hamstring early in training camp this summer.

Waynes missed several weeks before returning to practice, but he then injured his right hamstring on Aug. 25 and has been out ever since. To this point, the Bengals have not placed Waynes on the short-term injured reserve list, which would keep him out at least three weeks, so perhaps the Bengals are hopeful he can play in Week 2 when Waynes returns close to his hometown for a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Waynes spent his first five seasons with the Vikings after being drafted No. 11 overall by Minnesota in 2015 following a standout college career at Michigan State.

Gordon listed as No. 1

Melvin Gordon, Waynes’ former Bradford teammate and NFL Draft classmate, is listed as the No. 1 running back on the Denver Broncos’ depth chart going into the team’s opener Sunday at 3:25 p.m. at the New York Giants.

Gordon is in his second season with the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency prior to last season after spending his first five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him No. 15 overall in 2015 out of the University of Wisconsin, four picks behind Waynes.

Gordon had a solid if unspectacular debut season with Denver in 2020, totaling 986 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving and scoring 10 total touchdowns. He played in just one preseason game this summer, rushing for 35 yards on five carries in the Broncos’ final exhibition contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 28.

The Broncos drafted Javonte Williams from the University of North Carolina in the second round this spring, so Gordon will surely split time in the backfield with a player who some view as Denver’s future No. 1 running back. But Gordon certainly has an entire 2021 season to say something about that, and for now the Broncos seem intent on using both Gordon and Williams, among others, to shoulder the load.

