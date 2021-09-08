NFL: Indian Trail grad Nixon ready for first season; Waynes out; Gordon listed as Denver's No. 1 RB

“We’ll never hear the end of him now,” Snow joked. “When we drafted him, we knew we were going to get a big, athletic guy. He’s got really long arms. We’re excited about him. He’s getting better every day. He’s fun to coach. I think he’s got a bright future here.”

Panthers second-year head coach Matt Rhule is also excited about his rookie defensive tackle.

“I looked over and I saw him running down the field, and they said, ‘Coach, he had two,’ and I said, ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Rhule said in Gantt’s story. “As he walked off the field, I said, ‘Hey Daviyon, no one cares,’ and he said, ‘Coach, no one cares until I get my hands right and my first step right.’

“He’s going to be a really good player. He was a good player at Iowa, really good personality. Just rookies, though. All the rookies, they made some plays, everyone salutes them, we all want to talk to them, and then they have to come back the next day and be great the next day. My thing is consistency is the truest measure of success.”

Nixon told Gantt that as camp went on, he felt more comfortable with being in the right spot and doing what he’s supposed to do.