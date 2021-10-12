NFL: Kenosha native, Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers hamstring injury in loss to Packers

Former Bradford standout Trae Waynes saw significant time against his home-state team as a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their 25-22 overtime home loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Unfortunately, in a Bengals tenure that's been marred by injuries, Waynes suffered a right hamstring injury late in the game and on Tuesday was placed on injured reserve. The team announced the decision late Tuesday afternoon, and it means Waynes will have to miss at least three games.
The Bengals play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.
Waynes, who attended Harborside Academy for high school, came up limping and grabbed his hamstring on the final snap of Sunday's game before the Packers' Mason Crosby made the game-winning field goal, on his fourth try at a potential game-winner, from 49 yards away in overtime.
Injuries have been a major issue for Waynes since he signed with the Bengals on a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency prior to the 2020 season after spending his first five years with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted him No. 11 overall out of Michigan State in 2015. Waynes missed all of 2020 after tearing a pectoral muscle in practice that summer and then suffered a hamstring injury this summer that kept him out of the first three games this season.
Waynes finally made his Bengals debut in Week 4 on Sept. 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, making four solo tackles in the Bengals' 24-21 home victory. Waynes was then listed as "limited" on the injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Packers, but he played and was credited with one solo tackle.
Waynes nearly made a nice pass break-up in the end zone on a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. He had tight coverage on Adams in the back corner on a well-placed high throw from Rodgers and even knocked the ball out of Adams' hands late, but Adams had secured the ball long enough and came down with both feet in the end zone for a touchdown.
Gordon laments slow start
According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos need to get off to better starts.
Gordon, the former Bradford standout and classmate of Waynes, is in his second season as a running back for the Broncos and made his comments after the team fell behind early Sunday in a 27-19 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"If we want to be where we want to be, that’s just something that can’t happen," Gordon said, according to Mile High Sports. "We can’t start out slow. We can’t wait until we get in the hole and then come together as a unit and try to pull it together at the end. This is the National Football League."
Sunday's loss was Denver's second straight, as the Broncos dropped to 3-2 following a 3-0 start.
Gordon signed the the Broncos on a two-year, $16 million deal prior to the 2020 season after spending his first five years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him No. 15 overall out of the University of Wisconsin in 2015, just four picks after Waynes.
In his second season with Denver, Gordon leads the team with 282 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries, a solid average of 4.7 yards per carry. He's also caught 13 passes for 96 yards.
Gordon is splitting backfield duties this season with Broncos rookie Javonte Williams, who the team drafted out of North Carolina with its second-round pick in the spring. Gordon had nine carries to Williams' eight on Sunday, but Williams rushed for 61 yards to Gordon's 34.
Gordon was listed on the injury report last week with a lower leg issue but obviously was active.
Nixon gets high grade
Carolina Panthers rookie defensive tackle and former Indian Trail standout Daviyon Nixon got high marks this past Sunday, according to Pro Football Focus.
In the Panthers' 21-18 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, PFF graded Nixon at a 90.4, which was by far the highest among Carolina's defensive players for the game. Nixon was credited with two tackles, one solo, and a quarterback hit.
Nixon has played in all five games this season for the 3-2 Panthers, totaling 0.5 sacks, five total tackles (one solo) and one quarterback hit. A rotational player to this point, Nixon's highest snap count was 18 percent in a win over the New York Jets in Week 1.
He played in 7 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss.
Nixon was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) of the NFL Draft on May 1 after declaring for the draft after a standout season at the University of Iowa last fall.