NFL: Kenosha native, Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers hamstring injury in loss to Packers

Waynes nearly made a nice pass break-up in the end zone on a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. He had tight coverage on Adams in the back corner on a well-placed high throw from Rodgers and even knocked the ball out of Adams' hands late, but Adams had secured the ball long enough and came down with both feet in the end zone for a touchdown.

Gordon laments slow start

According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos need to get off to better starts.

Gordon, the former Bradford standout and classmate of Waynes, is in his second season as a running back for the Broncos and made his comments after the team fell behind early Sunday in a 27-19 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"If we want to be where we want to be, that’s just something that can’t happen," Gordon said, according to Mile High Sports. "We can’t start out slow. We can’t wait until we get in the hole and then come together as a unit and try to pull it together at the end. This is the National Football League."

Sunday's loss was Denver's second straight, as the Broncos dropped to 3-2 following a 3-0 start.