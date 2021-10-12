NFL: Kenosha native, Bengals cornerback Waynes suffers hamstring setback in loss to Packers

Waynes finally made his Bengals debut in Week 4 on Sept. 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, making four solo tackles in the Bengals' 24-21 home victory. Waynes was then listed as "limited" on the injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Packers, but he played and was credited with one solo tackle.

Waynes nearly made a nice pass break-up in the end zone on a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. He had tight coverage on Adams in the back corner on a well-placed high throw from Rodgers and even knocked the ball out of Adams' hands late, but Adams had secured the ball long enough and came down with both feet in the end zone for a touchdown.

Gordon laments slow start

According to Melvin Gordon, the Denver Broncos need to get off to better starts.

Gordon, the former Bradford standout and classmate of Waynes, is in his second season as a running back for the Broncos and made his comments after the team fell behind early Sunday in a 27-19 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.