NFL: Kenosha native Melvin Gordon signs 1-year deal to return to Denver Broncos

Kenosha native and former Bradford football star Melvin Gordon will be back with the Denver Broncos for at least another season.

On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old Gordon, a seven-year NFL veteran running back who entered this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in a package that includes performance incentives. The deal was first reported by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Gordon spent the previous two seasons with Denver after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency prior to the 2020 season. He played the first five seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted Gordon in the first round (No. 15 overall) in 2015 after his standout college career at the University of Wisconsin.

Gordon led the Broncos in rushing each of the last two seasons and has scored 20 touchdowns in 31 games with the team, but last season he split time in the backfield with Javonte Williams, who the Broncos drafted in the second round out of North Carolina last year.

Each player had 203 carries last season, with Gordon rushing for 918 yards to Williams' 903. Now they'll be together again in Denver to form one of the best backfield duos in the NFL, and they'll also be in the backfield with Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson, who the Broncos acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

By signing with Denver again, Gordon will be reunited with Wilson. The two played together at Wisconsin during the 2011 season in Wilson's lone campaign with the Badgers. That was Gordon's first season at Wisconsin following his legendary career at Bradford, where he graduated from in 2011.

With Wilson on board to bolster a talented roster in other regards, the Broncos should enter the 2022 season as a strong contender to reach the NFL playoffs and perhaps make a Super Bowl run. In eight NFL seasons, Gordon has played in 98 regular-season games but in just two playoff games, both in 2018 with the Chargers.

Gordon will also be playing this season under a name familiar to Green Bay Packers fans. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Packers' offensive coordinator the last three seasons, was named the Broncos' head coach earlier this offseason.

Gordon's first two seasons in Denver were fraught with uncertainty over his role with the team, but his return proves how much the Broncos value him.

In 2020, Gordon was perceived by some Broncos fans as being responsible for taking carries away from fan favorite Phillip Lindsay, a Denver South High School graduate who was then with the Broncos. Then, last season, the Broncos' selection of Williams in the second round seemed to signal to some that the team was phasing Gordon out.

But Gordon proved his value and his durability last season, missing just one game, despite battling hip, shoulder and thumb injuries.

According to a story posted Tuesday night by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, Gordon last season expressed his desire to return to Denver when asked about his impending free agency, despite the clamoring of some fans — and fantasy football owners — to see Gordon phased out for Williams.

"I would love to be here," Gordon said. "I don't think many people want me here, as far as the fans. I want to be here. I've been seeing a lot of stuff. And I understand. I get it. But I love it here. I love the guys here. I'd love to be here. Regardless of the hate right now.

"I think it's mostly because of fantasy. The fantasy football people get a little tight in the rear end."

Over his first seven NFL seasons, Gordon has amassed 6,144 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns on 1,477 carries. He's also caught 284 passes for another 2,244 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's made the Pro Bowl twice, following the 2016 and 2018 seasons, both with the Chargers.

