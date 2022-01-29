NFL: Kenosha native Trae Waynes in limited role with Bengals, but still a win away from Super Bowl

Marred by injuries, Trae Waynes’ tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals so far has certainly not turned out as he or the team had hoped.

Nonetheless, for the second time in his NFL career, the Harborside Academy graduate and former high school football standout at Bradford is a win away from the Super Bowl.

Waynes is in his second season as a cornerback with the Bengals, who take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., at 2 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVI in two weeks on the line.

Waynes played in one conference championship game previously in his career, during the 2017 season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. In the NFC Championship Game that season, Waynes played in 95% of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, according to pro-football-reference.com, but the they were blown out by the Eagles in Philadelphia, 38-7, and denied a trip to the Super Bowl.

Waynes’ role with the Bengals right now is much different than it was with the Vikings four seasons ago at this time.

After spending his first five seasons with Minnesota, the team that drafted him No. 11 overall out of Michigan State in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Waynes signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bengals prior to the 2020 season. Waynes was a dependable starting corner with the Vikings, so Cincinnati certainly hoped it had signed a cornerstone player for its defense.

Unfortunately, it just hasn’t worked out that way.

First, Waynes tore a pectoral muscle during training camp in the summer of 2020 and missed all of that season. He then missed the first three games of this season after suffering a hamstring injury this summer and reaggravated the injury during a Week 5 overtime home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

After that injury, Waynes was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. He came back for a Week 14 win over the Broncos in Denver and played 92% of the Bengals’ defensive snaps, but in a home win over the Baltimore Ravens the following week, Waynes played in just 20% of his team’s defensive snaps.

Then, before the Bengals faced the Chiefs at home in Week 16 — a 34-31 victory in what turned out to be an AFC Championship preview — Waynes was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the game.

He did return for Week 17 in Cleveland against the Browns and played in 100% of the Bengals’ defensive snaps with the team having already wrapped up the AFC North title, finishing with four total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed.

For the regular season, Waynes played in five games and finished with 12 total tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed.

In the Bengals’ two postseason games, Waynes has been relegated to a special teams role and has played in none of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps. He did play in 7% of the Bengals’ special teams snaps in a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round on Jan. 15 and in 15% of his team’s special teams snaps in last Saturday’s 19-16 upset of the top-seeded Titans in the Divisional Round in Tennessee.

As Packers fans found out in a painful manner last Saturday, special teams can help determine NFL playoff games, so Waynes could certainly play a role in the Bengals’ fortunes Sunday. Not to mention, he could always be pressed into defensive action in the secondary against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ lethal passing offense.

Kenosha postseason history

If the Bengals win Sunday to reach the Super Bowl, Waynes — presuming he’s active for the game — would become the first Kenoshan to ever play in the Super Bowl out of 14 total Kenoshans who have appeared in an NFL game.

The most famous postseason moment for a Kenosha native, of course, is when former Bradford star and Heisman Trophy winner Alan Ameche scored the game-winning touchdown for the Baltimore Colts in the first sudden-death overtime in NFL history to beat the New York Giants, 23-17, for the 1958 NFL championship at Yankee Stadium in what’s been called “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

Ameche played for the Colts the next season when they beat the Giants in a rematch to win the 1959 NFL championship. There was no Super Bowl at that time, however, so Ameche never got to play in one after his team won the NFL title.

St. Joseph graduate Tom Regner got a game away from reaching the Super Bowl in 1967 as a member of the Houston Oilers, but they lost to the Oakland Raiders for the AFL championship. The Raiders then went on to lose Super Bowl II to Vince Lombardi’s Packers.

One Kenoshan did play for a Super Bowl-winning team, however, as Bradford graduate Phil Pettey made three starts at offensive guard for the 1987 Washington Redskins as a replacement player when the regular NFL players were on strike that season.

Washington went on to beat Denver in Super Bowl XXII later that season, but by that time the regular players had returned. Still, at a 2018 ceremony, the team honored the replacement players from the 1987 team with Super Bowl rings, including Pettey.

Additionally, Milwaukee native Tom Jodat, who was one of the best players in Carthage football history, returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XIV for the Los Angeles Rams in their eventual 31-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

