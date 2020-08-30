NFL: Kenosha native Trae Waynes speaks out

RP: “Trae, where is the NFL in this whole movement as we harken back to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, seeing his career come to an end, and now to this day?”

TW: “I feel like, especially now, teams are taking a stronger initiative by cancelling some of their practices. The NBA is cancelling their games.

“To a point, ‘Kaep’ protested peacefully and it cost him his career, all this kind of stuff. Now people want to come out and say, ‘Oh, we apologize’ or, ‘Oh, we’re sorry.’ But that’s just the narrative of everybody. They want to apologize or come to terms after the fact that something devastating has already happened.”

RP: “Trae, I sat maybe 30 minutes away from Kenosha on Sunday night as I watched that video, but I might as well have been on another planet, because it’s a different situation. I have never been arrested or pulled over because of the color of my skin. I don’t get nervous, defensive or tense if I see a police officer in my neighborhood. How do you describe that feeling for someone who’s never had it, and more importantly, how vital is it that someone who has never felt like that understand what that feels like?