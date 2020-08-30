NFL: Kenosha native Trae Waynes speaks out

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback and Kenosha native Trae Waynes has been very vocal on social media about what’s going on in his hometown of Kenosha.
Waynes, who starred in football, baseball and track and field at Bradford and graduated from Harborside Academy, has not been shy about sharing his thoughts on the situation following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.
On Friday, Waynes reached out to the community, posting on Facebook an offer to help families in need after the destruction and fires caused by riots during the first three nights of protesting.
Waynes was drafted No. 15 overall in 2015 by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first five seasons with them before signing a three-year contract worth $42 million with the Bengals this offseason. He recently had surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss a large portion of the 2020 season.
Nonetheless, Waynes — who starred in college at Michigan State — took time Thursday to discuss the situation in Kenosha with Big Ten Network anchor Rick Pizzo.
Here is a transcript of that interview:
Rick Pizzo: “Trae, I’ve been following your Twitter feed since Jacob Blake was shot on Sunday night. It is raw, it is real. What are the emotions driving you right now?”
Trae Waynes: “It’s disappointment. On my social media I haven’t really held back much of my feelings, just because I feel like at this point there’s no point. Just because, despite which direction we try to go to resolve this, nothing is really ever good enough and nothing really seems to be making that big of an impact.
“But, I mean, I’m just disappointed, like I’ve said, in other interviews, just because that’s my hometown, that’s where I grew up. And when I grew up there maybe I was naive to everything that was happening, but I definitely never saw or experienced anything like that in my 17 years of growing up there.”
RP: “You speak about the unlikelihood of change coming. In your opinion, what has to happen for any of us to see that meaningful change you’re asking for?”
TW: “Personally, I feel like it won’t change, just because you have individuals out there that refuse to see everybody as equal. And unfortunately that’s been going on for the past 400 or 500 years. We’re still fighting the same battle that we were back then.
“Like I said, we’re always going to have people that will always look down on other races and ethnicities and that kind of stuff. Unfortunately, I don’t feel like it would happen in my lifetime, but there are steps and there are people trying to make those steps so that change will eventually happen.”
RP: “Trae, where is the NFL in this whole movement as we harken back to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, seeing his career come to an end, and now to this day?”
TW: “I feel like, especially now, teams are taking a stronger initiative by cancelling some of their practices. The NBA is cancelling their games.
“To a point, ‘Kaep’ protested peacefully and it cost him his career, all this kind of stuff. Now people want to come out and say, ‘Oh, we apologize’ or, ‘Oh, we’re sorry.’ But that’s just the narrative of everybody. They want to apologize or come to terms after the fact that something devastating has already happened.”
RP: “Trae, I sat maybe 30 minutes away from Kenosha on Sunday night as I watched that video, but I might as well have been on another planet, because it’s a different situation. I have never been arrested or pulled over because of the color of my skin. I don’t get nervous, defensive or tense if I see a police officer in my neighborhood. How do you describe that feeling for someone who’s never had it, and more importantly, how vital is it that someone who has never felt like that understand what that feels like?
TW: “You can only describe something so much, but until you actually live it and feel it, you really don’t know. It would be like any other situation. Until you actually experience it, you really don’t have an understanding of what it’s like.”
