NFL: Nixon suffers season-ending knee injury; Waynes still out; Gordon in trade rumors

Waynes, who attended high school at Harborside Academy but played football for Bradford, was drafted No. 15 overall in 2015 out of Michigan State by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first five seasons there before signing with Cincinnati prior to 2020.

Gordon trade rumors swirl

The NFL’s trading deadline was at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and former Bradford star and first-round draft pick Melvin Gordon, who played for the Red Devils with Waynes, was one of the hot names on the rumor mill.

Gordon, a running back, signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2020 season, so his contract is up after this season. At 4-4 and tied for last place in the AFC West, the Broncos appear to be in rebuilding mode, which was confirmed when they traded eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Naturally, Gordon’s name was all over the rumor mill Tuesday as contending teams looked to bolster their rosters for playoff runs. The Broncos drafted running Javonte Williams out of North Carolina in the second round last spring, so it would appear Denver had little reason to hang onto Gordon with a future back in place, his contract expiring and the team seemingly punting on playoff contention.