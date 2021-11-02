NFL: Nixon suffers season-ending knee injury; Waynes still out; Gordon in trade rumors

Daviyon Nixon’s rookie season has come to an end.
In the week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers announced that they’d placed Nixon — a rookie defensive tackle and 2017 Indian Trail graduate — on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in practice last week Wednesday.
Reports from Panthers media indicated that Nixon’s injury was season-ending, and Nixon himself confirmed that in a Facebook post last week.
Carolina drafted Nixon in the fifth round (No. 158 overall) on May 1 following his standout season at the University of Iowa last fall. Nixon was named a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with the Hawkeyes in 2020 and after the season bypassed his remaining college eligibility to enter the draft.
Regarded by many as a late-round steal, Nixon had been playing in a rotational role with the Panthers through his first seven NFL games and had shown flashes of his promise as an athletic 6-foot-3, 313-pound interior presence. Nixon had registered nine total tackles, one solo, with a half-sack and two quarterback pressures.
In a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 24, which turned out to his last game of the season, Nixon recorded a season-high three assisted tackles and played in 31% of the Panthers’ defensive snaps, also a season high.
Now he’ll begin the process of rehabbing from his knee injury and looking ahead to 2022.
Waynes still out
Speaking of injuries, former Bradford standout Trae Waynes has suffered his share during his tenure so far with the Cincinnati Bengals, and it does not appear like he’ll be back on the field anytime soon.
The seventh-year cornerback and former first-round draft pick aggravated a hamstring injury late in the Bengals’ 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, on Oct. 10, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
Waynes first injured the hamstring during the summer and missed Cincinnati’s first three games. That came after his missed all of 2020 with a torn pectoral muscle. Waynes returned for Week 4 this season, marking his first time on the field with the Bengals after he signed a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency prior to the 2020 season.
Unfortunately, Waynes could not stay on the field long and has thus far played just two games for the Bengals.
On Oct. 22, Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Bengals for The Athletic, tweeted that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Waynes didn’t need surgery on his injured hamstring. But Taylor expects his stay on IR to be longer than the minimum of three weeks required by league rules, considering Waynes has pulled the hamstring multiple times now.
Waynes, who attended high school at Harborside Academy but played football for Bradford, was drafted No. 15 overall in 2015 out of Michigan State by the Minnesota Vikings and spent his first five seasons there before signing with Cincinnati prior to 2020.
Gordon trade rumors swirl
The NFL’s trading deadline was at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and former Bradford star and first-round draft pick Melvin Gordon, who played for the Red Devils with Waynes, was one of the hot names on the rumor mill.
Gordon, a running back, signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2020 season, so his contract is up after this season. At 4-4 and tied for last place in the AFC West, the Broncos appear to be in rebuilding mode, which was confirmed when they traded eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.
Naturally, Gordon’s name was all over the rumor mill Tuesday as contending teams looked to bolster their rosters for playoff runs. The Broncos drafted running Javonte Williams out of North Carolina in the second round last spring, so it would appear Denver had little reason to hang onto Gordon with a future back in place, his contract expiring and the team seemingly punting on playoff contention.
Gordon led the Broncos with 397 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, including a 7-yarder in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday, and had also caught 18 passes for 148 yards and another two touchdowns.
One of the possible trade destinations mentioned frequently for Gordon leading up to Tuesday’s deadline was Tennessee, as the Titans lost All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to a potentially season-ending foot injury on Sunday. But Gordon had not been traded as of the News’ press time Tuesday afternoon, and it was announced that the Titans had signed veteran backs Adrian Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher, and D’Onta Foreman.
Gordon signed with the Broncos after spending his first five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him out of the University of Wisconsin with the No. 15 overall pick in 2015, four selections after Waynes.