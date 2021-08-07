NFL notebook: Waynes back on field for Bengals after missing 2020 with pectoral injury

Former Bradford standout and Harborside Academy graduate Trae Waynes moved to his second NFL team last offseason when he signed a three-year contract worth $42 million with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Waynes, a cornerback, is hoping he finally gets to play a down for the Bengals come Week 1 of this season.
Late last summer, Waynes suffered a torn pectoral muscle during practice, which wound up costing him the entire 2020 season after he came to Cincinnati following five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him No. 11 overall out of Michigan State in 2015.
Waynes was a full participant in every Bengals workout this offseason leading up to training camp, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. He recently suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss some practice time during training camp, but according to sources, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called the injury “very minor” and didn’t expect it to sideline Waynes long.
He’s expected to be a key part of Cincinnati’s secondary after coming over from the Vikings, where he developed into a reliable starter. In his career with Minnesota, Waynes amassed 247 total tackles, including 215 solo, to go with seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.
Of note, Waynes recorded the first regular-season interception in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when he picked off the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter to seal a Week 2 win in 2016 in the stadium’s regular-season debut.
Gordon speaks about 2020
Waynes’ friend and former Bradford teammate, Melvin Gordon, is also going into his second season with his second NFL team and recently spoke about the 2020 season, his first with the Denver Broncos.
Gordon, a running back, inked a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos prior to last season after spending his first five with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him four picks after Waynes at No. 15 overall in 2015 out of the University of Wisconsin.
Gordon had a solid first season with Denver, totaling 986 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving and scoring 10 total touchdowns. But that fell shy of some expectations, and Gordon admitted recently in an interview with the Denver Post that he was bothered more than he should’ve been by attention given to former Broncos fan favorite Phillip Lindsay.
Lindsay, who attended Denver South High School and the University of Colorado, was a hometown hero for many Broncos fans. He and Gordon were expected to be a one-two punch in 2020, but injuries limited Lindsay to just 11 games, and he left for the Houston Texans this offseason.
The Broncos, however, drafted Javonte Williams from the University of North Carolina in the second round of the draft in the spring, so Gordon will again have competition in the backfield.
But he insisted he’s in a better mindset than he was last season with Lindsay.
“They’re always bringing someone in here to take your job — it’s just the nature of the business, and it is what it is,” Gordon told Kyle Newman of the Denver Post late last month. “They brought Javonte in here to be a dawg, and a dawg amongst dawgs.
“But I’m not really worried about that. I got too caught up in that last year with Phil, and it’s not about that.”
Gordon made an interesting comparison with Lindsay, saying that Lindsay with the Broncos would be like if Gordon had been drafted by the Packers.
“It would be like if I got drafted to the Packers, because (some) people feel like you’re taking away from their guy,” Gordon said. “So (Lindsay) was in my head a little bit, but I got over it, I dealt with what it was, and I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to share this thing and we’re going to make some plays.’
“My mindset shifted more toward (winning) than focusing on how people here feel about me trying to take the light from Phil.”
The Broncos will be trying to end a five-year playoff drought in 2021.
“Last year wasn’t good enough — not for us, not for me, not for anybody in this organization,” Gordon said. “We’ve got to step it up a notch, and we will.”
Nixon enters first training camp
Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon, meanwhile, is in his first NFL training camp.
After a standout season last fall at the University of Iowa, in which Nixon was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American, the defensive tackle bypassed his remaining college eligibility and was drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers on May 1.
Nixon and the Panthers agreed to contract terms shortly after the draft.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 313 pounds, Nixon’s size and athleticism are a tantalizing combination. Though he fell further in the draft, for whatever reason, than most expected — he was projected as a first-rounder right away by some after first declaring for the draft — the Panthers certainly hope they found a late-round gem.
In a story posted last month by Schuyler Callahan of SI.com’s Fan Nation All Panthers blog, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule spoke highly of Nixon following a rookie mini-camp this offseason.
“I think he is a guy who did a lot of good things in college, and I’ll just say we were happy that he was there when we picked him,” Rhule said. “We were excited to have a chance to get him, and he has all of the potential to be a really good player in this league.
“... He has got a lot of potential, so we’re going to just work with him and hope we can get him to a point where he can provide some depth for us and then compete to really go play for us. I’ve been happy with him so far.”
Nixon told reporters then that he was just working on learning the terminology of the Panthers’ defense and adjusting to the speed of the game.
“Coming to Charlotte, it’s like a whole different speed to the game now,” he said. “Being at Iowa, playing in college and things like that, up here practice is ten times faster, ten times harder. You’ve got to be on the go non-stop, so it’s definitely a change in pace and a change in reality for me.
“I would say the expectations that are on me right now would be to just probably come in and learn the system as fast as I can and retain everything, not have to think about plays while I’m playing and practicing and things like that.”
The Panthers open their preseason on the road against the Indianapolis Colts next week Sunday.