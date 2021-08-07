NFL notebook: Waynes back on field for Bengals after missing 2020 with pectoral injury

But he insisted he’s in a better mindset than he was last season with Lindsay.

“They’re always bringing someone in here to take your job — it’s just the nature of the business, and it is what it is,” Gordon told Kyle Newman of the Denver Post late last month. “They brought Javonte in here to be a dawg, and a dawg amongst dawgs.

“But I’m not really worried about that. I got too caught up in that last year with Phil, and it’s not about that.”

Gordon made an interesting comparison with Lindsay, saying that Lindsay with the Broncos would be like if Gordon had been drafted by the Packers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It would be like if I got drafted to the Packers, because (some) people feel like you’re taking away from their guy,” Gordon said. “So (Lindsay) was in my head a little bit, but I got over it, I dealt with what it was, and I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to share this thing and we’re going to make some plays.’

“My mindset shifted more toward (winning) than focusing on how people here feel about me trying to take the light from Phil.”

The Broncos will be trying to end a five-year playoff drought in 2021.