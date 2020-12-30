Nixon declares for NFL Draft

Daviyon Nixon wasn't going to pass up the chance to fulfill his dream.
On Wednesday afternoon, Nixon — a 2017 Indian Trail graduate — announced via Twitter that he's forfeiting his final season of eligibility for the University of Iowa football team to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Nixon tweeted out a letter declaring his intent.
"I have loved playing football for as long as I can remember," Nixon tweeted. "Like most kids who put on a helmet and pads, I dreamed of playing in the NFL one day. I feel like now is my chance to make that dream a reality. So, I have decided to leave the University of Iowa and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
"At every step of my journey, I had so many people who were dedicated to my success. It all began with the love and unwavering support of my parents Rodney and Chwanda Nixon."
Nixon also thanked Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, as well as assistants Kelvin Bell, Phil Parker and Seth Wallace.
"Finally, I want to thank you, the fans," he added. "There is nothing like playing at Kinnick Stadium in front of the best fans in football."
Nixon, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle, attended Iowa Western Community College out of Indian Trail in 2018 before moving onto Iowa in 2019. He had a solid sophomore season as a rotational player, but he burst into the limelight this fall as a junior and rocketed up NFL Draft boards.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and led Big Ten defensive linemen in tackles (41). He made a highlight-reel play on Nov. 21 at Penn State, returning an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.
Major awards
The college football awards season has heaped honors upon Nixon, as he was named the the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye to win both honors in the same season.
He was also one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s most outstanding defensive player and is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which the Football Writers Association of America awards to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense. The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
In the All-America announcements this week, Nixon has been named first team by the Associated Press, Sporting News and the FWAA.
Rising on draft boards
Because of the success he had this fall, along with the type of size and athleticism that's coveted by NFL scouts, Nixon has been a fast riser on mock draft boards. The scouting website 247sports.com last week ran a story citing four mock drafts that all had Nixon going in the first round, anywhere from 10th to 29th overall.
Given the type of money awarded to first-round picks, it was therefore unlikely that Nixon would pass on those projections and return to Iowa with little to gain and expose himself to injury.
First since Waynes, Gordon
If Nixon is selected in the 2021 draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, he would become the first Kenosha native selected in the NFL Draft since former Bradford teammates Trae Waynes and Melvin Gordon both went in the first round in 2015 in Chicago.
Waynes went No. 11 overall to the Minnesota Vikings that year, while Gordon went No. 15 overall to the San Diego Chargers. Waynes is now with the Cincinnati Bengals and Gordon is with the Denver Broncos.
Nixon could also join former schoolmate Gavin Lux as a first-round professional draft pick. Lux, who graduated from Indian Trail a year before Nixon in 2016, was drafted No. 20 overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.
Lux has played in parts of two big-league seasons and became the first Kenosha native to earn a World Series ring when the Dodgers won the title in October.