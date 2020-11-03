Nixon having stellar season for Hawkeyes

Anyone who watched Daviyon Nixon at Indian Trail knew he was a rare athletic talent.
He dominated overmatched offensive linemen and romped into opposing backfields with impunity on the gridiron, then on the basketball court displayed deft hands and nimble feet more typical of a point guard than a bulldozing forward.
Now, Nixon has put all those abilities together and has taken them to a new level for the University of Iowa football team.
Nixon, who graduated from Indian Trail in 2017, has become one of the most talked-about players in the Big Ten through two games for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior defensive tackle has 5.5 tackles for loss, and his per game of total of 2.8 ranks first in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision. He's tied for the Iowa lead with 18 total tackles (eight solo) and also leads the Hawkeyes with two sacks.
Nixon was absolutely dominant in Saturday's 21-20 loss to Northwestern in Iowa City, racking up six solo tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Of course, only one stat mattered to Nixon, as Iowa lost a heartbreaker to drop to 0-2.
"It wasn’t enough," Nixon told Jeff Johnson of The (Iowa) Gazette. "Just wasn’t enough. If we don’t get the win, I never feel like I did enough from a defensive standpoint."
To anyone else, though, it was more than enough, as Nixon continues to fulfill the promise that colleges saw in him coming out of Indian Trail, where he was named All-Southeast Conference and All-State following the 2016 season and earned a three-star recruiting rating out of five.
Nixon had committed to Iowa in high school, but he's taken a circuitous path to Iowa City.
He didn't qualify academically after his senior year of high school, so he attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs to improve his grades and his game. He did both and performed so well at Iowa Western in 2017, in fact, that he received a scholarship offer from Nick Saban and the University of Alabama, a dream offer for any college football prospect.
But Nixon decided to stick with Iowa.
“They’ve been there since high school, so it was just an easier choice to choose them knowing they’re basically my family now,” he told the News in December 2017.
Nixon redshirted at Iowa for the 2018 season and actually entered the transfer portal that summer, but a heart-to-heart with the coaching staff prompted him to again stay at Iowa, and he had a solid season in 2019 in a rotational role.
He's a mainstay now, though, and opposing offenses are treating him as such.
“I did get double-teamed a lot this game,” Nixon told The Gazette after Saturday's game. “But it’s something I’m used to now. Growing up with my stature, my size, I’m always getting double-teamed, you know? Back in high school, teams would watch film and change game plans because of me. But I’ve still got to be as productive as possible.”
He's been so productive that NFL Draft aficionados are taking notice, which means that NFL scouts must have Nixon solidly on their radar.
Following Saturday's game, Dan Schmelzer of nflmocks.com wrote that Nixon "needs to be taken seriously as a potential gem in the 2021 NFL Draft class."
"Nixon’s combination of quickness and power is impressive and gives him a ton of upside as a penetrating interior defensive lineman at the next level," Schmelzer wrote.
Nixon has another year of eligibility left at Iowa and would have to declare for the draft after this season to go pro, but the NFL dream seems to be getting closer and closer to reality now for Nixon.
And that's something that anyone who watched him play in high school could see was possible.
