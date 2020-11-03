Nixon having stellar season for Hawkeyes

To anyone else, though, it was more than enough, as Nixon continues to fulfill the promise that colleges saw in him coming out of Indian Trail, where he was named All-Southeast Conference and All-State following the 2016 season and earned a three-star recruiting rating out of five.

Nixon had committed to Iowa in high school, but he's taken a circuitous path to Iowa City.

He didn't qualify academically after his senior year of high school, so he attended Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs to improve his grades and his game. He did both and performed so well at Iowa Western in 2017, in fact, that he received a scholarship offer from Nick Saban and the University of Alabama, a dream offer for any college football prospect.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Nixon decided to stick with Iowa.

“They’ve been there since high school, so it was just an easier choice to choose them knowing they’re basically my family now,” he told the News in December 2017.

Nixon redshirted at Iowa for the 2018 season and actually entered the transfer portal that summer, but a heart-to-heart with the coaching staff prompted him to again stay at Iowa, and he had a solid season in 2019 in a rotational role.