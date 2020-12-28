Nixon named AP All-American

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon can add Associated Press All-American to the mountain of accomplishments he's achieved as a junior defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team this fall.
On Monday, Nixon was one of 25 players overall and 12 on defense named AP first-team All-America, another honor for the potential NFL-bound standout who may have already played his last college game.
The Hawkeyes, who were on a six-game winning streak and had ascended to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff poll, concluded their season with a 6-2 record. They were supposed to play Missouri on Wednesday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but that game was cancelled Sunday after the Tigers pulled out due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in their program.
That ended Nixon's remarkable season. The 2017 Indian Trail graduate led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and led Big Ten defensive linemen in tackles (41).
Nixon's biggest highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.
For his performance, Nixon was named the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye to win both honors in the same season. He was also one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's most outstanding defensive player and is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which the Football Writers Association of America awards to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Nixon is the only defensive lineman of the three finalists, and just seven defensive linemen have won the award over the last 20 years.
At this point, however, Nixon is suddenly facing a decision on his future after two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He spent his first year out of Indian Trail at Iowa Western Community College and then joined Iowa.
Nixon has another year of eligibility left, but it's hard to imagine he'd come back after rocketing into the first round of mock drafts for 2021 at this point.
Last week, the website 247sports.com cited four mock drafts that had Nixon going in the first round, with Bleacher Report projecting him to go 17th, USA Today Draft Wire 29th, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN 10th and The Draft Network 17th.
According to the website Saturday Tradition, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz indicated when he met with the media Sunday that he's had pre-draft conversations with Nixon regarding Nixon's potential jump to the NFL.