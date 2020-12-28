Nixon named AP All-American

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon can add Associated Press All-American to the mountain of accomplishments he's achieved as a junior defensive tackle for the University of Iowa football team this fall.

On Monday, Nixon was one of 25 players overall and 12 on defense named AP first-team All-America, another honor for the potential NFL-bound standout who may have already played his last college game.

The Hawkeyes, who were on a six-game winning streak and had ascended to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff poll, concluded their season with a 6-2 record. They were supposed to play Missouri on Wednesday in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, but that game was cancelled Sunday after the Tigers pulled out due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in their program.

That ended Nixon's remarkable season. The 2017 Indian Trail graduate led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5) and led Big Ten defensive linemen in tackles (41).

Nixon's biggest highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}