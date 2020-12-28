Nixon named AP, Sporting News All-American

Nixon's biggest highlight came on Nov. 21 at Penn State when he returned an interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown.

For his performance, Nixon was named the Big Ten Conference Bronco Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, becoming the first Hawkeye to win both honors in the same season.

He was also one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's most outstanding defensive player and is one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, which the FWAA awards to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.

The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced Jan. 7 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Nixon is the only defensive lineman of the three finalists, and just seven defensive linemen have won the award over the last 20 years.

At this point, however, Nixon is suddenly facing a decision on his future after two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He spent his first year out of Indian Trail at Iowa Western Community College and then joined Iowa.

Nixon has another year of eligibility left, but it's hard to imagine he'd come back after rocketing into the first round of mock drafts for 2021 at this point.